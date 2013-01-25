ROFIN-SINAR Announces 2013 First Quarter Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Inc. RSTI, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of laser sources and laser-based solutions, confirmed today that its 2013 first quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2012, will be released on Thursday, February 7, 2013.

Chief Executive Officer, Gunther Braun, and Chief Financial Officer, Ingrid Mittelstadt, will host a conference call at 11:00 AM (Eastern) / 8:00 AM (Pacific) / 5:00 PM (CET) / 4:00 PM (UK) that day to review the results and discuss the Group's recent business activities. The conference call will be webcast live at http://www.rofin.com and will be available for replay purposes as well.

The earnings announcement will be released at 8:00 AM (Eastern) on Thursday, February 7, 2013, and will be available on http://www.rofin.com.

With over 35 years of experience, ROFIN-SINAR Technologies is a leading developer, designer and manufacturer of lasers and laser-based system solutions for industrial material processing applications. The Company focuses on developing key innovative technologies and advanced production methods for a wide variety of industrial applications based on a broad scope of technologies. The product portfolio ranges from single laser-beam sources to highly complex systems, covering all of the key laser technologies such as CO 2 lasers, fiber, solid-state and diode lasers, and the entire power spectrum, from single-digit watts up to multi-kilowatts, as well as a comprehensive spectrum of wavelengths and an extensive range of laser components. ROFIN-SINAR Technologies has its operational headquarters in Plymouth, Michigan, and Hamburg, Germany and maintains production facilities in the US, Germany, UK, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Singapore, and China. ROFIN currently has more than 45,000 laser units installed worldwide and serves more than 4,000 customers. The Company's shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol RSTI and are listed in Germany in the "Prime Standard" segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN US7750431022. ROFIN is part of the Standard & Poor's SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information is available on ROFIN-SINAR's home page: www.rofin.com.

