Honeywell Reports Full Year Sales Up 3% to $37.7 Billion; Proforma Earnings Per Share Up 11% to $4.48 Per Share; Reported Earnings Per Share of $3.69

- 2012 Earnings Growth Driven By Strong Operational Performance - Record Segment Margin Of 15.6%, Up 90 bps YoY; Operating Margin 13.6% Up 160 bps YoY - Pension Mark-to-Market Adjustment As Expected - ($0.79) Per Share - Reaffirming 2013 Proforma EPS Guidance Of $4.75-4.95, Up Another 6-11% Over 2012

Total Honeywell





($ Millions, except Earnings Per Share) FY 2011 FY 2012 Change Sales 36,529 37,665 3%







Segment Margin 14.7% 15.6% 90 bps Operating Income Margin1 12.0% 13.6% 160 bps







Earnings Per Share (Reported) $2.61 $3.69 41% Earnings Per Share (Proforma) 1 $4.05 $4.48 11%







Cash Flow from Operations 2,833 3,517 24% Free Cash Flow2 3,780 3,672 (3%)









4Q 2011 4Q 2012 Change Sales 9,473 9,581 1%







Segment Margin 15.1% 15.6% 50 bps Operating Income Margin1 12.9% 13.9% 100 bps







Earnings Per Share (Reported) ($0.40) $0.32 N/A Earnings Per Share (Proforma) 1 $1.05 $1.10 5%







Cash Flow from Operations 1,477 1,349 (9%) Free Cash Flow2 1,417 1,311 (7%)







1. Proforma, V%/bps Exclude Any Pension Mark-to-Market Adjustment 2. Free Cash Flow (Cash Flow from Operations Less Capital Expenditures) Prior to Cash Pension Contributions

"Honeywell had another year of terrific performance in 2012," said Honeywell Chairman and CEO Dave Cote. "In a weak global economy, we grew sales 3% and earnings by 11%, while expanding margins to record levels and continuing to generate strong cash flow. We outperformed while also continuing to invest in seed planting initiatives like new products and services, global growth, cost competitiveness, and strengthening our key processes -- Honeywell Operating System, Velocity Product Development™, and Functional Transformation. Our balanced mix of long- and short-cycle businesses and expansion in high growth regions has offset lower demand in some of our short-cycle businesses, European weakness, and foreign exchange headwinds. We've also maintained a strong long-cycle backlog, now a record $15.8 billion, with new platform wins across many of our businesses last year. These positive trends, combined with our great positions in good industries, conservative planning, and the continued evolution of our internal processes will help Honeywell drive sales, margin growth, cash generation, and EPS outperformance in 2013 and over the long-term."

The company is also reaffirming its full-year 2013 sales and EPS guidance:

Full Year Guidance









2013 Change



Current Guidance vs. 2012 Sales

$39.0 - $39.5B 4 - 5%







Segment Margin

15.8 - 16.1% 20 - 50 bps Operating Income Margin1

14.2 - 14.5% 60 - 90 bps







Earnings Per Share1

$4.75 - $4.95 6 - 11%







Free Cash Flow2

~$3.7B ~Flat

1. Proforma, V% / bps Exclude Any Pension Mark-to-Market Adjustment

2. Free Cash Flow (Cash Flow from Operations Less Capital Expenditures) Prior to Any NARCO Related Payments and Cash Pension Contributions

Segment Performance

Aerospace





($ Millions) FY 2011 FY 2012 % Change Sales 11,475 12,040 5% Segment Profit 2,023 2,279 13% Segment Margin 17.6% 18.9% 130 bps









4Q 2011 4Q 2012 % Change Sales 3,047 3,020 (1%) Segment Profit 573 601 5% Segment Margin 18.8% 19.9% 110 bps

Sales were down (1%) compared with the fourth quarter of 2011 driven by a (6%) decline in Defense and Space, partially offset by a 3% increase in our commercial end markets. Commercial original equipment (OE) sales were up 5% driven by increased production rates at our major OE customers. Commercial aftermarket sales were up 3% driven by higher maintenance activity.

Segment profit was up 5%, and segment margins expanded 110 bps to 19.9%, primarily due to commercial excellence, productivity net of inflation, and lower BGA OE payments, partially offset by investments for growth.

