ATWEC Technologies Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Tech Company

Technology Startup Provides New Safety Solution for K-12 Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC Markets: ATWT), a leader in the child safety industry, today announced that it has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire Safebus Technologies, Inc., a private Wyoming company specializing in unique safety products for the K-12 and daycare education markets.

Safebus™, a startup technology company, has developed a safety solution that manages the accountability of students on buses and vans. ATWEC would acquire Safebus Technologies, Inc. as a wholly-owned subsidiary, through a stock-for-stock exchange.

The new child safety system would augment ATWEC's current Kiddie Systems™ safety product line, and the new technology would enable ATWEC to increase its market share immediately. The companies agreed to terms last week, which were not disclosed. The Safebus™ product and affiliated technology is protected under a confidential non-disclosure agreement.

The K-12 education market in the US consists of approximately 500,000 active school buses, while the daycare center market utilizes an additional 200,000 buses and vans. ATWEC believes that the new technology will enable it to increase market penetration throughout North America over the next three to five years.

Alex T. Wiley, President & CEO of ATWEC Technologies, stated, "ATWEC has been working hard to expand its product line, while at the same time, keeping up with swift changes in technology and social media. Safebus has developed a unique solution that makes keeping our children safe even easier, and we look forward to completing the acquisition."

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected".

You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosure information.

All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and may be the trade marks (TM), service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, and are used for information purposes only and to their owners' benefit, without intent to infringe.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.:

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and security company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, and has been doing business since 1979. ATWT has developed unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288,B2 by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The Company trades on the Pink-OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT", and the Company's website is www.atwec.com.

