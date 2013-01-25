Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports Strong 2012 Earnings

- 4Q 2012 Earnings Per Share of $0.85 (diluted) - Six acquisitions announced and five completed within the past fifteen months - Announced expansion into Oklahoma City and surrounding areas - Non-Performing Assets remain low at 0.10% of 4Q Average Earning Assets - Deposits increased $3.582 billion or 44.4% - Loans increased $1.414 billion or 37.6%

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® PB, the parent company of Prosperity Bank®, reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, of $48.266 million or $0.85 per diluted common share, an increase in net income of $11.860 million or 32.6%, compared with $36.406 million or $0.77 per diluted common share for the same period in 2011. Prosperity also reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2012 of $167.901 million or $3.23 per diluted common share, up 18.4% from 2011 net income of $141.749 million and up 7.3% from 2011 diluted earnings per common share of $3.01.

"We experienced many successes during 2012. To start the year, we were rated by Forbes magazine as the Best Bank in America. Our assets grew 49% from $9.823 billion as of December 31, 2011 to $14.584 billion as of December 31, 2012. We reported our highest levels of net income and earnings per share, with $168 million in net income and diluted EPS of $3.23. In addition to our large increase in deposit and loan growth overall, we saw an organic growth rate on deposits of 10% and an organic loan growth rate of 6% from December 31, 2011 to December 31, 2012. Finally, in December, we announced our merger with Coppermark Bank, our first merger outside the state of Texas, which will result in our expansion into Oklahoma City and surrounding areas," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are fortunate to be located in the area of the U.S. that we are. Our market areas continue to experience low unemployment rates, population growth and increasing sales for homes and other products. Further, our market areas are experiencing growth in many industries, particularly the oil and gas, chemical, manufacturing, medical and technology areas," added Zalman.

"I am very proud of all our associates who go above and beyond to help us achieve the success we enjoy. Their commitment to our customer satisfaction is admirable. Without their hard work and dedication, none of this is possible," concluded Zalman.

Prosperity's management uses certain non−GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20 and 310-30). Prosperity has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2012

For the three months ended December 31, 2012, net income was $48.266 million compared with $36.406 million for the same period in 2011. Net income per diluted common share was $0.85 for the three months ended December 31, 2012 compared with $0.77 for the same period in 2011. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2012 were 1.36%, 9.28% and 22.92%, respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities) was 42.95% for the three months ended December 31, 2012.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, increased 35.2% to $108.301 million compared with $80.087 million during the same period in 2011 and increased 1.3% or $1.408 million compared with $106.893 million during the three months ended September 30, 2012. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased to 3.53% for the three months ended December 31, 2012, compared with 3.82% for the same period in 2011 and increased one basis point from 3.52% for the three months ended September 30, 2012. Net interest income and net interest margin were positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting loan discounts of $14.523 million during the three month period ended December 31, 2012.

Non-interest income increased $10.041 million or 71.4% to $24.106 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, compared with $14.065 million for the same period in 2011. The change includes increases in NSF fees, debit card and ATM card income, service charges on deposit accounts, trust, mortgage origination and other income due to the acquisition of American State Financial Corporation ("ASB") on July 1, 2012. Through ASB, Prosperity acquired additional lines of business including trust, credit cards and mortgage lending operations.

Non-interest expense increased $18.583 million or 48.4% to $56.968 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, compared with $38.385 million for the same period in 2011. The change is primarily due to the acquisition of ASB. Additionally, total noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2012, included one-time merger expenses of approximately $700 thousand, pre-tax, related to the 2012 acquisitions.

Average loans increased 37.1% or $1.390 billion to $5.140 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, compared with $3.750 billion for the same period of 2011. On a linked quarter basis, average loans decreased $28.938 million from $5.169 billion at September 30, 2012. Average deposits increased 42.5% to $11.259 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, compared with $7.899 billion for the same period of 2011. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits increased 3.8% or $413.018 million from $10.846 billion at September 30, 2012.

