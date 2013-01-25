Life Technologies to Present at Leerink Swann Global Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Technologies Corporation LIFE today announced it will present at Leerink Swann Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Ron A. Andrews, Life Technologies' President of Medical Sciences, will present on behalf of the company. The company will webcast the presentation, which will be available for three weeks following the conference, on the Life Technologies' investor relations website at ir.lifetechnologies.com/events.cfm.

Life Technologies Corporation LIFE is a global biotechnology company with customers in more than 160 countries using its innovative solutions to solve some of today's most difficult scientific challenges. Quality and innovation are accessible to every lab with its reliable and easy-to-use solutions spanning the biological spectrum, with more than 50,000 products for agricultural biotechnology, translational research, molecular medicine and diagnostics, stem cell-based therapies, forensics, food safety and animal health. Its systems, reagents and consumables represent some of the most cited brands in scientific research including: Ion Torrent™, Applied Biosystems®, Invitrogen™, Gibco®, Ambion®, Molecular Probes® and Novex®. Life Technologies employs approximately 10,400 people and upholds its ongoing commitment to innovation with more than 4,000 patents and exclusive licenses. LIFE had sales of $3.7 billion in 2011. Visit us at our website: http://www.lifetechnologies.com.

