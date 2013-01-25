Geo Vision's New Performance Enhancement Products for Men and Women Now Available on Amazon.com and Sears.com

SILVER SPRING, Nev., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Geo Vision International Group Inc. (Pink Sheets: GVIT), a dietary supplement company targeting the Baby Boomer population, announced today that the Company's intimate performance enhancement products for both men and women are now available for purchase on Amazon.com and Sears.com.

Instead of a tiny oral pill, Geo Vision produced a cream that is applied directly to the intimate areas of the body and immediately takes effect.* The cream's direct application dramatically cuts the time to take effect. While these products target the needs of Baby Boomers (the largest age segment of the U.S. population), they are safe for all adults looking to improve their physical performance.

The all-natural male enhancement supplement is formulated to exponentially boost male performance. When the cream is applied it improves energy, strength, sexual stamina, and endurance with no side effects. The female product not only increases erogenous zone sensitivity, it also serves as a lubricant thus intensifying the female experience twofold.

The male and female products are labeled respectively as "Men's Sensual Intensity" and "Women's Sensual Intensity."

Geo Vision's performance enhancement products can be purchased on Amazon.com by visiting www.amazon.com/shops/gvsupplements. As a special offer, Geo Vision is offering free standard shipping within the U.S. on all orders placed on Amazon.com now through the end of February. Just use coupon code GVITFREE at checkout to take advantage of this offer.

Additionally, these performance products will be available on Sears.com within days. Geo Vision became an approved Sears.com vendor on Thursday, January 24.

Geo Vision has an aggressive sales plan and is attacking key online channels and using its sales teams to pursue brick and mortar regional chains initially and then national chains as sales increase.

* The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated statements contained herein. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat and cure or prevent disease.