Loans at December 31, 2012 were $5.180 billion, an increase of $1.414 billion or 37.6%, compared with $3.766 billion at December 31, 2011. Loans increased 2.0% (7.9% annualized) or $100.837 million on a linked quarter basis compared with loans of $5.079 billion at September 30, 2012. As reflected in the table below, loan growth was impacted by the acquisitions of Texas Bankers, Inc., The Bank Arlington, ASB and Community National Bank ("Community National"). Excluding loans acquired in these acquisitions and new production at the acquired banking centers since the respective acquisition dates, loans at December 31, 2012 grew 6.2% compared with December 31, 2011 and 2.5% (10.1% annualized) on a linked quarter basis.

Deposits at December 31, 2012 were $11.642 billion, an increase of $3.582 billion or 44.4% compared with $8.060 billion at December 31, 2011. Linked quarter deposits increased $687.247 million or 6.3% from $10.955 billion at September 30, 2012. As reflected in the table below, deposit growth was impacted by the acquisitions of Texas Bankers, Inc., The Bank Arlington, ASB and Community National. Excluding deposits assumed and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since the respective acquisition dates, deposits at December 31, 2012 grew 10.1% compared with December 31, 2011 and 6.5% (25.9% annualized) on a linked quarter basis.

The table below provides detail on loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Texas Bankers, Inc., The Bank Arlington, ASB and Community National transactions completed on January 1, 2012, April 1, 2012, July 1, 2012 and October 1, 2012 respectively:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end) Dec 31, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Jun 30, 2012

Mar 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Loans acquired (including new production since respective acquisition dates):

















Texas Bankers, Inc. $ 23,803

$ 24,229

$ 28,421

$ 27,053

$ - The Bank Arlington 23,308

21,806

22,542

-

- ASB 1,068,077

1,131,005

-

-

- Community National 63,940

-

-

.

- All other 4,000,812

3,902,063

3,899,369

3,847,809

3,765,906 Total Loans $ 5,179,940

$ 5,079,103

$ 3,950,332

$ 3,874,862

$ 3,765,906























Deposits assumed (including new deposits since respective acquisition dates):

















Texas Bankers, Inc. $ 68,965

$ 69,818

$ 62,739

$ 63,681

$ - The Bank Arlington 29,842

33,609

33,505

-

- ASB 2,510,855

2,518,178

-

-

- Community National 160,404

-

-

-

- All other 8,871,778

8,332,992

8,298,338

8,480,770

8,060,254 Total Deposits $ 11,641,844

$ 10,954,597

$ 8,394,582

$ 8,544,451

$ 8,060,254





















At December 31, 2012, Prosperity had $14.584 billion in total assets, $5.180 billion in loans and $11.642 billion in deposits. Assets, loans and deposits at December 31, 2012 increased by 48.5%, 37.6% and 44.4%, respectively, compared with their respective levels at December 31, 2011.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $13.015 million or 0.10% of quarterly average earning assets at December 31, 2012, compared with $12.052 million or 0.14% of quarterly average earning assets at December 31, 2011, and $14.051 million or 0.11% of quarterly average earnings assets at September 30, 2012. The allowance for credit losses was 1.01% of total loans at December 31, 2012, 1.00% of total loans at September 30, 2012, and 1.37% of total loans at December 31, 2011. Excluding loans acquired from Texas Bankers, Inc., The Bank of Arlington, ASB and Community National accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20 and 310-30, the allowance for credit losses was 1.22% and 1.27% of remaining loans as of December 31, 2012 and September 30, 2012, respectively. Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure.

The provision for credit losses was $3.550 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012 and $1.150 million for the three months ended December 31, 2011. Net charge offs were $1.913 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012 and $2.069 million for the three months ended December 31, 2011.

Non-performing assets Dec 31, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Dec 31, 2011 (In thousands)





Amount

#

Amount #

Amount #

(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Commercial $ 1,568

22

$ 1,599 19

$ 767 17 Construction 3,522

29

3,182 34

4,649 28 1-4 family (including home equity) 3,081

34

3,089 36

3,689 38 Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 2,608

7

4,671 15

2,877 9 Agriculture 1,463

14

1,476 9

49 3 Consumer and other 773

10

34 6

21 4 Total $ 13,015

116

$ 14,051 119

$ 12,052 99







































Net Charge-offs Three Months Ended







(In thousands) Dec 31, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Dec 31, 2011









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Commercial $ 205

$ (511)

$ 676







Construction 21

155

153







1-4 family (including home equity) 65

251

843







Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 1,012

800

218







Agriculture 70

(30)

-







Consumer and other 540

590

179







Total $ 1,913

$ 1,255

$ 2,069









The provision for credit losses was $6.100 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, an increase of $900 thousand compared with $5.200 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011. Net charge offs were $5.130 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 and $5.190 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011.

