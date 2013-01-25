Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. - Dividend Announcement

NYSE - OPY

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. announced today a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.11 per share, payable on February 22, 2013 to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of record on February 8, 2013.

Company Information

Oppenheimer, through its principal subsidiaries, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (a U.S. broker-dealer) and Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc., offers a wide range of investment banking, securities, investment management and wealth management services from 94 offices in 26 states and through local broker-dealers in 4 foreign jurisdictions. Oppenheimer employs over 3,500 people. The Company offers trust and estate services through Oppenheimer Trust Company. OPY Credit Corp. offers syndication as well as trading of issued corporate loans. Oppenheimer Multifamily Housing & Healthcare Finance, Inc. is engaged in mortgage brokerage and servicing. In addition, through Freedom Investments, Inc. and the BUYandHOLD division of Freedom, Oppenheimer offers online discount brokerage and dollar-based investing services.

SOURCE Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.