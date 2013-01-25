Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports Strong 2012 Earnings

- 4Q 2012 Earnings Per Share of $0.85 (diluted)
- Six acquisitions announced and five completed within the past fifteen months
- Announced expansion into Oklahoma City and surrounding areas
- Non-Performing Assets remain low at 0.10% of 4Q Average Earning Assets
- Deposits increased $3.582 billion or 44.4%
- Loans increased $1.414 billion or 37.6%
HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® PB, the parent company of Prosperity Bank®, reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, of $48.266 million or $0.85 per diluted common share, an increase in net income of $11.860 million or 32.6%, compared with $36.406 million or $0.77 per diluted common share for the same period in 2011. Prosperity also reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2012 of $167.901 million or $3.23 per diluted common share, up 18.4% from 2011 net income of $141.749 million and up 7.3% from 2011 diluted earnings per common share of $3.01.
"We experienced many successes during 2012. To start the year, we were rated by Forbes magazine as the Best Bank in America. Our assets grew 49% from $9.823 billion as of December 31, 2011 to $14.584 billion as of December 31, 2012. We reported our highest levels of net income and earnings per share, with $168 million in net income and diluted EPS of $3.23. In addition to our large increase in deposit and loan growth overall, we saw an organic growth rate on deposits of 10% and an organic loan growth rate of 6% from December 31, 2011 to December 31, 2012. Finally, in December, we announced our merger with Coppermark Bank, our first merger outside the state of Texas, which will result in our expansion into Oklahoma City and surrounding areas," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"We are fortunate to be located in the area of the U.S. that we are. Our market areas continue to experience low unemployment rates, population growth and increasing sales for homes and other products. Further, our market areas are experiencing growth in many industries, particularly the oil and gas, chemical, manufacturing, medical and technology areas," added Zalman.
"I am very proud of all our associates who go above and beyond to help us achieve the success we enjoy. Their commitment to our customer satisfaction is admirable. Without their hard work and dedication, none of this is possible," concluded Zalman.
Prosperity's management uses certain non−GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20 and 310-30). Prosperity has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Results of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2012
For the three months ended December 31, 2012, net income was $48.266 million compared with $36.406 million for the same period in 2011. Net income per diluted common share was $0.85 for the three months ended December 31, 2012 compared with $0.77 for the same period in 2011. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2012 were 1.36%, 9.28% and 22.92%, respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities) was 42.95% for the three months ended December 31, 2012.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, increased 35.2% to $108.301 million compared with $80.087 million during the same period in 2011 and increased 1.3% or $1.408 million compared with $106.893 million during the three months ended September 30, 2012. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased to 3.53% for the three months ended December 31, 2012, compared with 3.82% for the same period in 2011 and increased one basis point from 3.52% for the three months ended September 30, 2012. Net interest income and net interest margin were positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting loan discounts of $14.523 million during the three month period ended December 31, 2012.
Non-interest income increased $10.041 million or 71.4% to $24.106 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, compared with $14.065 million for the same period in 2011. The change includes increases in NSF fees, debit card and ATM card income, service charges on deposit accounts, trust, mortgage origination and other income due to the acquisition of American State Financial Corporation ("ASB") on July 1, 2012. Through ASB, Prosperity acquired additional lines of business including trust, credit cards and mortgage lending operations.
Non-interest expense increased $18.583 million or 48.4% to $56.968 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, compared with $38.385 million for the same period in 2011. The change is primarily due to the acquisition of ASB. Additionally, total noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2012, included one-time merger expenses of approximately $700 thousand, pre-tax, related to the 2012 acquisitions.
Average loans increased 37.1% or $1.390 billion to $5.140 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, compared with $3.750 billion for the same period of 2011. On a linked quarter basis, average loans decreased $28.938 million from $5.169 billion at September 30, 2012. Average deposits increased 42.5% to $11.259 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, compared with $7.899 billion for the same period of 2011. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits increased 3.8% or $413.018 million from $10.846 billion at September 30, 2012.
Loans at December 31, 2012 were $5.180 billion, an increase of $1.414 billion or 37.6%, compared with $3.766 billion at December 31, 2011. Loans increased 2.0% (7.9% annualized) or $100.837 million on a linked quarter basis compared with loans of $5.079 billion at September 30, 2012. As reflected in the table below, loan growth was impacted by the acquisitions of Texas Bankers, Inc., The Bank Arlington, ASB and Community National Bank ("Community National"). Excluding loans acquired in these acquisitions and new production at the acquired banking centers since the respective acquisition dates, loans at December 31, 2012 grew 6.2% compared with December 31, 2011 and 2.5% (10.1% annualized) on a linked quarter basis.
Deposits at December 31, 2012 were $11.642 billion, an increase of $3.582 billion or 44.4% compared with $8.060 billion at December 31, 2011. Linked quarter deposits increased $687.247 million or 6.3% from $10.955 billion at September 30, 2012. As reflected in the table below, deposit growth was impacted by the acquisitions of Texas Bankers, Inc., The Bank Arlington, ASB and Community National. Excluding deposits assumed and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since the respective acquisition dates, deposits at December 31, 2012 grew 10.1% compared with December 31, 2011 and 6.5% (25.9% annualized) on a linked quarter basis.
