Your Gate to Convenience, Your Door to Practicality: Motorized Garage Doors and Gates by Somfy

The advantages of Somfy's motorized gates and motorized garage doors are many. In fact Somfy's motorized garage doors and gates can improve your lifestyle. And here's why!

With Somfy motorized garage door just one simple click on the remote control is enough for your door to open in an instant. You can even control your garage lighting, making parking at night easy. Somfy motorized garage door is also super safe. An obstacle detection system ensures the motor stops instantly, eliminating the risk of any injuries. Plus opting for a motorized garage door reduces the risk of burglary and makes your home more secure because of the automatic lock feature.

Somfy motorized gates enjoy these advantages (such as obstacle detection when opening and closing, auto lock for security…) and more! For instance Somfy motorized gate's remote control boasts a tamperproof radio code which means only you can open your gate. Somfy motorized gate is an ideal way to ensure your children don't run onto the street and is a practical way of opening your gate without having to stop on the street. It also helps to keep intruders out.

Somfy motorized garage doors and motorized gates are designed to last. High quality and durable, they have a long lifespan and comply with European safety standards. They also come with a three year guarantee. Best of all, Somfy motorized gates and motorized garage doors are very easy to install and the system configures itself automatically based on your door's size, weight and opening and closing stop. Somfy always provides you with ideal solutions for your home.

Somfy is an established name in quality motors and automated systems for the home. Somfy is also synonymous with reliability and high safety standards. From electric roller shutters to retractable awnings, external Venetian blinds, roller blinds and curtains, electric gates, garage doors and projector screens. Somfy provides products that improve your lifestyle and make your "home sweet home" even sweeter.

http://www.somfy.com.lb



Beirut, Lebanon

TEL: +961-1-427 888