Automation and Control Solutions





($ Millions) FY 2011 FY 2012 % Change Sales 15,535 15,880 2% Segment Profit 2,083 2,232 7% Segment Margin 13.4% 14.1% 70 bps







($ Millions) 4Q 2011 4Q 2012 % Change Sales 4,051 4,172 3% Segment Profit 584 645 10% Segment Margin 14.4% 15.5% 110 bps

Sales were up 3% compared with the fourth quarter of 2011 as volume growth and the favorable impact of acquisitions, net of divestitures was partially offset by foreign exchange headwinds. Energy, Safety, and Security was up 4% organically due to acceleration of growth in Environmental and Combustion Controls and continued growth in Scanning & Mobility and Security. Process Solutions and Building Solutions and Distribution grew at a slower rate, reflecting a more challenging capital investment environment.

Segment profit was up 10% and segment margins were up 110 bps to 15.5% driven by commercial excellence and strong productivity net of inflation and other investments for growth, including the favorable impact of previously completed restructuring actions.

Performance Materials and Technologies





($ Millions) FY 2011 FY 2012 % Change Sales 5,659 6,184 9% Segment Profit 1,042 1,154 11% Segment Margin 18.4% 18.7% 30 bps







($ Millions) 4Q 2011 4Q 2012 % Change Sales 1,430 1,545 8% Segment Profit 223 210 (6%) Segment Margin 15.6% 13.6% (200 bps)

Sales were up 8% reported, 2% organic, compared with the fourth quarter of 2011, resulting from the Thomas Russell acquisition in UOP, partially offset by lower volume of petrochemical and refining catalysts. Advanced Materials sales were up 5% driven by new products and applications, partially offset by challenging end market conditions.

Segment profit declined (6%) and segment margins contracted (200 bps) to 13.6% in the fourth quarter primarily due to lower catalyst sales in UOP, unfavorable price/raws spread in Resins and Chemicals and challenging end market conditions, partially offset by productivity net of labor inflation and investments for growth.



Transportation Systems





($ Millions) FY 2011 FY 2012 % Change Sales 3,859 3,561 (8%) Segment Profit 485 432 (11%) Segment Margin 12.6% 12.1% (50 bps)







($ Millions) 4Q 2011 4Q 2012 % Change Sales 944 844 (11%) Segment Profit 117 94 (20%) Segment Margin 12.4% 11.1% (130 bps)

Sales were down (11%), down (8%) organic, compared with the fourth quarter of 2011, driven by lower European light vehicle production and aftermarket sales, partially offset by new platform launches and higher gas turbo penetration, primarily in the U.S. and China .

. Segment profit was down (20%) in the fourth quarter and segment margins decreased (130 bps) to 11.1% primarily driven by lower sales volumes and price, unfavorable foreign exchange, and ongoing projects to drive operational improvement in the Friction Materials business, partially offset by productivity benefits.

Honeywell International Inc Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011

















Product sales $ 7,628

$ 7,478

$ 29,812

$ 28,745 Service sales 1,953

1,995

7,853

7,784 Net sales 9,581

9,473

37,665

36,529

















Costs, expenses and other













Cost of products sold (A) 6,302

6,862

22,929

23,220 Cost of services sold (A) 1,379

1,573

5,362

5,336



7,681

8,435

28,291

28,556 Selling, general and administrative expenses (A) 1,523

1,616

5,218

5,399 Other (income) expense (16)

(12)

(70)

(84) Interest and other financial charges 87

91

351

376



9,275

10,130

33,790

34,247

















Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 306

(657)

3,875

2,282 Tax expense (benefit) 51

(350)

944

417

















Income (loss) from continuing operations after taxes 255

(307)

2,931

1,865

















Income from discontinued operations after taxes -

-

-

209

















Net income (loss) 255

(307)

2,931

2,074

















Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 4

3

5

7

















Net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell $ 251

$ (310)

$ 2,926

$ 2,067

















Amounts attributable to Honeywell:















Income (loss) from continuing operations less net income















attributable to the noncontrolling interest 251

(310)

2,926

1,858

Income from discontinued operations -

-

-

209

Net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell $ 251

$ (310)

$ 2,926

$ 2,067

















Earnings per share of common stock - basic:













Income (loss) from continuing operations 0.32

(0.40)

3.74

2.38 Income from discontinued operations -

-

-

0.27 Net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell $ 0.32

$ (0.40)

$ 3.74

$ 2.65

















Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution:













Income (loss) from continuing operations 0.32

(0.40)