The table below provides detail on loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Texas Bankers, Inc., The Bank Arlington, ASB and Community National transactions completed on January 1, 2012, April 1, 2012, July 1, 2012 and October 1, 2012 respectively:
|
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
|
Dec 31, 2012
|
Sep 30, 2012
|
Jun 30, 2012
|
Mar 31, 2012
|
Dec 31, 2011
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Loans acquired (including new production since respective acquisition dates):
|
Texas Bankers, Inc.
|
$ 23,803
|
$ 24,229
|
$ 28,421
|
$ 27,053
|
$ -
|
The Bank Arlington
|
23,308
|
21,806
|
22,542
|
-
|
-
|
ASB
|
1,068,077
|
1,131,005
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Community National
|
63,940
|
-
|
-
|
.
|
-
|
All other
|
4,000,812
|
3,902,063
|
3,899,369
|
3,847,809
|
3,765,906
|
Total Loans
|
$ 5,179,940
|
$ 5,079,103
|
$ 3,950,332
|
$ 3,874,862
|
$ 3,765,906
|
Deposits assumed (including new deposits since respective acquisition dates):
|
Texas Bankers, Inc.
|
$ 68,965
|
$ 69,818
|
$ 62,739
|
$ 63,681
|
$ -
|
The Bank Arlington
|
29,842
|
33,609
|
33,505
|
-
|
-
|
ASB
|
2,510,855
|
2,518,178
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Community National
|
160,404
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
All other
|
8,871,778
|
8,332,992
|
8,298,338
|
8,480,770
|
8,060,254
|
Total Deposits
|
$ 11,641,844
|
$ 10,954,597
|
$ 8,394,582
|
$ 8,544,451
|
$ 8,060,254
At December 31, 2012, Prosperity had $14.584 billion in total assets, $5.180 billion in loans and $11.642 billion in deposits. Assets, loans and deposits at December 31, 2012 increased by 48.5%, 37.6% and 44.4%, respectively, compared with their respective levels at December 31, 2011.
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets totaled $13.015 million or 0.10% of quarterly average earning assets at December 31, 2012, compared with $12.052 million or 0.14% of quarterly average earning assets at December 31, 2011, and $14.051 million or 0.11% of quarterly average earnings assets at September 30, 2012. The allowance for credit losses was 1.01% of total loans at December 31, 2012, 1.00% of total loans at September 30, 2012, and 1.37% of total loans at December 31, 2011. Excluding loans acquired from Texas Bankers, Inc., The Bank of Arlington, ASB and Community National accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20 and 310-30, the allowance for credit losses was 1.22% and 1.27% of remaining loans as of December 31, 2012 and September 30, 2012, respectively. Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure.
The provision for credit losses was $3.550 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012 and $1.150 million for the three months ended December 31, 2011. Net charge offs were $1.913 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012 and $2.069 million for the three months ended December 31, 2011.
|
Non-performing assets
|
Dec 31, 2012
|
Sep 30, 2012
|
Dec 31, 2011
|
(In thousands)
|
Amount
|
#
|
Amount
|
#
|
Amount
|
#
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Commercial
|
$ 1,568
|
22
|
$ 1,599
|
19
|
$ 767
|
17
|
Construction
|
3,522
|
29
|
3,182
|
34
|
4,649
|
28
|
1-4 family (including home equity)
|
3,081
|
34
|
3,089
|
36
|
3,689
|
38
|
Commercial real estate (including multi-family)
|
2,608
|
7
|
4,671
|
15
|
2,877
|
9
|
Agriculture
|
1,463
|
14
|
1,476
|
9
|
49
|
3
|
Consumer and other
|
773
|
10
|
34
|
6
|
21
|
4
|
Total
|
$ 13,015
|
116
|
$ 14,051
|
119
|
$ 12,052
|
99
|
Net Charge-offs
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2012
|
Sep 30, 2012
|
Dec 31, 2011
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Commercial
|
$ 205
|
$ (511)
|
$ 676
|
Construction
|
21
|
155
|
153
|
1-4 family (including home equity)
|
65
|
251
|
843
|
Commercial real estate (including multi-family)
|
1,012
|
800
|
218
|
Agriculture
|
70
|
(30)
|
-
|
Consumer and other
|
540
|
590
|
179
|
Total
|
$ 1,913
|
$ 1,255
|
$ 2,069
The provision for credit losses was $6.100 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, an increase of $900 thousand compared with $5.200 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011. Net charge offs were $5.130 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 and $5.190 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011.
Results of operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, net income was $167.901 million compared with $141.749 million for the same period in 2011. Net income per diluted common share was $3.23 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 compared with $3.01 for the same period in 2011.
Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 were 1.35%, 9.10% and 21.93%, respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities) was 43.48% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 increased $54.038 million or 16.5%, to $380.706 million compared with $326.668 million during the same period in 2011. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased to 3.53% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 compared with 3.98% for the same period in 2011. Net interest income included additional interest income of $26.413 million during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2012, related to the accretion of purchase accounting loan discounts.
Non-interest income increased $19.492 million or 34.8% to $75.535 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, compared with $56.043 million for the same period in 2011. The increase in all categories of noninterest income was due primarily to the acquisition of ASB.
Non-interest expense increased $34.712 million or 21.2% to $198.457 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, compared with $163.745 million for the same period in 2011. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $23.448 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 compared to the same period in 2011 due primarily to the acquisition of ASB. Additionally, total noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, included one-time merger expenses of $7.020 million, pre-tax, related to the 2012 acquisitions.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Friday, January 25, 2013 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (9:30 a.m. Central Standard Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter and full year 2012 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 866-952-1906, the reference code is PBTX.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybanktx.com. The webcast may be accessed directly from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by clicking on the "4th Quarter Results and Webcast" link.
