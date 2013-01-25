Nursefinders Opens New Location in Boston as the Demand for Nurses Continues to Grow

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to provide resource-constrained hospitals and healthcare facilities with quality clinicians, Nursefinders, an AMN Healthcare company, announced today the opening of their newest location in Boston. This office joins additional new locations in New York City and Philadelphia that opened in 2012.

"AMN's investment to expand our Nursefinders locations underscores the strategic importance of our local per diem nursing business, particularly to serve our larger Managed Services Program (MSP) clients," explained AMN's Local Staffing Division President, Becky Kahn. "These new offices allow us to provide even greater customer service to our existing clients and help us build new relationships with other hospitals and healthcare facilities in the area. We also see these new locations as a community benefit by providing new employment opportunities to local healthcare professionals and AMN team members."

As the nation continues to face a nursing shortage, Nursefinders provides quality local, per diem nurses, RNs, LPN/LVNs, CNAs, and allied professionals to supplement permanent in-house staff at hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Nursefinders was acquired by AMN Healthcare in 2010. The acquisition reinforced AMN's position as the innovator in healthcare workforce solutions, by immediately bolstering its MSP offerings and providing enhanced capabilities in its core businesses of travel healthcare staffing, locum tenens, and physician permanent placement.

About AMN Healthcare



AMN Healthcare is the innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. AMN Healthcare's workforce solutions - including managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing and consulting services - enable providers to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes within the rapidly evolving healthcare environment. The company provides access to the largest network of quality clinicians and physicians through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. Clients include acute-care hospitals, government facilities, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups and many other healthcare settings. For more information, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