Results of operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, net income was $167.901 million compared with $141.749 million for the same period in 2011. Net income per diluted common share was $3.23 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 compared with $3.01 for the same period in 2011.

Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 were 1.35%, 9.10% and 21.93%, respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities) was 43.48% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 increased $54.038 million or 16.5%, to $380.706 million compared with $326.668 million during the same period in 2011. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased to 3.53% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 compared with 3.98% for the same period in 2011. Net interest income included additional interest income of $26.413 million during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2012, related to the accretion of purchase accounting loan discounts.

Non-interest income increased $19.492 million or 34.8% to $75.535 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, compared with $56.043 million for the same period in 2011. The increase in all categories of noninterest income was due primarily to the acquisition of ASB.

Non-interest expense increased $34.712 million or 21.2% to $198.457 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, compared with $163.745 million for the same period in 2011. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $23.448 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 compared to the same period in 2011 due primarily to the acquisition of ASB. Additionally, total noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, included one-time merger expenses of $7.020 million, pre-tax, related to the 2012 acquisitions.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Friday, January 25, 2013 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (9:30 a.m. Central Standard Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter and full year 2012 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 866-952-1906, the reference code is PBTX.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybanktx.com. The webcast may be accessed directly from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by clicking on the "4th Quarter Results and Webcast" link.

Acquisition of East Texas Financial Services, Inc.

On January 1, 2013, Prosperity completed the previously announced acquisition of East Texas Financial Services, Inc. (OTC BB: FFBT) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Federal Bank Texas ("Firstbank"). Firstbank operated four (4) banking offices in the Tyler MSA, including three locations in Tyler, Texas and one location in Gilmer, Texas. As of December 31, 2012, East Texas Financial Services reported, on a consolidated basis, total assets of $165.0 million, total loans of $129.3 million and total deposits of $112.3 million.

Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, Prosperity issued 530,940 shares of Prosperity common stock for all outstanding shares of East Texas Financial Services capital stock.

Acquisition of Community National Bank

On October 1, 2012, Prosperity completed the previously announced acquisition of Community National Bank, Bellaire, Texas. Community National operated one (1) banking office in Bellaire, Texas, in the Houston Metropolitan Area. As of September 30, 2012, Community National reported total assets of $183.0 million, total loans of $68.0 million and total deposits of $164.6 million.

Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, Prosperity issued 372,282 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $11.4 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Community National Bank capital stock which resulted in a premium of $10.6 million.

Acquisition of American State Financial Corporation

On July 1, 2012, Prosperity completed the previously announced acquisition of American State Financial Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary American State Bank. American State Bank operated thirty-seven (37) full service banking offices in eighteen (18) counties across West Texas. As of June 30, 2012, ASB, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $3.16 billion, total loans of $1.24 billion and total deposits of $2.51 billion.

Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, Prosperity issued 8,524,835 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $178.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of American State Financial Corporation capital stock which resulted in a premium of $240.4 million.

Acquisition of The Bank Arlington

On April 1, 2012, Prosperity completed the previously announced acquisition of The Bank Arlington. The Bank Arlington operated one (1) banking office in Arlington, Texas, in the Dallas/Fort Worth CMSA. As of March 31, 2012, The Bank Arlington reported total assets of $37.3 million, total loans of $22.8 million and total deposits of $33.2 million.

Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, Prosperity issued 135,389 shares of Prosperity common stock for all outstanding shares of The Bank Arlington capital stock which resulted in a premium of $2.8 million.

Acquisition of Texas Bankers, Inc.

On January 1, 2012, Prosperity completed the previously announced acquisition of Texas Bankers, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of Texas, Austin, Texas. The three (3) Bank of Texas banking offices in the Austin, Texas CMSA consisted of a location in Rollingwood, which was consolidated with Prosperity's Westlake location and remains in Bank of Texas' Rollingwood banking office; one banking center in downtown Austin, which was consolidated into Prosperity's downtown Austin location; and another banking center in Thorndale. Prosperity now operates thirty-four (34) banking centers in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio. Texas Bankers, Inc. reported, on a consolidated basis, total assets of $77.0 million, total loans of $27.6 million and total deposits of $70.4 million as of December 31, 2011.

Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, Prosperity issued 314,953 shares of Prosperity common stock for all outstanding shares of Texas Bankers capital stock which resulted in a premium of $5.2 million.

Pending Acquisition of Coppermark Bancshares Inc.

On December 10, 2012, Prosperity entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Coppermark Banchsares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Coppermark Bank ("Coppermark") headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Coppermark operates nine (9) full-service banking offices; six (6) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas and three (3) in the Dallas, Texas area. As of December 31, 2012, Coppermark reported, on a consolidated basis, total assets of $1.3 billion, total loans of $853.4 million and total deposits of $1.2 billion.

Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, Prosperity will issue up to 3,258,845 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $60.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Coppermark Bancshares capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Pending the satisfaction of closing conditions, the closing is expected to occur in the late first quarter or early second quarter of 2013, although delays may occur.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011 Selected Earnings and Per













Share Data





























Total interest income $ 117,719

$ 89,658

$ 419,842

$ 371,908 Total interest expense 9,418

9,571

39,136

45,240 Net interest income 108,301

80,087

380,706

326,668 Provision for credit losses 3,550

1,150

6,100

5,200 Net interest income after













provision for credit losses 104,751

78,937

374,606

321,468 Total non-interest income 24,106

14,065

75,535

56,043 Total non-interest expense 56,968

38,385

198,457

163,745 Net income before taxes 71,889

54,617

251,684

213,766 Federal income taxes 23,623

18,211

83,783

72,017















Net income $ 48,266

$ 36,406

$ 167,901

$ 141,749















Basic earnings per share $ 0.86

$ 0.78

$ 3.24

$ 3.03















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85

$ 0.77

$ 3.23

$ 3.01















Period end shares outstanding 56,447

46,910

56,447

46,910 Weighted average shares













outstanding (basic) 56,427

46,893

51,794

46,846 Weighted average shares













outstanding (diluted) 56,554

47,028

51,941

47,017

















Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





















Dec 31, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Jun 30, 2012

Mar 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011 Balance Sheet Data

















(at period end)







Total loans(A) $ 5,179,940

$ 5,079,103

$ 3,950,332

$ 3,874,862

$ 3,765,906 Investment securities(B) 7,442,065

6,799,513

5,400,044

5,646,529

4,658,936 Federal funds sold 352

302

133

445

642 Allowance for credit losses (52,564)

(50,927)

(50,382)

(51,642)

(51,594) Cash and due from banks 325,952

207,650

152,678

151,467

212,800 Goodwill 1,217,162

1,200,098

932,965

929,161

924,537 Core deposit intangibles 26,159

28,092

17,706

19,301

20,996 Other real estate 7,234

8,846

10,236

7,718

8,328 Fixed assets, net 205,268

201,445

166,273

162,676

159,656 Other assets 232,005

237,997

157,366

149,438

122,464 Total assets $ 14,583,573

$ 13,712,119

$ 10,737,351

$ 10,889,955

$ 9,822,671



















Demand deposits $ 3,016,205

$ 2,827,748

$ 2,083,910

$ 2,088,749

$ 1,972,226 Interest bearing deposits 8,625,639

8,126,849

6,310,672

6,455,702

6,088,028 Total deposits 11,641,844

10,954,597

8,394,582

8,544,451

8,060,254 Securities sold under

















repurchase agreements 454,502

443,856

122,743

58,481

54,883 Federal funds purchased and

















other borrowings 256,753

112,017

437,278

527,536

12,790 Junior subordinated debentures 85,055

85,055

85,055

85,055

85,055 Other liabilities 56,030

78,418

53,876

64,899

42,424 Total liabilities 12,494,184

11,673,943

9,093,534

9,280,422

8,255,406 Shareholders' equity(C) 2,089,389

2,038,176

1,643,817

1,609,533

1,567,265 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,583,573

$ 13,712,119

$ 10,737,351

$ 10,889,955

$ 9,822,671





















(A) Net of discount on acquired loans of $79,943, $92,832 and $431 at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and June 30, 2012, respectively, of which $23,754, $27,117 and $0 respectively, relate to loans accounted for under ASC Topic 310-30 (formerly SOP 03-03). There was no discount outstanding at March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011. (B)Includes $13,824, $16,991, $17,709, $19,542, and $20,726 in unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ending December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012, March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively. (C)Includes $8,986, $11,044, $11,511, $12,702, and $13,472 in after-tax unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ending December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012, March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011 Income Statement Data





