Acquisition of East Texas Financial Services, Inc.
On January 1, 2013, Prosperity completed the previously announced acquisition of East Texas Financial Services, Inc. (OTC BB: FFBT) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Federal Bank Texas ("Firstbank"). Firstbank operated four (4) banking offices in the Tyler MSA, including three locations in Tyler, Texas and one location in Gilmer, Texas. As of December 31, 2012, East Texas Financial Services reported, on a consolidated basis, total assets of $165.0 million, total loans of $129.3 million and total deposits of $112.3 million.
Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, Prosperity issued 530,940 shares of Prosperity common stock for all outstanding shares of East Texas Financial Services capital stock.
Acquisition of Community National Bank
On October 1, 2012, Prosperity completed the previously announced acquisition of Community National Bank, Bellaire, Texas. Community National operated one (1) banking office in Bellaire, Texas, in the Houston Metropolitan Area. As of September 30, 2012, Community National reported total assets of $183.0 million, total loans of $68.0 million and total deposits of $164.6 million.
Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, Prosperity issued 372,282 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $11.4 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Community National Bank capital stock which resulted in a premium of $10.6 million.
Acquisition of American State Financial Corporation
On July 1, 2012, Prosperity completed the previously announced acquisition of American State Financial Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary American State Bank. American State Bank operated thirty-seven (37) full service banking offices in eighteen (18) counties across West Texas. As of June 30, 2012, ASB, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $3.16 billion, total loans of $1.24 billion and total deposits of $2.51 billion.
Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, Prosperity issued 8,524,835 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $178.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of American State Financial Corporation capital stock which resulted in a premium of $240.4 million.
Acquisition of The Bank Arlington
On April 1, 2012, Prosperity completed the previously announced acquisition of The Bank Arlington. The Bank Arlington operated one (1) banking office in Arlington, Texas, in the Dallas/Fort Worth CMSA. As of March 31, 2012, The Bank Arlington reported total assets of $37.3 million, total loans of $22.8 million and total deposits of $33.2 million.
Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, Prosperity issued 135,389 shares of Prosperity common stock for all outstanding shares of The Bank Arlington capital stock which resulted in a premium of $2.8 million.
Acquisition of Texas Bankers, Inc.
On January 1, 2012, Prosperity completed the previously announced acquisition of Texas Bankers, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of Texas, Austin, Texas. The three (3) Bank of Texas banking offices in the Austin, Texas CMSA consisted of a location in Rollingwood, which was consolidated with Prosperity's Westlake location and remains in Bank of Texas' Rollingwood banking office; one banking center in downtown Austin, which was consolidated into Prosperity's downtown Austin location; and another banking center in Thorndale. Prosperity now operates thirty-four (34) banking centers in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio. Texas Bankers, Inc. reported, on a consolidated basis, total assets of $77.0 million, total loans of $27.6 million and total deposits of $70.4 million as of December 31, 2011.
Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, Prosperity issued 314,953 shares of Prosperity common stock for all outstanding shares of Texas Bankers capital stock which resulted in a premium of $5.2 million.
Pending Acquisition of Coppermark Bancshares Inc.
On December 10, 2012, Prosperity entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Coppermark Banchsares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Coppermark Bank ("Coppermark") headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Coppermark operates nine (9) full-service banking offices; six (6) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas and three (3) in the Dallas, Texas area. As of December 31, 2012, Coppermark reported, on a consolidated basis, total assets of $1.3 billion, total loans of $853.4 million and total deposits of $1.2 billion.
Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, Prosperity will issue up to 3,258,845 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $60.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Coppermark Bancshares capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Pending the satisfaction of closing conditions, the closing is expected to occur in the late first quarter or early second quarter of 2013, although delays may occur.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Prosperity Bancshares Inc.® was named "America's Best Bank" by Forbes in 2012 and is a $14.6 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company, formed in 1983. Operating under a community banking philosophy and seeking to develop broad customer relationships based on service and convenience, Prosperity offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products to its customers, which consist primarily of small and medium sized businesses and consumers. In addition to established banking products, Prosperity offers a complete line of services including: Internet Banking services at http://www.prosperitybanktx.com, Retail Brokerage Services, MasterMoney Debit Cards, 24 hour voice response banking, Trust and Wealth Management; and Mobile Banking. Prosperity currently operates two hundred seventeen (217) full service banking locations; fifty-nine (59) in the Houston area; twenty (20) in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; thirty-five (35) in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; twenty-five (25) in the East Texas area; thirty-four (34) in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; thirty-four (34) in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; and ten (10) in the Bryan/College Station area.
