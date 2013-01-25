Weyerhaeuser Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year Results

- Fourth quarter 2012 net earnings increased 22 percent compared with third quarter. - Full year 2012 net sales rose 14 percent and net earnings before special items increased 78 percent. - Total shareholder return for 2012 exceeded 50 percent.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Jan. 25, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company WY today reported net earnings of $143 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter. This compares with net earnings of $65 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, and net earnings before special items of $77 million, or 14 cents per diluted share, for the same period last year. Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $2.0 billion, compared with net sales of $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2011.

For the full year 2012, Weyerhaeuser reported net earnings of $385 million, or 71 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $7.1 billion. This compares with net earnings of $331 million, or 61 cents per diluted share, on net sales from continuing operations of $6.2 billion for the full year 2011.

"As I look forward to 2013, I am excited by the opportunity to build on the momentum of this past year," said Dan Fulton, president and chief executive officer. "In 2012, we began to realize the results of our work to position the company to capture the benefits of an improving housing market. As a result, our bottom line improved significantly, the Board increased the dividend, and our total shareholder return exceeded 50 percent, one of the best in our industry."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2012 2011 (millions, except per share data) 3Q 4Q 4Q Net sales $1,772 $2,000 $1,615 Net earnings $117 $143 $65 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 542 547 538 Earnings per diluted share $0.22 $0.26 $0.12 Net earnings before special items $117 $143 $77 Earnings per diluted share before special items $0.22 $0.26 $0.14 Net cash from operations $122 $252 $147 Net change in cash and cash equivalents(1) ($253) $290 ($18) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period(1) $608 $898 $953

(1) Net change in cash and cash equivalents for the third quarter of 2012 includes $181 million for debt repayment and a $97 million payment on a note related to a timber monetization undertaken in 2002. Fourth quarter of 2012 includes $110 million received upon maturity of financial investments related to that timber monetization.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (millions) 3Q 2012 4Q 2012 Change Net sales $267 $298 $31 Contribution to pre-tax earnings $80 $95 $15

4Q 2012 Performance - Earnings increased compared with the third quarter due to improved selling prices and stronger market demand for export and domestic logs. Fee harvest volumes increased in both the West and the South. Earnings from disposition of non-strategic timberlands decreased $5 million.

1Q 2013 Outlook - Excluding dispositions of non-strategic timberlands, Weyerhaeuser expects earnings from the segment to be comparable to the fourth quarter. The company anticipates improved selling prices for Western domestic and export logs, offset by a seasonal decline in Southern fee harvest volumes. Earnings from dispositions of non-strategic timberlands are expected to decrease.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (millions) 3Q 2012 4Q 2012 Change Net sales $816 $832 $16 Contribution to pre-tax earnings $59 $38 ($21)

4Q 2012 Performance - Stronger than expected market conditions for oriented strand board and lumber resulted in higher average selling prices and sales volumes for those products. However, all product lines experienced higher raw material costs. Engineered wood products operating rates decreased due to maintenance and seasonally weaker market conditions.

1Q 2013 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser anticipates significantly higher earnings from the Wood Products segment in the first quarter. The company expects increased average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board and seasonally higher sales volumes across all product lines. Unit manufacturing costs are expected to decline due to improved operating rates, partially offset by higher raw material costs.

CELLULOSE FIBERS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (millions) 3Q 2012 4Q 2012 Change Net sales $459 $463 $4 Contribution to pre-tax earnings $78 $61 ($17)

4Q 2012 Performance - Average sales realizations for pulp declined, and chemical and energy costs increased. Sales realizations and volumes for liquid packaging board decreased due to operational issues that are now resolved. These factors were partially offset by lower maintenance costs and improved pulp mill productivity due to fewer days of scheduled annual maintenance outages.

1Q 2013 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser expects lower earnings from the Cellulose Fibers segment in the first quarter. The company anticipates increased maintenance expenses, partially offset by slightly higher average selling prices for pulp.

REAL ESTATE

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (millions) 3Q 2012 4Q 2012 Change Net sales $230 $407 $177 Contribution to pre-tax earnings $17 $81 $64

4Q 2012 Performance - Fourth quarter included earnings of $16 million from single-family homebuilding and $65 million from land sales, compared with $17 million from single-family homebuilding in the third quarter. Home closings increased seasonally to 842 single-family homes. Average margins on homes closed declined to 20 percent due to mix, and selling costs increased due to the additional closing volume.

At the end of the fourth quarter the backlog of homes sold, but not closed, totaled 774 units, compared with 429 units one year ago.