3.69

2.35 Income from discontinued operations -

-

-

0.26 Net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell $ 0.32

$ (0.40)

$ 3.69

$ 2.61

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic 787.2

774.7

782.4

780.8

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding -













assuming dilution 796.4

784.3

791.9

791.6

















(A) Cost of products and services sold and selling, general and administrative expenses include amounts for repositioning and other charges, pension and other postretirement expense, and stock compensation expense. (B) Below is a reconciliation of Earnings per share to Earnings per share, excluding mark-to-market pension expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



20121

20111

20121

20111



















Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution $ 0.32

$ (0.40)

$ 3.69

$ 2.61

Mark-to-market pension expense 0.78

1.45

0.79

1.44



















Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution,















excluding mark-to-market pension expense $ 1.10

$ 1.05

$ 4.48

$ 4.05



















1- EPS utilizes weighted average shares outstanding and the effective tax rate for the period. Mark-to-market uses a blended tax rate of 35.0% and 36.9% for 2012 and 2011, respectively

Honeywell International Inc Segment Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31, Net Sales

2012

2011

2012

2011

















Aerospace $ 3,020

$ 3,047

$ 12,040

$ 11,475

















Automation and Control Solutions 4,172

4,051

15,880

15,535

















Performance Materials and Technologies 1,545

1,430

6,184

5,659

















Transportation Systems 844

944

3,561

3,859

















Corporate -

1

-

1

















Total $ 9,581

$ 9,473

$ 37,665

$ 36,529



































Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31, Segment Profit

2012

2011

2012

2011

















Aerospace $ 601

$ 573

$ 2,279

$ 2,023

















Automation and Control Solutions 645

584

2,232

2,083

















Performance Materials and Technologies 210

223

1,154

1,042

















Transportation Systems 94

117

432

485

















Corporate (54)

(68)

(218)

(276)

















Total Segment Profit 1,496

1,429

5,879

5,357

















Other income (expense) (A) 7

(3)

25

33 Interest and other financial charges (87)

(91)

(351)

(376) Stock compensation expense (B) (39)

(39)

(170)

(168) Pension ongoing expense (B) (7)

(22)

(36)

(105) Pension mark-to-market expense (B) (957)

(1,802)

(957)

(1,802) Other postretirement income/(expense) (B) (20)

(23)

(72)

86 Repositioning and other charges (B) (87)

(106)

(443)

(743)

















Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes $ 306

$ (657)

$ 3,875

$ 2,282



































(A) Equity income/(loss) of affiliated companies is included in Segment Profit.

















(B) Amounts included in cost of products and services sold and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Honeywell International Inc Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



















December 31, December 31,





2012



2011

















ASSETS













Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,634



$ 3,698

Accounts, notes and other receivables

7,429



7,228

Inventories

4,235



4,264

Deferred income taxes

669



460

Investments and other current assets

631



484



Total current assets

17,598



16,134

















Investments and long-term receivables

623



494

Property, plant and equipment - net

5,001



4,804

Goodwill

12,425



11,858

Other intangible assets - net

2,449



2,477

Insurance recoveries for asbestos related liabilities

663



709

Deferred income taxes

1,889



2,132

Other assets

1,205



1,200



















Total assets

$ 41,853



$ 39,808

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 4,736



$ 4,738

Short-term borrowings

76



60

Commercial paper

400



599

Current maturities of long-term debt

625



15

Accrued liabilities

7,208



6,863



Total current liabilities

13,045



12,275

















Long-term debt

6,395



6,881

Deferred income taxes

628



676

Postretirement benefit obligations other than pensions

1,365



1,417

Asbestos related liabilities

1,292



1,499

Other liabilities

5,913



6,158

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

150



-

Shareowners' equity

13,065



10,902



















Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareowners' equity

$ 41,853



$ 39,808



















Honeywell International Inc Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell

$ 251

$ (310)

$ 2,926

$ 2,067 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) attributable to Honeywell to net













cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

245

253

926

957 Gain on sale of non-strategic businesses and assets

(2)

(9)

(5)

(362) Repositioning and other charges

87

106

443

743 Net payments for repositioning and other charges

(151)

(133)

(503)

(468) Pension and other postretirement expense

984

1,847

1,065

1,823 Pension and other postretirement benefit payments

(295)

(315)

(1,183)

