Anite Validates the First GCF TD-LTE/TD-SCDMA Inter-RAT Test Cases

FLEET, England, January 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --

Anite helps accelerate the availability of TD-LTE in China

Anite, a global supplier of mobile device testing solutions, today announces the validation of the first GCF (Global Certification Forum) TD-LTE/TD-SCDMA Inter-RAT (Inter-Radio Access Technology) test cases. By reaching this milestone, Anite now supports all of the GCF LTE protocol test requirements for TD-LTE mobile operators ahead of their network launches. TD-LTE is a variant of LTE that mobile operators such as China Mobile are currently deploying.

The TD-LTE/TD-SCDMA Inter-RAT conformance test cases enable chipset manufacturers and handset vendors to develop and certify dual-mode TD-LTE/TD-SCDMA devices. TD-SCDMA is the 3G standard widely deployed in China. The availability of these test cases is key to accelerating the launch of dual technology handsets in China, which will allow users seamless access to high speed data services offered by both TD-LTE and TD-SCDMA. This is a key enabler to ensure the rapid deployment of TD-LTE in China.

Anite has an unrivalled level of industry expertise in the field of TD-LTE conformance testing and has to date been responsible for more than 90 per cent of all TD-LTE test case verification submissions to 3GPP RAN5. Anite's capability and expertise in developing LTE test solutions has helped it forge strong collaborative relationships with the leading handset manufacturers worldwide. Anite was the first test solution vendor to successfully prove the first TD-LTE/TD-SCDMA Inter-RAT conformance test cases in June last year.

Anite's leading test case coverage for TD-LTE protocol testing means it provides complete support for TD-LTE mobile operators. This includes test case availability for TD-LTE bands 38, 39 and 40 and for the interworking between various technologies: TD-LTE/GERAN (2G), TD-LTE/TD-SCDMA and LTE TDD/FDD. The LTE FDD (Frequency Division Duplexing) technology has so far been commercially deployed in more than 50 countries worldwide.

About Anite

Anite provides a comprehensive range of critical IT solutions to the Wireless and Travel sectors across the globe. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Anite develops and implements software as well as provides consultancy, systems integration and managed services to ensure that our customers operate effectively and securely. By using the latest technologies to deliver quality and cost-effective solutions, Anite meets customers' specific requirements and realises tangible results for its clients.

Anite offers rigorous yet simplified device testing, accelerating new devices to market. A global market leader, Anite has over 20 years of experience providing cutting-edge technology to device manufacturers, operators and test laboratories. Anite was the first company to verify LTE conformance test cases in 2009 and has consistently remained at the forefront of the handset testing industry. Its highly flexible and reliable software solutions make Anite a key partner to the major Telecoms manufacturers and operators. With a diverse team focused on exceeding expectations, Anite draws upon worldwide expertise and is enthusiastic about the future of LTE and LTE-Advanced.

Headquartered in the UK, Anite has offices in 15 countries across Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, please visit http://www.anite.com .

For further information, please contact:

Editorial contacts:

Karolina Eklund

Anite Telecoms

Tel: +44-(0)1252-775-245

Email: karolina.eklund@anite.com

Tim Marshall

Babel PR

Tel: +44-(0)207-434-5550

Email: anite@babelpr.com

SOURCE Anite Telecoms Ltd