|
Bryan/College Station Area -
|
Downtown
|
Other South Texas
|
McKinney
|
Eastex
|
Locations -
|
Bryan
|
McKinney-Stonebridge
|
Fairfield
|
Alice
|
Bryan-East
|
Midway
|
First Colony
|
Aransas Pass
|
Bryan-North
|
Preston Forest
|
Gessner
|
Beeville
|
Caldwell
|
Preston Road
|
Gladebrook
|
Edna
|
College Station
|
Red Oak
|
Harrisburg
|
Goliad
|
Greens Prairie
|
Sachse
|
Heights
|
Kingsville
|
Madisonville
|
The Colony
|
Highway 6 West
|
Mathis
|
Navasota
|
Turtle Creek
|
Hillcroft
|
Padre Island
|
Rock Prairie
|
Westmoreland
|
Little York
|
Palacios
|
Wellborn Road
|
Medical Center
|
Port Lavaca
|
Fort Worth -
|
Memorial Drive
|
Portland
|
Central Texas Area -
|
Haltom City
|
Northside
|
Rockport
|
Keller
|
Pasadena
|
Sinton
|
Austin -
|
Roanoke
|
Pecan Grove
|
Victoria
|
183
|
Stockyards
|
Piney Point
|
Victoria-North
|
Allandale
|
River Oaks
|
Cedar Park
|
Other Dallas/Fort Worth Locations -
|
Royal Oaks
|
West Texas Area -
|
Congress
|
Arlington
|
Sugar Land
|
Lakeway
|
Azle
|
SW Medical Center
|
Abilene -
|
Liberty Hill
|
Ennis
|
Tanglewood
|
Antilley Road
|
Northland
|
Gainesville
|
Uptown
|
Barrow Street
|
Oak Hill
|
Glen Rose
|
Waugh Drive
|
Cypress Street
|
Parmer Lane
|
Granbury
|
West University
|
Judge Ely
|
Research Blvd
|
Mesquite
|
Woodcreek
|
Mockingbird
|
Westlake
|
Muenster
|
Sanger
|
Other Houston Area
|
Lubbock -
|
Other Central Texas Locations -
|
Waxahachie
|
Locations -
|
4th Street
|
Bastrop
|
Weatherford
|
Angleton
|
66th Street
|
Cuero
|
Bay City
|
82nd Street
|
Dime Box
|
East Texas Area -
|
Beaumont
|
86th Street
|
Dripping Springs
|
Cinco Ranch
|
98th Street
|
Elgin
|
Athens
|
Cleveland
|
Avenue Q
|
Flatonia
|
Athens-South
|
East Bernard
|
North University
|
Georgetown
|
Blooming Grove
|
El Campo
|
Texas Tech Student Union
|
Gonzales
|
Canton
|
Dayton
|
Hallettsville
|
Carthage
|
Galveston
|
Midland -
|
Kingsland
|
Corsicana
|
Groves
|
Wadley
|
La Grange
|
Crockett
|
Hempstead
|
Wall Street
|
Lexington
|
Eustace
|
Hitchcock
|
Gilmer
|
New Braunfels
|
Grapeland
|
Katy
|
Odessa -
|
Pleasanton
|
Gun Barrel City
|
Liberty
|
Grandview
|
Round Rock
|
Jacksonville
|
Magnolia
|
Grant
|
San Antonio
|
Kerens
|
Mont Belvieu
|
Kermit Highway
|
Schulenburg
|
Longview
|
Nederland
|
Parkway
|
Seguin
|
Mount Vernon
|
Needville
|
Smithville
|
Palestine
|
Shadow Creek
|
Other West Texas Locations -
|
Thorndale
|
Rusk
|
Sweeny
|
Big Spring
|
Weimar
|
Seven Points
|
Tomball
|
Brownfield
|
Yoakum
|
Teague
|
Waller
|
Brownwood
|
Yorktown
|
Tyler
|
West Columbia
|
Cisco
|
Tyler-Beckham
|
Wharton
|
Comanche
|
Tyler-Gresham
|
Winnie
|
Early
|
Tyler-South Broadway
|
Wirt
|
Floydada
|
Tyler-University
|
Gorman
|
Dallas/Fort Worth Area -
|
Winnsboro
|
Levelland
|
Littlefield
|
Dallas -
|
Houston Area -
|
Merkel
|
Abrams Centre
|
South Texas Area -
|
Plainview
|
Balch Springs
|
Houston -
|
San Angelo
|
Camp Wisdom
|
Aldine
|
Corpus Christi -
|
Slaton
|
Cedar Hill
|
Allen Parkway
|
Airline
|
Snyder
|
Central Expressway
|
Bellaire
|
Carmel
|
East Renner
|
Beltway
|
Northwest
|
Frisco
|
Clear Lake
|
Saratoga
|
Frisco-West
|
Copperfield
|
Water Street
|
Independence
|
Cypress
|
Kiest
In connection with the proposed merger of Coppermark Bancshares, Inc. into Prosperity, Prosperity will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Prosperity's common stock to be issued to the shareholders of Coppermark Bancshares, Inc. The registration statement will include a proxy statement/prospectus which will be sent to the shareholders of Coppermark Bancshares, Inc. seeking their approval of the proposed transaction.
WE URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PROSPERITY, COPPERMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.
Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov. Documents filed with the SEC by Prosperity will be available free of charge by directing a request by telephone or mail to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., Prosperity Bank Plaza, 4295 San Felipe, Houston, Texas 77027 Attn: Investor Relations. Prosperity's telephone number is (281) 269-7199.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity, and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate fluctuations and interest rate fluctuations; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011 and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the SEC. Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares® may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from www.prosperitybanktx.com.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec 31, 2012
|
Dec 31, 2011
|
Dec 31, 2012
|
Dec 31, 2011
|
Selected Earnings and Per
|
Share Data
|
Total interest income
|
$ 117,719
|
$ 89,658
|
$ 419,842
|
$ 371,908
|
Total interest expense
|
9,418
|
9,571
|
39,136
|
45,240
|
Net interest income
|
108,301
|
80,087
|
380,706
|
326,668
|
Provision for credit losses
|
3,550
|
1,150
|
6,100
|
5,200
|
Net interest income after
|
provision for credit losses
|
104,751
|
78,937
|
374,606
|
321,468
|
Total non-interest income
|
24,106
|
14,065
|
75,535
|
56,043
|
Total non-interest expense
|
56,968
|
38,385
|
198,457
|
163,745
|
Net income before taxes
|
71,889
|
54,617
|
251,684
|
213,766
|
Federal income taxes
|
23,623
|
18,211
|
83,783
|
72,017
|
Net income
|
$ 48,266
|
$ 36,406
|
$ 167,901
|
$ 141,749
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$ 0.86
|
$ 0.78
|
$ 3.24
|
$ 3.03
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 0.77
|
$ 3.23
|
$ 3.01
|
Period end shares outstanding
|
56,447
|
46,910
|
56,447
|
46,910
|
Weighted average shares
|
outstanding (basic)
|
56,427
|
46,893
|
51,794
|
46,846
|
Weighted average shares
|
outstanding (diluted)
|
56,554
|
47,028
|
51,941
|
47,017
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31, 2012
|
Sep 30, 2012
|
Jun 30, 2012
|
Mar 31, 2012
|
Dec 31, 2011
|
Balance Sheet Data
|
(at period end)
|
Total loans(A)
|
$ 5,179,940
|
$ 5,079,103
|
$ 3,950,332
|
$ 3,874,862
|
$ 3,765,906
|
Investment securities(B)
|
7,442,065
|
6,799,513
|
5,400,044
|
5,646,529
|
4,658,936
|
Federal funds sold
|
352
|
302
|
133
|
445
|
642
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(52,564)
|
(50,927)
|
(50,382)
|
(51,642)
|
(51,594)
|
Cash and due from banks
|
325,952
|
207,650
|
152,678
|
151,467
|
212,800
|
Goodwill
|
1,217,162
|
1,200,098
|
932,965
|
929,161
|
924,537
|
Core deposit intangibles
|
26,159
|
28,092
|
17,706
|
19,301
|
20,996
|
Other real estate
|
7,234
|
8,846
|
10,236
|
7,718
|
8,328
|
Fixed assets, net
|
205,268
|
201,445
|
166,273
|
162,676
|
159,656
|
Other assets
|
232,005
|
237,997
|
157,366
|
149,438
|
122,464
|
Total assets
|
$ 14,583,573
|
$ 13,712,119
|
$ 10,737,351
|
$ 10,889,955
|
$ 9,822,671
|
Demand deposits
|
$ 3,016,205
|
$ 2,827,748
|
$ 2,083,910
|
$ 2,088,749
|
$ 1,972,226
|
Interest bearing deposits
|
8,625,639
|
8,126,849
|
6,310,672
|
6,455,702
|
6,088,028
|
Total deposits
|
11,641,844
|
10,954,597
|
8,394,582
|
8,544,451
|
8,060,254
|
Securities sold under
|
repurchase agreements
|
454,502
|
443,856
|
122,743
|
58,481
|
54,883
|
Federal funds purchased and
|
other borrowings
|
256,753
|
112,017
|
437,278
|
527,536
|
12,790
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
85,055
|
85,055
|
85,055
|
85,055
|
85,055
|
Other liabilities
|
56,030
|
78,418
|
53,876
|
64,899
|
42,424
|
Total liabilities
|
12,494,184
|
11,673,943
|
9,093,534
|
9,280,422
|
8,255,406
|
Shareholders' equity(C)
|
2,089,389
|
2,038,176
|
1,643,817
|
1,609,533
|
1,567,265
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 14,583,573
|
$ 13,712,119
|
$ 10,737,351
|
$ 10,889,955
|
$ 9,822,671
|
(A) Net of discount on acquired loans of $79,943, $92,832 and $431 at December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and June 30, 2012, respectively, of which $23,754, $27,117 and $0 respectively, relate to loans accounted for under ASC Topic 310-30 (formerly SOP 03-03). There was no discount outstanding at March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011.
|
(B)Includes $13,824, $16,991, $17,709, $19,542, and $20,726 in unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ending December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012, March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.
