/C O R R E C T I O N -- Mylan, Inc./

Get Schooled in Anaphylaxis Challenge™ Announces Fifteen National Scholarship Winners

"Modern Family" Star Julie Bowen Commends Student Advocacy to Raise Awareness of Life-Threatening Allergic Reactions in Schools

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 23, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan Specialty L.P. today announced 15 winners of the Get Schooled in Anaphylaxis Challenge™, a national scholarship contest in which students in grades 1-12 submitted essays describing an idea to help their school become more aware of and better prepared to support students who may be at risk for life-threatening allergic reactions (anaphylaxis). The hope is that the program will encourage school communities to start talking about the seriousness of anaphylaxis, a growing problem in this country.

Entries to the Get Schooled in Anaphylaxis Challenge, many of which came from students who live with potentially life-threatening allergies, propose using cutting-edge technology, art, theater, games and activities to create a more supportive school environment for students at risk for anaphylaxis. Fifteen winners (five each from grade groupings of 1−4, 5−8 and 9−12) were each awarded a $2,000 college scholarship. The winning submissions, from students ages six to 17, included an anaphylaxis rap and an interactive food allergy video game.

"I know from watching my own son that anyone at any age can become an advocate for anaphylaxis education," said Emmy award-winning actress Julie Bowen, whose five-year-old son speaks openly about his life-threatening allergies. "The Get Schooled in Anaphylaxis Challenge proves that children and teens have important insights to share and can play a vital role in helping everyone learn more about this significant health issue."

The Get Schooled in Anaphylaxis Challenge was juried by leaders from Allergy & Asthma Network Mothers of Asthmatics; American Latex Allergy Association; Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America; Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE); Kids With Food Allergies Foundation; National Association of School Nurses; St. Louis Children's Hospital and the author of The Allergist Mom blog. Submissions were evaluated based on the creativity/originality of the idea, clear explanation of the idea and potential for implementation.

"With an estimated one in every 13 kids affected by a food allergy, the Get Schooled in Anaphylaxis Challenge is an important step forward in raising awareness in school communities about this serious health issue," said Sherry Korczynski, executive director, Professional Affairs, Mylan Specialty L.P. "As many of the entries suggested, we need greater education and awareness in schools to help make sure everyone knows the signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis and understands what to do if it happens. This program is just one of several ways Mylan Specialty is working to help achieve that goal."

The Get Schooled in Anaphylaxis Challenge winners are:

Grades 1-4

John Hyatt , Grade 1, The Covenant School, Nashville, Tenn. , "Pencil Points"

, Grade 1, The Covenant School, , Lily Want , Grade 2, Patrick McGaheran School , Annandale, N.J. , "The Anaphylaxis Challenge"

, Grade 2, , , Karson Winders , Grade 2, Station Camp Elementary, Hendersonville, Tenn. , "Food Allergy Grocery Game"

, Grade 2, Station Camp Elementary, , Avery Wilson , Grade 3, Eagle Elementary School, Indianapolis, Ind. , "Play it Safe"

, Grade 3, Eagle Elementary School, , Katelyn Winders , Grade 4, Station Camp Elementary, Hendersonville, Tenn. , "Food Allergy Hidden Picture"

Grades 5-8

Lauren Burke , Grade 5, C.K. Burns School , Saco, Maine , "Safe Snacks"

, Grade 5, , , David McClendon , Grade 6, St. Marys Middle School, St. Marys, Ga. , "Anaphylaxis READY"

, Grade 6, St. Marys Middle School, , Leslie Navarro , Grade 7, Carson Elementary, Chicago, Ill. , "Anaphylaxis Essay Rap"

, Grade 7, Carson Elementary, , Ylana Nguyen , Grade 7, Chaboya Middle School, San Jose, Calif. , "Anaphylaxis: A Definite Threat"

, Grade 7, Chaboya Middle School, , Lillian Paniccia , Grade 7, Ricci Middle School , North Providence, R.I. , "Bookmarks for Anaphylaxis"

Grades 9-12

Lauren Sedmak , Grade 11, Palisades Charter High School, Los Angeles, Calif. , "September Anaphylaxis Month"

, Grade 11, Palisades Charter High School, , Claire Brown , Grade 12, Wilson Central High School, Lebanon, Tenn. , "Saving Lives, One Video at a Time"

, Grade 12, Wilson Central High School, , Tatiana Cunningham , Grade 12, West Deptford High School, West Deptford, N.J. , "Battle Against Anaphylaxis"

, Grade 12, West Deptford High School, , Elizabeth Mamros , Grade 10, Peters Township High School, McMurray, Pa. , "Take Time to Care, Make More People Aware of Anaphylaxis"

, Grade 10, Peters Township High School, , Kaitlyn Steigerwald , Grade 12, Resurrection College Prep High School, Chicago, Ill. , "Random Acts of Anaphylaxis Awareness"

About Get Schooled in Anaphylaxis™

About Anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening allergic reaction that can occur when the body is exposed to an allergen. Anaphylaxis causes an estimated 1,500 deaths each year. The prevalence of food allergies among children is on the rise, now affecting approximately one in 13 U.S. children.

Children and adolescents are among those most at-risk for anaphylaxis due to increased exposure to potential allergic triggers. Symptoms may include trouble breathing, chest pain, skin hives or redness of the skin, tightness in the throat, swelling of the lips and/or tongue, nausea, dizziness, a decrease in blood pressure, and/or fainting.

Anaphylaxis symptoms may progress rapidly and become life-threatening, requiring prompt recognition and treatment initiation. While avoidance of allergic triggers is the critical first step in managing anaphylaxis, allergens are not always obvious, and accidental exposure may still happen.

Food allergy guidelines developed by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), recommend epinephrine as the only first-line treatment for anaphylaxis management and that it be available at all times to those at risk for anaphylaxis. If experiencing anaphylaxis, a person should use an epinephrine auto-injector and seek immediate emergency medical attention. Delays in instituting therapy with epinephrine are associated with risks of death and morbidity.