1Q 2013 Outlook - Weyerhaeuser anticipates a slight profit from single-family homebuilding in the first quarter. Home closings should decline seasonally to approximately 500 homes, with margins comparable to fourth quarter. Selling expenses are expected to decrease due to lower closing volumes.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control more than 6 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the U.S., and manage another 14 million acres under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood and cellulose fibers products, and we develop real estate, primarily as a builder of single-family homes. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2012, we generated $7.1 billion in sales and employed approximately 13,200 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index. Our stock trades on the New York Stock exchange under the symbol WY. More information about us is available at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on various assumptions and may not be accurate because of risks and uncertainties surrounding these assumptions. Factors listed below, as well as other factors, may cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur. If any of the events occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on company operations or financial condition. The company will not update these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release.

Some forward-looking statements discuss the company's plans, strategies and intentions. They use words such as "expects," "may," "will," "believes," "should," "approximately," "anticipates," "estimates," and "plans." In addition, these words may use the positive or negative or other variations of those terms.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's expectations during the first quarter of 2013, including improved selling prices for Western domestic and export logs, a seasonal decline in Southern fee harvest volumes, decreased earnings from dispositions of non-strategic timberlands, and comparable earnings from the Timberlands segment excluding disposition of non-strategic timberlands; increased average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board, seasonally higher sales volumes across all product lines, improved operating rates, higher raw material costs, and significantly higher earnings from the Wood Products segment; increased maintenance expenses, slightly higher average selling prices for pulp, and lower earnings from the Cellulose Fibers segment; and seasonally lower home closings, comparable margins, decreased selling expenses due to lower closing volumes, and a slight profit from single-family homebuilding in the Real Estate segment.

Major risks, uncertainties and assumptions that affect the company's businesses and may cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages, and strength of the U.S. dollar;

market demand for the company's products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

performance of the company's manufacturing operations, including maintenance requirements;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

raw material prices;

the effect of weather;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

the successful execution of internal performance plans, including restructurings and cost reduction initiatives;

transportation costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of retirements and changes in the market price of company stock on charges for stock-based compensation;

changes in accounting principles; and

other factors described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The company also is a large exporter and is affected by changes in economic activity in Europe and Asia, particularly Japan and China. It is affected by changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the euro and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro and the yen. Restrictions on international trade or tariffs imposed on imports also may affect the company.

Consolidated Statement of Operations



























in millions Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-date

Mar 31, 2012

Jun 30, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011



























Net sales and revenues $ 1,494

$ 1,793

$ 1,772

$ 2,000

$ 1,615

$ 7,059

$ 6,216 Cost of products sold 1,290

1,516

1,424

1,580

1,317

5,810

5,120 Gross margin 204

277

348

420

298

1,249

1,096 Selling expenses 42

47

49

56

45

194

178 General and administrative expenses 108

95

107

126

104

436

423 Research and development expenses 7

8

8

9

9

32

30 Charges for restructuring, closures and impairments 12

4

10

6

31

32

83 Other operating income, net (66)

(53)

(28)

(33)

(22)

(180)

(212) Operating income 101

176

202

256

131

735

594 Interest income and other 12

11

15

14

12

52

47 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (87)

(86)

(87)

(88)

(88)

(348)

(384) Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 26

101

130

182

55

439

257 Income taxes 15

(17)

(13)

(40)

10

(55)

62 Earnings from continuing operations 41

84

117

142

65

384

319 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

—

—

—

—

—

12 Net earnings 41

84

117

142

65

384

331 Add: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

—

1

—

1

— Net earnings attributable to Weyerhaeuser common shareholders $ 41

$ 84

$ 117

$ 143

$ 65

$ 385

$ 331

Per Share Information

in millions Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-date

Mar 31, 2012

Jun 30, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011



























Earnings per share attributable to Weyerhaeuser common shareholders, basic:

























Continuing operations $ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ 0.22

$ 0.26

$ 0.12

$ 0.71

$ 0.60 Discontinued operations —

—

—

—

—

—

0.02 Net earnings per share $ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ 0.22

$ 0.26

$ 0.12

$ 0.71

$ 0.62 Earnings per share attributable to Weyerhaeuser common shareholders, diluted:

























Continuing operations $ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ 0.22

$ 0.26

$ 0.12

$ 0.71

$ 0.59 Discontinued operations —

—

—

—

—

—

0.02 Net earnings per share $ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ 0.22

$ 0.26

$ 0.12

$ 0.71

$ 0.61 Dividends paid per share $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.17

$ 0.15

$ 0.62

$ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

























Basic 537,368

537,966

539,094

542,101

536,432

539,140

537,534 Diluted 539,728

540,033

542,311

547,137

538,119

542,310

539,879 Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 537,409

537,526

540,672

542,393

536,425

542,393

536,425



























Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Excluding Special Items*



























in millions Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-date

Mar 31, 2012

Jun 30, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011



























Operating income $ 101

$ 176

$ 202

$ 256

$ 131

$ 735

$ 594 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 113

113

112

118

117

456

476 Non-operating pension and postretirement costs 7

7

7

8

5

29

26 Special items (38)

(57)

