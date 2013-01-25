Bright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. BFAM today announced the initial public offering of 10,100,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $22.00 per share. The Company's shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 25, 2013 under the trading symbol "BFAM." The underwriters have a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 1,515,000 shares from the Company.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Goldman, Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc., along with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Incorporated and SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions® is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care, early education, and work/life solutions. Bright Horizons Family Solutions® serves more than 850 clients across the U.S., the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands , Canada, and India with programs including child care and early education, back-up care, elder care, educational advisory services, and work/life consulting. The company operates more than 750 child care and early education centers worldwide.

