Little Girl's "Magic Arms" Exoskeleton Design - Created by Stratasys 3D Printer Customer - is up for Designs of the Year Award

MINNEAPOLIS and REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratasys Ltd. SSYS a leading manufacturer of 3D printers and production systems for prototyping and manufacturing, says that the "magic arms" WREX exoskeleton, designed by Nemours/Alfred l. duPont Hospital for Children, has been nominated for the Designs of the Year 2013 awards by London's Design Museum.

Using a Stratasys Dimension 3D Printer, researchers at the Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Philadelphia were able to help four-year-old Emma Lavelle overcome the limitations of a congenital disorder, allowing her to use her arms for the first time. The "magic arms" device is a custom-designed robotic exoskeleton that enables her to conquer greatly limited joint mobility and underdeveloped muscles.

The Designs of the Year is an international awards program, showcasing the most innovative and imaginative designs from the past year. It spans seven categories: Architecture, Digital, Fashion, Furniture, Graphics, Transport and Product. Category winners and the overall winner will be decided by a jury and announced to the public on 17th April 2013. The nominated entries will also be available to view in an exhibition at the Design Museum, running from 20th March 2013.

"This is an exciting time for 3D printing, as more people become aware of its potential and its impact," said Stratasys Executive VP of Global Marketing, Jon Cobb. "We are honored to have been involved in such a worthwhile project and pleased to see it recognized by the design community."

Besides its customer being an award finalist, Stratasys itself has been named a finalist for three Golden Mousetrap Awards from U.S. industry magazine, Design News. It was recognized in the Materials and Assembly category for its Mojo 3D Printer, its Objet30 3D Printer, and its Objet line of digital materials. Award subcategories are engineering plastics and rapid prototyping machines.

In addition, Stratasys has garnered two recent award wins from industry magazines, and its founder, chairman, and former CEO, Scott Crump, was inducted into Industry Week magazine's 2012 Hall of Fame in December. The company's Objet product line won the 2012 Leadership in Engineering Program from U.S. publication Design World and the Objet260 Connex has received an innovation award from U.S. magazine, Dental Advisor.

Stratasys Ltd. SSYS is the corporate entity formed in 2012 by the merger of 3D printing companies Stratasys Inc. and Objet Ltd., based in Minneapolis, Minn. and Rehovot, Israel. The company manufactures 3D printers and materials for prototyping and production. Prior to merging, the two companies' revenues totaled $277 million for 2011. Its patented FDM® and Inkjet-based processes produce prototypes or manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. Systems include affordable desktop 3D printers for idea development, a range of systems for prototyping, and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing. Since June 2012, the company's range of over 130 3D printing materials is the widest in the industry and includes in excess of 120 proprietary inkjet-based photopolymer materials and 10 proprietary FDM-based thermoplastic materials. Stratasys also manufactures Solidscape 3D Printers and operates the RedEye On Demand digital-manufacturing service. The company has over 1100 employees, holds over 500 granted or pending additive manufacturing patents globally, and has received more than 20 awards for its technology and leadership. Online at: www.stratasys.com or http://blog.stratasys.com / www.objet.com or http://blog.objet.com.