Interest income:













Interest on loans(D) $ 82,727

$ 53,899

$ 271,324

$ 214,273 Interest on securities(E) 34,956

35,719

148,374

157,580 Interest on federal funds sold and













other earning assets 36

40

144

55 Total interest income 117,719

89,658

419,842

371,908 Interest expense:













Interest expense - deposits 8,217

8,682

34,486

40,975 Interest expense - debentures 631

632

2,593

2,984 Interest expense - other 570

257

2,057

1,281 Total interest expense 9,418

9,571

39,136

45,240 Net interest income 108,301

80,087

380,706

326,668 Provision for credit losses 3,550

1,150

6,100

5,200 Net interest income after













provision for credit losses 104,751

78,937

374,606

321,468 Non-interest income:













Non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees 9,292

5,860

29,113

24,442 Debit card and ATM card income 6,683

4,189

21,057

15,391 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,877

2,515

11,112

9,981 Trust income 915

-

1,746

- Mortgage income 1,120

-

2,681

- Bank Owned Life Insurance 1,242

347

2,673

1,382 Net (loss) gain on sale of assets (244)

-

(231)

377 Net loss on sale of ORE (113)

(473)

(457)

(904) Net loss on sale of securities -

-

-

(581) Other non-interest income 2,334

1,627

7,841

5,955 Total non-interest income 24,106

14,065

75,535

56,043 Non-interest expense:













Salaries and benefits(F) 31,980

21,258

115,505

92,057 CDI amortization 1,932

1,879

7,229

7,780 Net occupancy and equipment 4,812

3,655

16,475

14,634 Depreciation 2,491

2,051

8,923

8,150 Data processing and software amortization 3,106

1,417

9,445

6,823 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 2,365

1,518

7,679

8,901 ORE expense 465

680

1,810

1,501 Other non-interest expense 9,817

5,927

31,391

23,899 Total non-interest expense 56,968

38,385

198,457

163,745 Net income before taxes 71,889

54,617

251,684

213,766 Federal income taxes 23,623

18,211

83,783

72,017 Net income available to common shareholders $ 48,266

$ 36,406

$ 167,901

$ 141,749















(D) Interest income on loans includes additional interest income related to the accretion of purchase accounting loan discounts of $14,523 and $26,413 for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2012, respectively. There was no loan discount accretion recorded during the three and twleve month periods ended December 31, 2011. (E) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $23,992 and $8,989 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively and $66,889 and $28,676 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively. (F) Salaries and benefits includes equity compensation expenses of $389 and $972 for the three months ended December 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively, and $3,607 and $3,576 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Dec 31, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Jun 30, 2012

Mar 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011 Income Statement Data





































Interest income:

















Interest on loans(G) $ 82,727

$ 80,587

$ 54,793

$ 53,217

$ 53,899 Interest on securities(H) 34,956

37,025

38,072

38,321

35,719 Interest on federal funds















- sold and other earning assets 36

21

9

78

40 Total interest income 117,719

117,633

92,874

91,616

89,658



















Interest expense:

















Interest expense - deposits 8,217

9,395

8,083

8,791

8,682 Interest expense - debentures 631

651

648

663

632 Interest expense - other 570

694

477

316

257 Total interest expense 9,418

10,740

9,208

9,770

9,571 Net interest income 108,301

106,893

83,666

81,846

80,087 Provision for credit losses 3,550

1,800

600

150

1,150 Net interest income after

















provision for credit losses 104,751

105,093

83,066

81,696

78,937



















Non-interest income:

















Non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees 9,292

9,265

5,167

5,389

5,860 Debit card and ATM card income 6,683

6,246

4,292

3,836

4,189 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,877

3,362

2,432

2,441

2,515 Trust income 915

831

-

-

- Mortgage income 1,120

1,437

65

59

- Bank Owned Life Insurance 1,242

736

345

350

347 Net (loss) gain on sale of assets (244)

(50)

