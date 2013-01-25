GrowLife Establishes Consulting Division with Offices in Colorado and California to Support Growers

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowLife, Inc. PHOT, a completely legal provider of highly effective indoor growing technologies that service the blossoming marijuana industry, is pleased to announce that it has formed GrowLife Consulting as another operating division of publicly held GrowLife, Inc. The new division will provide technical support services to licensed growers in states that have legalized recreational and/or medical marijuana.

GrowLife Consulting's first office was opened in mid-January in Los Angeles, CA, while a second office will be opening in Denver, CO in February. Staffing for these locations is already in place in California with revenue generating service contracts and the Colorado office will be staffed next month. Additional offices are under consideration in the near term for Washington and Massachusetts to expand the company's footprint into other states with highly favorable legislation in place.

"The newly formed GrowLife Consulting division has the potential to become a real presence in our industry," said GrowLife, Inc. CEO Sterling Scott. "Client response to date has been very positive and acceptance is almost immediate. We have a competent initial staff in place and the division will be immediately accretive to our company's overall revenue and profitability."

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) (formerly Phototron Holding, Inc.) (www.growlifeinc.com) is a company with core holdings in innovative technology-based products and services for the indoor gardening industry and specialty markets. These brands include Stealth Grow, a producer of grow room automation equipment and hi-powered LED grow light products for indoor horticulture (www.sgsensors.com and www.stealthgrow.com), Greners.com, the online hydroponics superstore (www.greners.com) and Phototron, producer of hydroponic grow containers, which are designed to grow vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruits in any environment (www.phototron.com).

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this press release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in GrowLife's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, all industry products are subject to additional uncertainty, including the risks of delay, cancellation and poor critical or financial reception. GrowLife disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

