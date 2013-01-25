Ultra Petroleum Corp. To Webcast Fourth Quarter 2012 Results

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Petroleum Corp. UPL announces the following Webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2012 financial and operating results:



What: Ultra Petroleum Corp. Fourth Quarter 2012 Results Webcast







When: February 15, 2013 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time







Where: http://www.ultrapetroleum.com







How: Live over the internet via the website address above







Contact: Julie Danvers, info@ultrapetroleum.com, 281-582-6604

If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the conference call will be archived and can be accessed from Ultra's home page at http://www.ultrapetroleum.com.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an independent exploration and production company focused on developing its long-life natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of Wyoming – the Pinedale and Jonah fields – and is in the ongoing exploration and early development stage in the Appalachian Basin of Pennsylvania – Marcellus Shale. Ultra is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker symbol "UPL". The company had 152,929,907 shares outstanding on December 31, 2012.

This release can be found at http://www.ultrapetroleum.com