70

(7)

- Net (loss) gain on sale of ORE (113)

(597)

(165)

418

(473) Other non-interest income 2,334

2,598

1,450

1,459

1,627 Total non-interest income 24,106

23,828

13,656

13,945

14,065



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and benefits 31,980

36,701

23,572

23,252

21,258 CDI amortization 1,932

2,007

1,595

1,695

1,879 Net occupancy and equipment 4,812

4,614

3,492

3,557

3,655 Depreciation 2,491

2,369

2,028

2,035

2,051 Data processing and software amortization 3,106

2,901

1,906

1,532

1,417 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 2,365

2,107

1,659

1,548

1,518 Communications (includes telephone, courier and postage) 2,381

2,226

1,802

1,748

1,758 ORE expense 465

271

383

691

680 Other non-interest expense 7,436

7,046

4,351

4,401

4,169 Total non-interest expense 56,968

60,242

40,788

40,459

38,385 Net income before taxes 71,889

68,679

55,934

55,182

54,617 Federal income taxes 23,623

22,503

18,962

18,695

18,211 Net income available to common shareholders $ 48,266

$ 46,176

$ 36,972

$ 36,487

$ 36,406



















(G) Interest income on loans includes additional interest income related to the accretion of purchase accounting loan discounts of $14,523, $11,188 and $702 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, and June 30, 2012, respectively. There was no loan discount accretion recorded during the three month periods ended March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011. (H) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $23,992, $21,423, $11,755, $9,719 and $8,989 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012, March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.





















Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



























Three Months Ended



Dec 31, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Dec 31, 2011

YIELD ANALYSIS Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Yield/Rate



























Interest Earning Assets:























Loans $ 5,140,163 $ 82,727 6.40% (I) $ 5,169,101 $ 80,587 6.20% (I) $ 3,749,923 $ 53,899 5.70%

Investment securities 7,228,418 34,956 1.92% (J) 7,106,871 37,025 2.07% (J) 4,596,017 35,719 3.11% (J) Federal funds sold and other























earning assets 75,135 36 0.19%

53,111 21 0.16%

62,035 40 0.26%

Total interest earning assets 12,443,716 $ 117,719 3.76%

12,329,083 $ 117,633 3.80%

8,407,975 $ 89,658 4.23%

Allowance for credit losses (50,775)





(53,944)





(51,713)





Non-interest earning assets 1,844,756





1,730,120





1,373,217





Total assets $ 14,237,697





$ 14,005,259





$ 9,729,479































Interest Bearing Liabilities:























Interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,328,969 $ 1,803 0.31%

$ 2,181,928 $ 2,273 0.41%

$ 1,363,900 $ 1,450 0.42%

Savings and money market deposits 3,600,109 2,580 0.29%

3,516,601 2,987 0.34%

2,553,227 2,450 0.38%

Certificates and other time deposits 2,366,155 3,834 0.64%

2,387,279 4,135 0.69%

2,057,954 4,782 0.92%

Securities sold under repurchase























agreements 459,998 294 0.25%

438,410 315 0.29%

60,999 63 0.41%

Federal funds purchased and other























borrowings 272,239 276 0.40%

512,739 379 0.29%

66,834 194 1.15%

Junior subordinated debentures 85,055 631 2.95%

85,055 651 3.04%

85,055 632 2.95%

Total interest bearing liabilities $ 9,112,525 $ 9,418 0.41% (K) $ 9,122,012 $ 10,740 0.47% (K) $ 6,187,969 $ 9,571 0.61% (K) Non-interest bearing liabilities:























Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,963,998





$ 2,760,405





$ 1,924,037





Other liabilities 80,085





92,873





60,628





Total liabilities $ 12,156,608





$ 11,975,290





$ 8,172,634





Shareholders' equity 2,081,089





2,029,969





1,556,845





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,237,697





$ 14,005,259





$ 9,729,479































Net Interest Income & Margin

$ 108,301 3.46%



$ 106,893 3.45%



$ 80,087 3.78%



























Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:























Tax equivalent adjustment

2,099





2,135





850





























Net Interest Income & Margin























(tax equivalent)

$ 110,400 3.53%



$ 109,028 3.52%



$ 80,937 3.82%





(I) Yield on loans was impacted by additional interest income related to the accretion of purchase accounting loan discounts of $14,523, $11,188 and $702 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, and June 30, 2012, respectively. There was no loan discount accretion recorded during the three month periods ended March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011.

