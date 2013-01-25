IMAX Corporation To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2012 Financial Results And Host Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation IMAX IMX today announced it will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20111107/MM01969LOGO )

This call is being webcast by Thomson Financial and can be accessed at www.imax.com by clicking on 'Investor Relations.' The webcast is also being distributed through the Thomson Street Events Network. Individual investors can listen to the call at www.earnings.com, Thomson's individual investor portal, powered by StreetEvents. Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson StreetEvents (www.streetevents.com), a password-protected event management site.

To access the call via telephone, interested parties in the US and Canada should dial (800) 820-0231 approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins. International callers should dial (416) 640-5926. The conference ID for the call is 4550645. A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the 'Investor Relations' section of www.imax.com or via telephone by dialing (888) 203-1112 (US and Canada), or (647) 436-0148 (international). The Conference ID for the telephone replay is 4550645.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with offices in London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing. As of Sept. 30, 2012, there were 689 IMAX theatres (556 commercial multiplex, 20 commercial destination and 113 institutional) in 52 countries.

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience® and IMAX Is Believing® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

This press release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For additional information please contact:

Business Media: IMAX Corporation – New York Ann Sommerlath 212-821-0155 asommerlath@imax.com Sloane & Company – New York Whit Clay 212-446-1864 wclay@sloanepr.com Investors: IMAX Corporation – New York Teri Loxam 212-821-0110 tloxam@imax.com Entertainment Media: Principal Communications Group – Los Angeles Melissa Zuckerman/Paul Pflug 323-658-1555 melissa@pcommgroup.com paul@pcommgroup.com

SOURCE IMAX Corporation