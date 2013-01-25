Marvell Named a Thomson Reuters 2012 Top 100 Global Innovator

Award acknowledges Marvell's robust patent portfolio and technology development

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell MRVL, a worldwide leader in integrated silicon solutions, today announced it was named a Thomson Reuters 2012 Top 100 Global Innovator. This accolade recognizes Marvell as one of the world's most innovative companies. The Top 100 Global Innovator program is an initiative of the IP Solutions business of Thomson Reuters, honoring corporations and institutions around the world that are at the heart of innovation as measured by a series of proprietary patent-related metrics. The methodology is based on four principle criteria: overall patent volume, patent grant success rate, global reach of the portfolio and patent influence as evidenced by citations.

"This honor is a testament to the hard work of our technical engineers and their leaders. Their constant drive to improve cost, performance and form factor empowers our partners and customers to deliver best-in-class products to market. Because of the dedication of our engineers, consumers' lives are touched with new ways to share and enjoy their connected lifestyle," said Dr. Sehat Sutardja, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marvell. "Our engineering team is made up of a top-notch group of innovators, and we are glad to see it recognized by an organization as esteemed as Thomson Reuters."

Marvell is committed to providing complete silicon solutions for the digital Connected Lifestyle. The company's diverse product portfolio spans mobile communications, storage, cloud infrastructure, digital entertainment and in-home content delivery, among others. Marvell is proud of its extensive investment in research and development, resulting in more than 3,000 U.S. patents over the company's 18-year history.

"Innovation is the foundation for economic prosperity and technological advancement," said David Brown, managing director, Thomson Reuters IP Solutions. "We congratulate the Thomson Reuters 2012 Top 100 Global Innovator companies and their leaders for recognizing the important role innovation plays in the successes of today and of tomorrow."

The Thomson Reuters 2012 Top 100 Global Innovator peer-reviewed methodology was executed using the Thomson Reuters Derwent World Patents Index® (DWPI), Derwent Patents Citations Index™, Quadrilateral Patent Index™ and Thomson Innovation®, the IP and intelligence collaboration platform. Comparative financial analysis was done using the Thomson Reuters Advanced Analytics Deal-Making platform.

As a group, winners of the Thomson Reuters' Top 100 Global Innovators outperformed the S&P 500 by 3 percent in their market cap weighted revenue (15 percent versus 12 percent) and added 124,214 new jobs in 2012. To view the full report, visit www.top100innovators.com.

About Marvell

Marvell MRVL is a global leader in providing complete silicon solutions enabling the digital connected lifestyle. From mobile communications to storage, cloud infrastructure, digital entertainment and in-home content delivery, Marvell's diverse product portfolio aligns complete platform designs with industry-leading performance, security, reliability and efficiency. At the core of powerful consumer, network and enterprise systems, Marvell empowers partners and their customers to always stand at the forefront of innovation, performance and mass appeal. By providing people around the world with mobility and ease of access to services adding value to their social, private and work lives, Marvell is committed to enhancing the human experience.

As used in this release, the term "Marvell" refers to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.Marvell.com.

Marvell is a registered trademark of Marvell and/or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

