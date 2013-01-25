TeleCommunication Systems Completes Phase 1 of Statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 Services Network for State of Iowa, First in the Nation

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleCommunication Systems, Inc. (TCS) TSYS, a world leader in highly reliable and secure mobile communication technology, today announced the phase one deployment of the Next Generation 9-1-1 services network for the State of Iowa, the first state in the nation to complete a statewide deployment of a National Emergency Number Association (NENA) i3-compliant Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG 9-1-1) system. This emergency services network improves the public's access to 9-1-1 through the use of leading-edge technology provided by TCS and sets the stage for people in Iowa to eventually transmit text, images and video to public safety answering points (PSAPs).

News Facts:

All 119 PSAPs in the state are now interconnected to the NG9-1-1 system in accordance with the NENA i3 specifications, thus creating the largest contiguous NG9-1-1 network in the nation.

Every wireless telecommunications operator in Iowa now sends its wireless 9-1-1 traffic through the Iowa NG9-1-1 system, which then processes and routes the information to the appropriate PSAP.

's emergency services network is now able to receive and process requests from legacy and new technologies and boasts full compliance with NENA i3 specifications. TCS' NG9-1-1 solution updates traditional 9-1-1 infrastructure to improve public emergency communication services by enabling the public to transmit text, images, video and data to the 9-1-1 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs).

NG9-1-1 solutions support IP-based technologies to enable sharing of information across jurisdictions, interoperability with distant agencies and enhanced incoming call information.

This deployment is phase one of a five-year contract with the State of Iowa Homeland Security Emergency Management Division (HSEMD) a five-year contract for NG 9-1-1 systems and services.

TCS' NG9-1-1 solution offers options to public safety providers that increase control over the system, bypass costly legacy architecture and deploy the solution as systems, services or a mix of the two within any existing IP network. For more information on TCS' NG9-1-1 solutions, visit http://www.telecomsys.com/NG9-1-1.

Supporting Quotes:

Barbara Vos, E9-1-1 program manager, Iowa HSEMD, said:

"A great many Iowans use communication devices that offer text, video and picture messaging capabilities; and we must be able to utilize this technology as a tool to increase the safety of our citizens. We have an average of 53,000 emergency calls each day in Iowa. With TCS' NG9-1-1 solutions, our PSAPs are now able to receive detailed information quickly and accurately. TCS' flexibility enabled us to customize a solution in order to meet our specific needs; and now our PSAPs are better equipped to respond to emergencies, thus improving public safety."

Chris Nabinger, senior vice president and general manager, Safety & Security Group, TCS, said:

"TCS is dedicated to improving public safety and emergency response by accelerating the evolution of wireless communication technologies. Completing the first statewide deployment of NG 9-1-1 is a major accomplishment that we are proud to have led. The state of Iowa is driving the nation's transition of emergency communication from legacy architecture to an IP-based infrastructure, enabling the public to leverage the wireless technologies used daily to contact 9-1-1 quickly and reliably."

