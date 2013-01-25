LyondellBasell to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results Feb. 1

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell LYB will announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2013 financial results before the U.S. market opens Friday, Feb. 1, 2013, to be followed by a conference call to discuss results at 11 a.m. ET.
Earnings Release:
Friday, Feb.1, 2013
7 a.m. ET
By PRNewswire distribution and www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings
Teleconference and Webcast Details:
Friday, Feb.1, 2013
11 a.m. ET
Hosted by Doug Pike, Vice President, Investor Relations
Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings
Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers:
United States: 800-369-1609
London: 0800-279-9630
Netherlands: 0800-343-4364
Passcode: 4807902
Go to www.lyondellbasell.com/teleconference for a complete listing of toll-free numbers by country.
Presentation Slides:
The slides and will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.
Replay Information:
Telephone and webcast replays will be available from 2 p.m. ET Feb.1 until 11 p.m. ET March 1. The teleconference replay dial-in numbers are:
United States: 866-454-2134
Passcode: 7068
International: 203-369-1248
Passcode: 7068
Access the webcast replay at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings
LyondellBasell LYB is one of the world's largest plastics, chemical and refining companies and a member of the S&P 500 Index. LyondellBasell (www.lyondellbasell.com) manufactures products at 58 sites in 18 countries. LyondellBasell products and technologies are used to make items that improve the quality of life for people around the world including packaging, electronics, automotive parts, home furnishings, construction materials and biofuels.
Media Contact:
David A. Harpole +1 713-309-4125
Investor Contact:
Douglas J. Pike +1 713-309-7141
