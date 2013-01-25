ñol

Covance Inc. Invites You to Join the Webcast of Its Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results Conference Call

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 7:30 AM | 2 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 3, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with its fourth quarter 2012 earnings release (expected to be issued after market close on January 24, 2013), Covance Inc. CVD is pleased to invite you to listen to its quarterly investor conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Friday, January 25, 2013 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

What:  

Covance Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings Webcast and Slide Presentation

When: 

Friday, January 25, 2013 - 9:00 a.m. ET

Where:  

http://www.covance.com

Covance, with headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey, is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive drug development services companies with annual revenues greater than $2 billion, global operations in more than 30 countries, and more than 11,000 employees worldwide.  Information on Covance's products and services, recent press releases, and SEC filings can be obtained through its website at www.covance.com.

*If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event will be archived on the web site http://www.covance.com for 14 days. 

SOURCE Covance Inc.

Posted In: Press Releases