—

—

19

(95)

(100) Capitalized interest included in cost of products sold 3

19

6

9

12

37

29 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items* $ 186

$ 258

$ 327

$ 391

$ 284

$ 1,162

$ 1,025 * Non-GAAP measure





















































Consolidated Balance Sheet



















in millions Mar 31, 2012

Jun 30, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011



















ASSETS

















Forest Products:

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 726

$ 857

$ 602

$ 893

$ 950 Receivables, less allowances 479

488

504

468

468 Receivables for taxes 24

6

97

95

22 Inventories 517

487

512

531

476 Prepaid expenses 80

86

83

83

68 Deferred tax assets 113

100

117

65

81 Total current assets 1,939

2,024

1,915

2,135

2,065 Property and equipment, net 2,829

2,770

2,759

2,859

2,901 Construction in progress 192

208

220

50

145 Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion charged to disposals 3,970

3,963

3,967

3,961

3,978 Investments in and advances to equity affiliates 189

187

188

192

192 Goodwill 40

40

40

40

40 Deferred tax assets 50

48

56

189

36 Other assets 442

435

352

358

444 Assets held by variable interest entities 914

916

914

805

916

10,565

10,591

10,411

10,589

10,717 Real Estate:

















Cash and cash equivalents 2

4

6

5

3 Receivables, less allowances 30

38

36

72

41 Real estate in process of development and for sale 606

581

602

658

555 Land being processed for development 943

959

982

904

936 Investments in and advances to equity affiliates 19

20

20

21

21 Deferred tax assets 246

238

233

202

240 Other assets 113

89

98

94

113 Assets held by variable interest entities —

3

6

47

8

1,959

1,932

1,983

2,003

1,917 Total assets $ 12,524

$ 12,523

$ 12,394

$ 12,592

$ 12,634



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















Forest Products:

















Current liabilities:

















Current maturities of long-term debt $ 167

$ 184

$ 340

$ 340

$ 12 Accounts payable 343

360

356

329

336 Accrued liabilities 536

576

558

561

593 Total current liabilities 1,046

1,120

1,254

1,230

941 Long-term debt 4,026

4,005

3,842

3,842

4,181 Deferred income taxes 158

140

124

—

129 Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits 1,470

1,429

1,378

1,936

1,467 Other liabilities 407

400

477

493

408 Liabilities (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities 775

778

680

681

776

7,882

7,872

7,755

8,182

7,902 Real Estate:

















Long-term debt 283

283

109

109

285 Other liabilities 154

171

177

187

172 Liabilities (nonrecourse to the company) held by variable interest entities —

—

—

1

8

437

454

286

297

465 Total liabilities 8,319

8,326

8,041

8,479

8,367 Equity:

















Total Weyerhaeuser shareholders' interest 4,197

4,186

4,340

4,070

4,263 Noncontrolling interests 8

11

13

43

4 Total equity 4,205

4,197

4,353

4,113

4,267 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,524

$ 12,523

$ 12,394

$ 12,592

$ 12,634

















































Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



























in millions Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-date

Mar 31, 2012

Jun 30, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011



























Cash flows from operations:

























Net earnings $ 41

$ 84

$ 117

$ 142

$ 65

$ 384

$ 331 Noncash charges (credits) to income:

























Depreciation, depletion and amortization 113

113

112

118

117

456

480 Deferred income taxes, net (6)

13

15

40

51

62

(26) Pension and other postretirement benefits (28)

(30)

19

20

21

(19)

81 Share-based compensation expense 10

8

10

9

6

37

25 Charges for impairment of assets 8

4

7

5

19

24

56 Net gains on dispositions of assets (7)

(10)

(22)

(30)

(9)

(69)

(236) Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses (7)

9

(10)

2

(5)

(6)

6 Change in:

























Receivables less allowances (5)

(18)

(10)

—

(19)

(33)

(53) Receivable for taxes (2)

18

(1)

2

(18)

17

(37) Inventories (40)

28

(22)

(20)

(6)

(54)

(46) Real estate and land (55)

7

(47)

20

37

(75)

(12) Prepaid expenses (8)

(12)

2

2

17

(16)

3 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (56)

65

1

(5)

(59)

5

(133) Deposits on land positions and other assets —

22

(11)

(7)

5

4

(4) Pension and postretirement contributions (35)

(33)

(41)

(36)

(79)

(145)

(143) Other 17

(1)

3

(10)