|
(C)Includes $8,986, $11,044, $11,511, $12,702, and $13,472 in after-tax unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ending December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012, March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec 31, 2012
|
Dec 31, 2011
|
Dec 31, 2012
|
Dec 31, 2011
|
Income Statement Data
|
Interest income:
|
Interest on loans(D)
|
$ 82,727
|
$ 53,899
|
$ 271,324
|
$ 214,273
|
Interest on securities(E)
|
34,956
|
35,719
|
148,374
|
157,580
|
Interest on federal funds sold and
|
other earning assets
|
36
|
40
|
144
|
55
|
Total interest income
|
117,719
|
89,658
|
419,842
|
371,908
|
Interest expense:
|
Interest expense - deposits
|
8,217
|
8,682
|
34,486
|
40,975
|
Interest expense - debentures
|
631
|
632
|
2,593
|
2,984
|
Interest expense - other
|
570
|
257
|
2,057
|
1,281
|
Total interest expense
|
9,418
|
9,571
|
39,136
|
45,240
|
Net interest income
|
108,301
|
80,087
|
380,706
|
326,668
|
Provision for credit losses
|
3,550
|
1,150
|
6,100
|
5,200
|
Net interest income after
|
provision for credit losses
|
104,751
|
78,937
|
374,606
|
321,468
|
Non-interest income:
|
Non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees
|
9,292
|
5,860
|
29,113
|
24,442
|
Debit card and ATM card income
|
6,683
|
4,189
|
21,057
|
15,391
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
2,877
|
2,515
|
11,112
|
9,981
|
Trust income
|
915
|
-
|
1,746
|
-
|
Mortgage income
|
1,120
|
-
|
2,681
|
-
|
Bank Owned Life Insurance
|
1,242
|
347
|
2,673
|
1,382
|
Net (loss) gain on sale of assets
|
(244)
|
-
|
(231)
|
377
|
Net loss on sale of ORE
|
(113)
|
(473)
|
(457)
|
(904)
|
Net loss on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(581)
|
Other non-interest income
|
2,334
|
1,627
|
7,841
|
5,955
|
Total non-interest income
|
24,106
|
14,065
|
75,535
|
56,043
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and benefits(F)
|
31,980
|
21,258
|
115,505
|
92,057
|
CDI amortization
|
1,932
|
1,879
|
7,229
|
7,780
|
Net occupancy and equipment
|
4,812
|
3,655
|
16,475
|
14,634
|
Depreciation
|
2,491
|
2,051
|
8,923
|
8,150
|
Data processing and software amortization
|
3,106
|
1,417
|
9,445
|
6,823
|
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
|
2,365
|
1,518
|
7,679
|
8,901
|
ORE expense
|
465
|
680
|
1,810
|
1,501
|
Other non-interest expense
|
9,817
|
5,927
|
31,391
|
23,899
|
Total non-interest expense
|
56,968
|
38,385
|
198,457
|
163,745
|
Net income before taxes
|
71,889
|
54,617
|
251,684
|
213,766
|
Federal income taxes
|
23,623
|
18,211
|
83,783
|
72,017
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 48,266
|
$ 36,406
|
$ 167,901
|
$ 141,749
|
(D) Interest income on loans includes additional interest income related to the accretion of purchase accounting loan discounts of $14,523 and $26,413 for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2012, respectively. There was no loan discount accretion recorded during the three and twleve month periods ended December 31, 2011.
|
(E) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $23,992 and $8,989 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively and $66,889 and $28,676 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively.
|
(F) Salaries and benefits includes equity compensation expenses of $389 and $972 for the three months ended December 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively, and $3,607 and $3,576 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Dec 31, 2012
|
Sep 30, 2012
|
Jun 30, 2012
|
Mar 31, 2012
|
Dec 31, 2011
|
Income Statement Data
|
Interest income:
|
Interest on loans(G)
|
$ 82,727
|
$ 80,587
|
$ 54,793
|
$ 53,217
|
$ 53,899
|
Interest on securities(H)
|
34,956
|
37,025
|
38,072
|
38,321
|
35,719
|
Interest on federal funds
|
-
|
sold and other earning assets
|
36
|
21
|
9
|
78
|
40
|
Total interest income
|
117,719
|
117,633
|
92,874
|
91,616
|
89,658
|
Interest expense:
|
Interest expense - deposits
|
8,217
|
9,395
|
8,083
|
8,791
|
8,682
|
Interest expense - debentures
|
631
|
651
|
648
|
663
|
632
|
Interest expense - other
|
570
|
694
|
477
|
316
|
257
|
Total interest expense
|
9,418
|
10,740
|
9,208
|
9,770
|
9,571
|
Net interest income
|
108,301
|
106,893
|
83,666
|
81,846
|
80,087
|
Provision for credit losses
|
3,550
|
1,800
|
600
|
150
|
1,150
|
Net interest income after
|
provision for credit losses
|
104,751
|
105,093
|
83,066
|
81,696
|
78,937
|
Non-interest income:
|
Non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees
|
9,292
|
9,265
|
5,167
|
5,389
|
5,860
|
Debit card and ATM card income
|
6,683
|
6,246
|
4,292
|
3,836
|
4,189
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
2,877
|
3,362
|
2,432
|
2,441
|
2,515
|
Trust income
|
915
|
831
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mortgage income
|
1,120
|
1,437
|
65
|
59
|
-
|
Bank Owned Life Insurance
|
1,242
|
736
|
345
|
350
|
347
|
Net (loss) gain on sale of assets
|
(244)
|
(50)
|
70
|
(7)
|
-
|
Net (loss) gain on sale of ORE
|
(113)
|
(597)
|
(165)
|
418
|
(473)
|
Other non-interest income
|
2,334
|
2,598
|
1,450
|
1,459
|
1,627
|
Total non-interest income
|
24,106
|
23,828
|
13,656
|
13,945
|
14,065
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and benefits
|
31,980
|
36,701
|
23,572
|
23,252
|
21,258
|
CDI amortization
|
1,932
|
2,007
|
1,595
|
1,695
|
1,879
|
Net occupancy and equipment
|
4,812
|
4,614
|
3,492
|
3,557
|
3,655
|
Depreciation
|
2,491
|
2,369
|
2,028
|
2,035
|
2,051
|
Data processing and software amortization
|
3,106
|
2,901
|
1,906
|
1,532
|
1,417
|
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
|
2,365
|
2,107
|
1,659
|
1,548
|
1,518
|
Communications (includes telephone, courier and postage)
|
2,381
|
2,226
|
1,802
|
1,748
|
1,758
|
ORE expense
|
465
|
271
|
383
|
691
|
680
|
Other non-interest expense
|
7,436
|
7,046
|
4,351
|
4,401
|
4,169
|
Total non-interest expense
|
56,968
|
60,242
|
40,788
|
40,459
|
38,385
|
Net income before taxes
|
71,889
|
68,679
|
55,934
|
55,182
|
54,617
|
Federal income taxes
|
23,623
|
22,503
|
18,962
|
18,695
|
18,211
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 48,266
|
$ 46,176
|
$ 36,972
|
$ 36,487
|
$ 36,406
|
(G) Interest income on loans includes additional interest income related to the accretion of purchase accounting loan discounts of $14,523, $11,188 and $702 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, and June 30, 2012, respectively. There was no loan discount accretion recorded during the three month periods ended March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011.