(J) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $23,992, $21,423, $11,755, $9,719 and $8,989 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012, March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.

(K) Total cost of funds, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.31%, 0.36%, and 0.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



















Twelve Months Ended



Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011

YIELD ANALYSIS Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate



















Interest Earning Assets:















Loans $ 4,514,171 $ 271,324 6.01% (L) $ 3,648,701 $ 214,273 5.87%

Investment securities 6,364,917 148,374 2.33% (M) 4,625,833 157,580 3.41% (M) Federal funds sold and other















earning assets 68,900 144 0.21%

26,879 55 0.20%

Total interest earning assets 10,947,988 $ 419,842 3.83%

8,301,413 $ 371,908 4.48%

Allowance for credit losses (51,770)





(51,871)





Non-interest earning assets 1,536,448





1,379,342





Total assets $ 12,432,666





$ 9,628,884























Interest Bearing Liabilities:















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,979,345 $ 8,228 0.42%

$ 1,393,501 $ 7,416 0.53%

Savings and money market deposits 3,174,256 10,600 0.33%

2,421,735 11,836 0.49%

Certificates and other time deposits 2,152,382 15,658 0.73%

2,135,858 21,723 1.02%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements 263,689 705 0.27%

68,049 369 0.54%

Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 416,925 1,352 0.32%

152,716 912 0.60%

Junior subordinated debentures 85,055 2,593 3.05%

86,557 2,984 3.45%

Total interest bearing liabilities $ 8,071,652 $ 39,136 0.48% (N) $ 6,258,416 $ 45,240 0.72% (N) Non-interest bearing liabilities:















Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,442,860





$ 1,800,102





Other liabilities 73,820





56,617





Total liabilities $ 10,588,332





$ 8,115,135





Shareholders' equity 1,844,334





1,513,749





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,432,666





$ 9,628,884





Net Interest Income & Margin

$ 380,706 3.48%



$ 326,668 3.94%



















Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:















Tax equivalent adjustment

5,965





3,614





















Net Interest Income & Margin















(tax equivalent)

$ 386,671 3.53%



$ 330,282 3.98%



















(L) Yield on loans was impacted by additional interest income related to the accretion of purchase accounting loan discounts of $26,413 for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2012. There was no loan discount accretion recorded during the twleve month period ended December 31, 2011.

(M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $66,889 and $28,676 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively.

(N) Total cost of funds, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.37% and 0.56% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Jun 30, 2012

Mar 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011 YIELD ANALYSIS





















































Interest Earning Assets:

























Loans(I) (L) 6.40%

6.20%

5.63%

5.60%

5.70%

6.01%

5.87% Investment securities(J) (M) 1.92%

2.07%

2.70%

2.95%

3.11%

2.33%

3.41% Federal funds sold and other

























earning assets 0.19%

0.16%

0.17%

0.25%

0.26%

0.21%

0.20% Total interest earning assets 3.76%

3.80%

3.90%

4.03%

4.23%

3.83%

4.48%



























Interest Bearing Liabilities:

























Interest bearing demand deposits 0.31%

0.41%

0.49%

0.49%

0.42%

0.42%

0.53% Savings and money market deposits 0.29%

0.34%

0.35%

0.37%

0.38%

0.33%

0.49% Certificates and other time deposits 0.64%

0.69%

0.76%

0.84%

0.92%

0.73%

1.02% Securities sold under repurchase agreements 0.25%

0.29%

0.24%

0.28%

0.41%

0.27%

0.54% Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 0.40%

0.29%

0.28%

0.41%

1.15%

0.32%

0.60% Junior subordinated debentures 2.95%

3.04%

3.06%

3.14%

2.95%

3.05%

3.45% Total interest bearing liabilities 0.41%

0.47%

0.52%

0.57%

0.61%

0.48%

0.72%



























Net Interest Margin 3.46%

3.45%

3.52%

3.60%

3.78%

3.48%

3.94% Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent) 3.53%

3.52%

3.55%

3.64%

3.82%

3.53%

3.98%



























