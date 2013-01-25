Tranzbyte Elects Board of Directors to New Term

Colleen Manley, who also serves as a director of Trans-High Corporation, the owner of High Times Magazine, has been re-elected to serve as the company's outside director, along with David Gwyther, the company's current president.

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Tranzbyte Corporation (OTC-PINK: ERBB), announced today that its current Board of Directors has been re-elected to serve another term. David Gwyther, Tranzbyte's president, announced that he and Colleen Manley have been elected to serve an additional one year term as Tranzbyte's board of directors.

Ms. Manley, who serves as the Tranzbyte's outside director, is a partner of one of Arizona's oldest family law practices. She has been a member of the Arizona State Bar since 1985. In 1986, she was admitted to US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. As an attorney, Ms. Manley has earned the coveted "AV" rating, and her firm, Manley Law, has been awarded "pre-eminent" status. Ms. Manley is also related to Tom Forcade, the founder of High Times magazine, the most popular periodical on the subject of marijuana in the world. Ms. Manly also serves on the Board of Trans High Corporation, the owner of High Times magazine, (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High_Times) and is actively involved in many start-up ventures, both here in the US and around the world.

Mr. Gwyther began serving as Tranzbyte's president last year and has successfully led the company's latest effort to remove the DTC "Chill" placed on the company's common stock back in 2010. He is also responsible for the overall management of the company it heads toward strategic acquisitions which he expects will come to fruition this year.

ABOUT TRANZBYTE

The Tranzbyte Corporation (www.tranzbyte.com) is a driving force behind Altitude Organic Corporation. The company expects to continue its plan to acquire, hold, or spin out successful divisions in what has been described in previous news releases as "dividend farming," Companies that qualify and decide to become public on their own will agree to carve out shares for Tranzbyte and their ERBB shareholders.

Last year, Tranzbyte acquired ProximaRF – a leading-edge company that produces a line of products supporting leading-edge RFID technology.

Tranzbyte also houses the company's 10-year-old technology division which is actively engaged in the sale of its optical media enhancement products to potential customers in the US and Asia. Products in the Tranzbyte division include FLASHAlbum™ and FlixStix -- technologies that enable distributors of optical media (CDs, DVDs, etc.) to consolidate the best features of each medium onto a single content-protected USB flash drive.

ABOUT ALTITUDE ORGANIC CORPORATION

Altitude Organic Corporation is the first publicly traded medical marijuana dispensary brand in the world. Beginning in 2009, the company has developed retailing, branding, and commercial cultivating strategies in conjunction with its licensed medical marijuana retail dispensaries operating under the Altitude Organic Medicine brand name. The company has operated in California, Colorado, and Arizona. Altitude Organic Corporation is currently targeting expansion through dispensary and caregiver managed partnerships, as well as outright acquisition in 'for-profit' medical marijuana states. The company seeks to capture market share in the fast growing, multi-billion dollar cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.altitudeorganix.com.

ABOUT PROXIMARF AND APPLIED RFID

Founded in 2006, Applied RFID and its operating subsidiaries (www.proximarf.com), have a versatile and leading-edge portfolio of RFID reader, sensor tag and data logging products based on the ISO 15693 standard of high frequency (13.56Mhz) RFID.

The company has plans to increase its network of global distributors and value-added resellers. With its "Proxima RF" line of RFID readers, sensor tags, sensor probes and data logging products, the Company seeks out opportunities with partners who have a unique software offering within market verticals where the implementation of secure data collection and temperature sensing bring real and immediate ROI to users. These key markets include: food safety, cold chain logistics and healthcare/pharmaceutical as well as factory and field maintenance applications.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