|
(H) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $23,992, $21,423, $11,755, $9,719 and $8,989 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012, March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
|
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Dec 31, 2012
|
Sep 30, 2012
|
Dec 31, 2011
|
YIELD ANALYSIS
|
Average Balance
|
Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
|
Yield/Rate
|
Average Balance
|
Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
|
Yield/Rate
|
Average Balance
|
Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
|
Yield/Rate
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
Loans
|
$ 5,140,163
|
$ 82,727
|
6.40%
|
(I)
|
$ 5,169,101
|
$ 80,587
|
6.20%
|
(I)
|
$ 3,749,923
|
$ 53,899
|
5.70%
|
Investment securities
|
7,228,418
|
34,956
|
1.92%
|
(J)
|
7,106,871
|
37,025
|
2.07%
|
(J)
|
4,596,017
|
35,719
|
3.11%
|
(J)
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
earning assets
|
75,135
|
36
|
0.19%
|
53,111
|
21
|
0.16%
|
62,035
|
40
|
0.26%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
12,443,716
|
$ 117,719
|
3.76%
|
12,329,083
|
$ 117,633
|
3.80%
|
8,407,975
|
$ 89,658
|
4.23%
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(50,775)
|
(53,944)
|
(51,713)
|
Non-interest earning assets
|
1,844,756
|
1,730,120
|
1,373,217
|
Total assets
|
$ 14,237,697
|
$ 14,005,259
|
$ 9,729,479
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 2,328,969
|
$ 1,803
|
0.31%
|
$ 2,181,928
|
$ 2,273
|
0.41%
|
$ 1,363,900
|
$ 1,450
|
0.42%
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
3,600,109
|
2,580
|
0.29%
|
3,516,601
|
2,987
|
0.34%
|
2,553,227
|
2,450
|
0.38%
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
2,366,155
|
3,834
|
0.64%
|
2,387,279
|
4,135
|
0.69%
|
2,057,954
|
4,782
|
0.92%
|
Securities sold under repurchase
|
agreements
|
459,998
|
294
|
0.25%
|
438,410
|
315
|
0.29%
|
60,999
|
63
|
0.41%
|
Federal funds purchased and other
|
borrowings
|
272,239
|
276
|
0.40%
|
512,739
|
379
|
0.29%
|
66,834
|
194
|
1.15%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
85,055
|
631
|
2.95%
|
85,055
|
651
|
3.04%
|
85,055
|
632
|
2.95%
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
$ 9,112,525
|
$ 9,418
|
0.41%
|
(K)
|
$ 9,122,012
|
$ 10,740
|
0.47%
|
(K)
|
$ 6,187,969
|
$ 9,571
|
0.61%
|
(K)
|
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 2,963,998
|
$ 2,760,405
|
$ 1,924,037
|
Other liabilities
|
80,085
|
92,873
|
60,628
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 12,156,608
|
$ 11,975,290
|
$ 8,172,634
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,081,089
|
2,029,969
|
1,556,845
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 14,237,697
|
$ 14,005,259
|
$ 9,729,479
|
Net Interest Income & Margin
|
$ 108,301
|
3.46%
|
$ 106,893
|
3.45%
|
$ 80,087
|
3.78%
|
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
2,099
|
2,135
|
850
|
Net Interest Income & Margin
|
(tax equivalent)
|
$ 110,400
|
3.53%
|
$ 109,028
|
3.52%
|
$ 80,937
|
3.82%
|
(I) Yield on loans was impacted by additional interest income related to the accretion of purchase accounting loan discounts of $14,523, $11,188 and $702 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, and June 30, 2012, respectively. There was no loan discount accretion recorded during the three month periods ended March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011.
|
(J) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $23,992, $21,423, $11,755, $9,719 and $8,989 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, June 30, 2012, March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.
