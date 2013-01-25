MGM Resorts International Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Earnings Release Date

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International MGM announced today that it will release the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2012 before the market opens on Wednesday, February 20, 2013. The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on such date, which will include a brief discussion of these results followed by a question and answer period.

The call will be accessible via the Internet through www.mgmresorts.com under the Investors section or by calling 1-877-355-2280 for domestic callers and 1-706-634-6528 for international callers. The conference call access code is 92557344.

A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, February 27, 2013. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406. The replay access code is 92557344.

MGM Resorts International MGM is one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage. The Company also owns 51% of MGM China Holdings Limited, which owns the MGM Macau resort and casino and is in the process of developing a gaming resort in Cotai, and 50% of CityCenter in Las Vegas, which features ARIA resort and casino. For more information about MGM Resorts International, visit the Company's website at www.mgmresorts.com .

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including risks and/or uncertainties as described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE MGM Resorts International