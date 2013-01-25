Green Innovations Receives First Product Re-Order from California Based Distributor

MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Innovations Ltd. GNIN GNIN ("Green Innovations" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Hygienics, Inc. ("Green Hygienics"), has received its first product re-order from Vernon Sales, Inc. ("Vernon"), a leading California-based independent distributor of general merchandise and fine grocery products. Vernon placed a nearly identical initial purchase order less than 60 days ago.

"We are extremely pleased to have received the first product re-order from one of our major new west coast distributors," stated Mr. Tray Harrison, National Sales Manager of Green Hygienics. "Vernon is one of the largest dollar store merchandise distributors in the United States, so it's a very positive sign that they have re-ordered with us so quickly. I look forward to them continuing to re-order and potentially expanding their coverage of our high-quality 100% tree-free bamboo and Sensational branded paper products."

Founded in 1997 near Los Angeles, California, Vernon Sales, Inc. is now one of the largest wholesale distributors of general merchandise and fine grocery products in the United States. The independent privately-owned company currently supplies over 12,000 quality items including leading national branded household and personal care products such as Cottonelle, Charmin, Scott, Olay, Dove, VO5, TRESemme, Pert, Garnier, Revlon, Gillette, Old Spice, Avon, Brut, Secret, Kotex, Nivea, Vaseline, Ponds, Scope, Vicks, Pepto Bismol, Arm & Hammer, Tylenol, Ajax, Lysol, Snuggle, Purex, Air Wick, Alka Seltzer, and others. Vernon is currently building a new 250,000 sq. ft. facility in addition to their existing 200,000 sq. ft. warehouse to expand and offer additional products to their customer base.

The Company expects further details regarding additional purchase orders and new business developments to be discussed in future press releases.

About Green Innovations Ltd.

Green Innovations Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Green Hygienics, Inc., is the exclusive licensed North American distributor of American Hygienics Corporation's 100% tree-free bamboo-based product line, including personal care and paper-based goods. The Company provides consumers the opportunity to enjoy high-quality and performance eco-friendly goods from dedicated experts that have been producing bamboo products for over a decade, along with the cost-benefit of local raw material manufacturing, and the satisfaction of knowing that by using these products they are doing their part to reduce their carbon footprint and to continue the movement towards a more healthy and sustainable planet.

SOURCE Green Innovations Ltd.