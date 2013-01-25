Target Announces Brands Set to Launch in Canadian Stores

Unique brands and designer partnerships provide Canadian guests with true Target experience

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 25, 2013 /CNW/ - Target today officially unveiled its exclusive partners, owned brands and limited time only collections that will be available to Canadian guests when stores start opening in March/April 2013. Target Canada senior vice president, Merchandising, John Morioka, along with special guests Nate Berkus, Michael Budman, Don Green, Sonia Kashuk, Giada De Laurentiis, and Kate Young unveiled the comprehensive collection of brands at an exclusive event. The announcement demonstrates the company's commitment to providing Canadian guests with a one-stop shopping destination for affordable, stylish, quality products.

"We are excited to announce a selection of brands that will be available in our Canadian stores in 2013," said Morioka. "Target is known for its innovative designer partnerships and assortment of exceptional products that deliver on our Expect More. Pay Less. brand promise and we look forward to bringing a number of our more prominent brands to bring the true Target experience to Canadian stores."

Since opening its first stores in 1962, Target has set itself apart from other retailers by offering great design at affordable prices. Known for its unique designer partnerships, Target has worked with more than 100 partners and brands over the years, from high-end fashion designers to small boutique owners.

In addition to Target's ongoing partnerships, Canadian guests will also be welcomed with an exclusive, limited time only collaboration with Roots. Delivering the quality, craftsmanship and comfortable styling the brand is known for, the Roots Outfitters collection for Target includes fashion for women, men, boys, girls and toddlers, and will be available from March to June 2013. In April, Canadians also will be able to experience Target's latest designer collaboration with a collection from one of the most sought-after stylists in Hollywood, Kate Young. The Kate Young for Target collection will be available from April 14 to the end of May 2013.

In addition to a wide selection of leading national brands, the following brands will be available in Canadian stores beginning this spring:

Ongoing Partnerships:

Nate Berkus Collection - An interior design expert and author, Nate Berkus' the Nate Berkus Collection, available exclusively at Target, offers the latest assortment of bedding, bath, decorative accessories, lighting, rugs and window treatments.

Sonia Kashuk Collection - Makeup artist extraordinaire Sonia Kashuk is a true talent and innovator in the cosmetics world. The Sonia Kashuk Collection at Target offers high-quality cosmetics and accessories at outstanding prices.

Giada De Laurentiis for Target - As a top chef, Food Network personality and author, Giada De Laurentiis knows the must-haves for a kitchen. An exclusive line of affordable cookware products, the Giada De Laurentiis for Target collection is perfect for making irresistible and budget-friendly meals at home.

Shaun White - The Shaun White collection features a full range of apparel including denim, shorts, woven tops, hooded sweatshirts and graphic tees, Shaun White for Target is affordable fashion for young men and boys.





Limited Time Only Collections:

Roots Outfitters - Roots Outfitters will launch a limited time only collection featuring the timeless classics that Roots is known for, including sweat pants, sweatshirts and graphic tees. The line will be available exclusively in Target stores in Canada from March to June 2013.

Kate Young for Target - Kate Young is one of the most sought after stylists in Hollywood and will be launching an exclusive collection at Target that will be available from April 14 until the end of May 2013. The collection will feature women's apparel and accessories, including an assortment of special occasion dresses.





Target Owned and Exclusive Brands:

Archer Farms - Archer Farms is a premium, affordable brand, offering a wide array of delicious foods including premium groceries and fine cooking ingredients.

C9 by Champion - C9 by Champion is Target's exclusive active wear line that offers a variety of options for men, women and kids, all at an incredible value.

Cherokee - Made for boys and girls, Cherokee is the classically cool brand with on-trend, everyday styles.

Circo - With quality and comfortable materials, bright colours and fun graphics, Circo allows young kids to be stylish, playful and active in clothes that fit.

Liz Lange for Target Maternity - Liz Lange offers an exclusive maternity line that is ultra stylish and modern, with each piece designed specifically for the maternity silhouette to ensure women feel attractive and confident throughout their pregnancy.

Market Pantry - Families on a budget can easily and inexpensively stock their kitchens with Market Pantry product offerings, including food staples such as cheese, eggs and flour, as well as snack and meal options.

Merona - Merona combines a modern classic sensibility and appreciation for authentic style with options for men and women.

Mossimo Supply Co. - Featuring a variety of on-trend and casual options, Mossimo Supply Co. is geared towards a younger guest with options for men and women.

Mossimo Black - With contemporary designs, Mossimo Black offers fashion apparel exclusively for women.

Pixi - Simplifying the beauty routine for busy women everywhere, Pixi's exclusive line at Target features multipurpose products that create a naturally radiant glow.

Threshold - Designed specifically for the savvy, discerning guest who wants her home to be a welcoming place for family and friends, Threshold offers a casual-traditional look and feel for every room in the home, including bedding, bath, entertaining essentials, home accents and accessories.

up&up - Offering everyday essential products from across the store, spanning more than 40 categories including household, healthcare, beauty, baby and personal care, the up&up brand is high quality, but at a lower price.





