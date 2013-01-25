Rentrak Expands Partnership With Scripps Television

—Scripps Adds Another New Market to Its Local TV Measurement Contract—

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentrak Corporation RENT, the leader in multi-screen media measurement serving the advertising, television and movie industries, today announced a multi-year local TV ratings contract with Scripps Television for its ABC-station, KERO-TV Bakersfield, California.

Scripps first signed with Rentrak in August of 2010 for the ABC-affiliate WXYZ-TV Detroit, MI and then expanded the partnership in October of 2012 to include their ABC-affiliates in Baltimore, MD (WMAR); Cincinnati, OH (WCPO); Cleveland, OH (WEWS); and NBC-affiliate in West Palm Beach, FL (WPTV).

"KERO-TV is excited to be working with Rentrak. The ability to access demographic information on a daily basis (rather than just four times a year) is a significant advantage to us and our clients. KERO-TV is already using the information to impact our business in the Bakersfield DMA, and we look forward to more success in the future," said Steve Weinstein, General Manager, KERO-TV.

"Rentrak is a necessary resource for television stations in markets of all sizes. Rentrak not only delivers what the actual audience behaviors in terms of size, but also in terms of purchase behavior for products and services from autos to movie tickets," said Cathy Hetzel, Corporate President and President of Advanced Media and Information at Rentrak.

Rentrak's television ratings measurement service provides daily measurement of all TV networks nationally and at a granular level for TV stations in all 210 media markets nationwide. The service incorporates information from over 20 million televisions and is the only fully integrated system of detailed satellite, telco and cable TV viewing data commercially available.

