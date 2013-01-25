Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Sysco Corporation on Behalf of its Shareholders - SYY

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a national law firm concentrating on investor rights, consumer rights and the enforcement of federal antitrust laws, is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Sysco Corporation ("Sysco" or the "Company") SYY concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to the Company's compensation packages for its executive officers. The investigation focuses on the approval and awarding of certain stock options to executives that may have violated the Company's compensation plans.