(1,883) Stock compensation expense

39

39

170

168 Deferred income taxes

(235)

(528)

84

(331) Excess tax benefits from share based payment arrangements

(28)

(11)

(56)

(42) Other

69

233

108

289 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of















acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts, notes and other receivables

41

117

(119)

(316) Inventories

78

130

25

(310) Other current assets

(1)

78

(78)

25 Accounts payable

207

162

(13)

527 Accrued liabilities

60

(182)

(273)

(54) Net cash provided by operating activities

1,349

1,477

3,517

2,833

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(298)

(332)

(884)

(798) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

3

3

5

6 Increase in investments

(220)

(58)

(702)

(380) Decrease in investments

272

66

559

354 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(376)

(346)

(438)

(973) Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of fees paid

3

(14)

21

1,156 Other

53

(43)

11

24 Net cash used for investing activities

(563)

(724)

(1,428)

(611)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Net (decrease)/increase in commercial paper

(499)

(101)

(199)

300 Net increase/(decrease) in short-term borrowings

3

2

22

(2) Payment of debt assumed with acquisitions

-

(33)

-

(33) Proceeds from issuance of common stock

163

72

342

304 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

16

1

102

1,390 Payments of long-term debt

(1)

(500)

(1)

(939) Excess tax benefits from share based payment arrangements

28

11

56

42 Repurchases of common stock

(317)

(76)

(317)

(1,085) Cash dividends paid

(331)

(295)

(1,211)

(1,091) Net cash used for financing activities

(938)

(919)

(1,206)

(1,114)

















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

26

(21)

53

(60) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(126)

(187)

936

1,048 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4,760

3,885

3,698

2,650 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 4,634

$ 3,698

$ 4,634

$ 3,698



















Honeywell International Inc Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow, Prior to Cash Pension Contributions (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)

























































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011

















Cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,349

$ 1,477

$ 3,517

$ 2,833

















Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(298)

(332)

(884)

(798)

















Free cash flow

$ 1,051

$ 1,145

$ 2,633

$ 2,035

















Cash pension contributions

260

272

1,039

1,745

















Free cash flow, prior to cash pension contributions

$ 1,311

$ 1,417

$ 3,672

$ 3,780



































We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities, less cash expenditures for property, plant and equipment.

















We believe that this metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, and to pay dividends, repurchase stock, repay debt obligations prior to their maturities, or make cash pension contributions. This metric can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.



Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Operating Income Excluding Pension Mark-to-Market Adjustment and Calculation of Segment Profit and Operating Income Margin Excluding Pension Mark-to-Market Adjustment (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)





































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2012

2011

2012

2011

























Segment Profit

$ 1,496

$ 1,429

$ 5,879

$ 5,357

























Stock compensation expense (A)

(39)

(39)

(170)

(168)



Repositioning and other (A, B)

(96)

(121)

(488)

(794)



Pension ongoing expense (A)

(7)

(22)

(36)

(105)



Pension mark-to-market adjustment (A)

(957)

(1,802)

(957)

(1,802)



Other postretirement income/(expense) (A)

(20)

(23)

(72)

86

























Operating Income (Loss)

$ 377

$ (578)

$ 4,156

$ 2,574



Pension mark-to-market adjustment (A)

$ (957)

$ (1,802)

$ (957)

$ (1,802)



Operating Income excluding pension mark-to-market adjustment

$ 1,334

$ 1,224

$ 5,113

$ 4,376

























Segment Profit

$ 1,496

$ 1,429

$ 5,879

$ 5,357



÷ Sales

$ 9,581

$ 9,473

$ 37,665

$ 36,529



Segment Profit Margin %

15.6%

15.1%

15.6%

14.7%

























Operating Income (Loss)

$ 377

$ (578)

$ 4,156

$ 2,574



÷ Sales

$ 9,581

$ 9,473

$ 37,665

$ 36,529



Operating Income (Loss) Margin %

3.9%

(6.1%)

11.0%

7.0%

























Operating Income excluding pension mark-to-market adjustment

$ 1,334

$ 1,224

$ 5,113

$ 4,376



÷ Sales

$ 9,581

$ 9,473

$ 37,665

$ 36,529



Operating Income Margin excluding pension mark-to-market adjustment %

13.9%

12.9%

13.6%

12.0%

























(A) Included in cost of products and services sold and selling, general and administrative expenses.

(B) Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses and equity income adjustment.

































We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.