4

9

(1) Net cash from operations (60)

267

122

252

147

581

291



























Cash flows from investing activities:

























Property and equipment (54)

(68)

(75)

(59)

(76)

(256)

(212) Timberlands reforestation (10)

(7)

(5)

(7)

(6)

(29)

(29) Proceeds from sale of assets 6

18

12

44

9

80

362 Proceeds of investments (payments of liabilities) held by special purpose entities —

—

(97)

110

—

13

— Other 1

(1)

(1)

1

7

—

1 Cash from investing activities (57)

(58)

(166)

89

(66)

(192)

122



























Cash flows from financing activities:

























Cash dividends (81)

(80)

(81)

(92)

(81)

(334)

(323) Change in book overdrafts (29)

9

(12)

—

28

(32)

2 Payments on debt (2)

(4)

(181)

—

(33)

(187)

(583) Exercises of stock options 5

2

66

39

1

112

38 Repurchase of common stock —

—

—

—

(13)

—

(37) Other (1)

(3)

(1)

2

(1)

(3)

(24) Cash from financing activities (108)

(76)

(209)

(51)

(99)

(444)

(927)



























Net change in cash and cash equivalents (225)

133

(253)

290

(18)

(55)

(514) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 953

728

861

608

971

953

1,467 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 728

$ 861

$ 608

$ 898

$ 953

$ 898

$ 953 Cash paid (received) during the year for:

























Interest, net of amount capitalized $ 116

$ 57

$ 117

$ 51

$ 58

$ 341

$ 420 Income taxes $ (10)

$ (5)

$ 1

$ 1

$ 7

$ (13)

$ 28









































Special Items Included in Net Earnings



























in millions Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-date

Mar 31, 2012

Jun 30, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011



























Net earnings $ 41

$ 84

$ 117

$ 143

$ 65

$ 385

$ 331 Income tax adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

(83) Gain on sale of 82,000 acres of non-strategic timberlands —

—

—

—

—

—

(96) Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—

—

—

16 Restructuring, impairments and other charges 10

—

—

—

12

10

36 Gain on postretirement plan amendment (34)

(33)

—

—

—

(67)

— Gain on sale of properties —

(4)

—

—

—

(4)

(9) Tax settlements (8)

—

—

—

—

(8)

— Charges related to the sale of hardwoods —

—

—

—

—

—

14 Gain on sale of Westwood Shipping Lines —

—

—

—

—

—

(31) Net earnings before special items $ 9

$ 47

$ 117

$ 143

$ 77

$ 316

$ 178











Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-date

Mar 31, 2012

Jun 30, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011



























Net earnings per diluted share $ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ 0.22

$ 0.26

$ 0.12

$ 0.71

$ 0.61 Income tax adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

(0.15) Gain on sale of 82,000 acres of non-strategic timberlands —

—

—

—

—

—

(0.18) Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—

—

—

0.03 Restructuring, impairments and other charges 0.02

—

—

—

0.02

0.02

0.07 Gain on postretirement plan amendment (0.06)

(0.06)

—

—

—

(0.12)

— Gain on sale of properties —

(0.01)

—

—

—

(0.01)

(0.02) Tax settlements (0.02)

—

—

—

—

(0.02)

— Charges related to the sale of hardwoods —

—

—

—

—

—

0.03 Gain on sale of Westwood Shipping Lines —

—

—

—

—

—

(0.06) Net earnings before special items per diluted share $ 0.02

$ 0.09

$ 0.22

$ 0.26

$ 0.14

$ 0.58

$ 0.33

Selected Total Company Items, Excluding Discontinued Operations

in millions Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year-to-date

Mar 31, 2012

Jun 30, 2012

Sep 30, 2012

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011

Dec 31, 2012

Dec 31, 2011



























Depreciation, depletion and amortization:

























Cost of products sold $ 102

$ 103

$ 102

$ 109

$ 104

$ 416

$ 422 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11

10

10

9

13

40

54 Total depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 113

$ 113

$ 112

$ 118

$ 117

$ 456

$ 476

























Pension and postretirement costs:

























Pension and postretirement costs allocated to business segments $ 13

$ 14

$ 12

$ 12

$ 12

$ 51

$ 46 Pension and postretirement costs not allocated 7

7

7

8

5

29

26 Total company pension and postretirement costs $ 20

$ 21

$ 19

$ 20

$ 17

$ 80

$ 72



























Total decrease (increase) in Forest Products working capital (1) $ (148)

$ 103

$ (29)

$ (85)

$ (41)

$ (159)

$ (211) Cash spent for capital expenditures $ (64)

$ (75)

$ (80)

$ (66)

$ (82)

$ (285)

$ (238) (1)Working capital does not include cash balances.

