|
(K) Total cost of funds, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.31%, 0.36%, and 0.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
|
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec 31, 2012
|
Dec 31, 2011
|
YIELD ANALYSIS
|
Average Balance
|
Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
|
Average Yield/Rate
|
Average Balance
|
Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
|
Average Yield/Rate
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
Loans
|
$ 4,514,171
|
$ 271,324
|
6.01%
|
(L)
|
$ 3,648,701
|
$ 214,273
|
5.87%
|
Investment securities
|
6,364,917
|
148,374
|
2.33%
|
(M)
|
4,625,833
|
157,580
|
3.41%
|
(M)
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
earning assets
|
68,900
|
144
|
0.21%
|
26,879
|
55
|
0.20%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
10,947,988
|
$ 419,842
|
3.83%
|
8,301,413
|
$ 371,908
|
4.48%
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(51,770)
|
(51,871)
|
Non-interest earning assets
|
1,536,448
|
1,379,342
|
Total assets
|
$ 12,432,666
|
$ 9,628,884
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 1,979,345
|
$ 8,228
|
0.42%
|
$ 1,393,501
|
$ 7,416
|
0.53%
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
3,174,256
|
10,600
|
0.33%
|
2,421,735
|
11,836
|
0.49%
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
2,152,382
|
15,658
|
0.73%
|
2,135,858
|
21,723
|
1.02%
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
263,689
|
705
|
0.27%
|
68,049
|
369
|
0.54%
|
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
|
416,925
|
1,352
|
0.32%
|
152,716
|
912
|
0.60%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
85,055
|
2,593
|
3.05%
|
86,557
|
2,984
|
3.45%
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
$ 8,071,652
|
$ 39,136
|
0.48%
|
(N)
|
$ 6,258,416
|
$ 45,240
|
0.72%
|
(N)
|
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 2,442,860
|
$ 1,800,102
|
Other liabilities
|
73,820
|
56,617
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 10,588,332
|
$ 8,115,135
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,844,334
|
1,513,749
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 12,432,666
|
$ 9,628,884
|
Net Interest Income & Margin
|
$ 380,706
|
3.48%
|
$ 326,668
|
3.94%
|
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
5,965
|
3,614
|
Net Interest Income & Margin
|
(tax equivalent)
|
$ 386,671
|
3.53%
|
$ 330,282
|
3.98%
|
(L) Yield on loans was impacted by additional interest income related to the accretion of purchase accounting loan discounts of $26,413 for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2012. There was no loan discount accretion recorded during the twleve month period ended December 31, 2011.
|
(M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $66,889 and $28,676 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively.
|
(N) Total cost of funds, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.37% and 0.56% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec 31,
2012
|
Sep 30,
2012
|
Jun 30,
2012
|
Mar 31,
2012
|
Dec 31,
2011
|
Dec 31,
2012
|
Dec 31,
2011
|
YIELD ANALYSIS
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
Loans(I) (L)
|
6.40%
|
6.20%
|
5.63%
|
5.60%
|
5.70%
|
6.01%
|
5.87%
|
Investment securities(J) (M)
|
1.92%
|
2.07%
|
2.70%
|
2.95%
|
3.11%
|
2.33%
|
3.41%
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
earning assets
|
0.19%
|
0.16%
|
0.17%
|
0.25%
|
0.26%
|
0.21%
|
0.20%
|
Total interest earning assets
|
3.76%
|
3.80%
|
3.90%
|
4.03%
|
4.23%
|
3.83%
|
4.48%
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
0.31%
|
0.41%
|
0.49%
|
0.49%
|
0.42%
|
0.42%
|
0.53%
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
0.29%
|
0.34%
|
0.35%
|
0.37%
|
0.38%
|
0.33%
|
0.49%
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
0.64%
|
0.69%
|
0.76%
|
0.84%
|
0.92%
|
0.73%
|
1.02%
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
0.25%
|
0.29%
|
0.24%
|
0.28%
|
0.41%
|
0.27%
|
0.54%
|
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
|
0.40%
|
0.29%
|
0.28%
|
0.41%
|
1.15%
|
0.32%
|
0.60%
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
2.95%
|
3.04%
|
3.06%
|
3.14%
|
2.95%
|
3.05%
|
3.45%
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
0.41%
|
0.47%
|
0.52%
|
0.57%
|
0.61%
|
0.48%
|
0.72%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.46%
|
3.45%
|
3.52%
|
3.60%
|
3.78%
|
3.48%
|
3.94%
|
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.53%
|
3.52%
|
3.55%
|
3.64%
|
3.82%
|
3.53%
|
3.98%
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
|
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec 31,
2012
|
Sep 30,
2012
|
Jun 30,
2012
|
Mar 31,
2012
|
Dec 31,
2011
|
Dec 31,
2012
|
Dec 31,
2011
|
Comparative Asset Quality, Performance
|
& Capital Ratios
|
Return on average
|
assets (annualized)
|
1.36%
|
1.32%
|
1.35%
|
1.39%
|
1.50%
|
1.35%
|
1.47%
|
Return on average common
|
equity (annualized)
|
9.28%
|
9.10%
|
9.06%
|
9.15%
|
9.35%
|
9.10%
|
9.36%
|
Return on average tangible
|
equity (annualized)(O)
|
22.92%
|
21.59%
|
21.70%
|
22.57%
|
23.86%
|
21.93%
|
25.11%
|
Net interest margin (tax
|
equivalent) (annualized)(P)
|
3.53%
|
3.52%
|
3.55%
|
3.64%
|
3.82%
|
3.53%
|
3.98%
|
Employees – FTE
|
2,266
|
2,260
|
1,666
|
1,690
|
1,664
|
2,266
|
1,664
|
Efficiency ratio(Q)
|
42.95%
|
46.07%
|
41.94%
|
42.23%
|
40.77%
|
43.48%
|
42.76%
|
Non-performing assets to
|
average earning assets
|
0.10%
|
0.11%
|
0.12%
|
0.16%
|
0.14%
|
0.12%
|
0.15%
|
Non-performing assets to loans
|
and other real estate
|
0.25%
|
0.28%
|
0.30%
|
0.38%
|
0.32%
|
0.25%
|
0.32%
|
Net charge-offs to
|
average loans (annualized)
|
0.15%
|
0.08%
|
0.20%
|
0.00%
|
0.24%
|
0.11%
|
0.14%
|
Allowance for credit losses to
|
total loans
|
1.01%
|
1.00%
|
1.28%
|
1.33%
|
1.37%
|
1.01%
|
1.37%
|
Allowance for credit losses to
|
total loans (excluding acquired loans)(O)
|
1.22%
|
1.27%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A