CME Group Statement Regarding Jill Sommers

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CME Group released the following statement in response to the announcement by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that Commissioner Jill Sommers will be leaving the agency this year.

"We commend Jill Sommers for her service to the CFTC and the global derivatives industry. Commissioner Sommers has been a tenacious and effective advocate for preserving the competitiveness of U.S. markets, both in her thoughtful approach to regulatory reform and in her work as Chairman of the Global Markets Advisory Committee. She demonstrated great leadership throughout her tenure at the Commission, particularly in her efforts to restore customer confidence following the failure of MF Global. Her deep understanding of our industry and careful, balanced approach to regulation were assets to the Commission and all participants in the global derivatives markets. We congratulate her on these accomplishments and wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) is where the world comes to manage risk. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate. CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex® electronic trading platform and its trading facilities in New York and Chicago. CME Group also operates CME Clearing, one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, which offers clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded contracts and over-the-counter derivatives transactions. These products and services ensure that businesses everywhere can substantially mitigate counterparty credit risk.

CME Group is a trademark of CME Group Inc. The Globe Logo, CME, Globex and Chicago Mercantile Exchange are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and the Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of the Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are registered trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Further information about CME Group CME and its products can be found at www.cmegroup.com.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group