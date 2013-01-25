Copano Energy Announces Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Copano Energy, L.L.C. CPNO today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial results on Thursday, February 28, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Copano Energy has scheduled a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Friday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Investors may participate in the call either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone: Dial 480-629-9835 at least 10 minutes before the call. A telephone replay will be available through March 8 by dialing 303-590-3030 and using the access code 4592367#.



By Webcast: Visit the Investor Relations page of Copano's website at http://www.copano.com. Log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Copano Energy, L.L.C.

Copano Energy, L.L.C. CPNO is a midstream natural gas company with operations in Texas, Oklahoma and Wyoming. For more information, please visit http://www.copano.com.

CPNO-IR

Contacts: Carl Luna, Senior VP & CFO

Copano Energy, L.L.C.

713-621-9547





Jack Lascar / jlascar@drg-l.com

Anne Pearson / apearson@drg-l.com

DRG&L / 713-529-6600

SOURCE Copano Energy, L.L.C.