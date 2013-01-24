MTS Wins Major Environmental Innovation Leadership Award in China

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation MTSC, a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems and position sensors, today announced that it was among 15 companies to receive the 2012 'Green Environment-Protection Company Award' in China.

MTS President and CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, accepted the award at the 2012 China Economic Summit Forum and 10th China Top Economic Person of the Year Ceremony held in Beijing on January 13, 2013. This invitation-only event included an elite list of entrepreneurs, business leaders, economists, scholars and Chinese government officials. It was hosted by the two primary economic media entities in China, as well as senior Government economic officials.

In addition to Dr. Graves, other MTS leaders in attendance included Dr. Rich Baker, Senior Vice President and General Manager of MTS Test; Gary Chen, President of MTS China; and Heping Zhao, General Manager of MTS SANS.

According to the evaluation report, MTS received the award for its ongoing innovations that enable Chinese businesses to develop more energy-efficient and environmentally-responsible products, such as high-efficiency automobiles, high-speed rail, aircraft systems, and innovative building designs. The established and thriving presence of MTS, which has grown substantially over the last decade to over $100 million of revenue in China in 2012, was also a key selection criterion.

"We are deeply honored to have received such a prestigious award from the Chinese business community," Dr. Graves said. "The award reflects our dedication to innovation in the creation of energy-efficient products that are having a positive impact in today's world," Graves said. "We believe this award also reflects the longevity and extent of our commitment to enhancing technological and scientific progress in China, a key emerging market for our company."

Dr. Graves concluded, "When viewed in combination with our internal efforts toward environmental leadership, as illustrated by the recent receipt of ISO 14001 certification, we are proud to be recognized among the global leaders in creating a sustainable green economy."

In addition to the Company award, MTS-China President Gary Chen received the '2012 China Economic Business Leadership Award', which is given to a select group of 100 Chinese business executives who demonstrate superior leadership qualities. Mr. Chen was chosen based on his excellent reputation among colleagues, customers and industry peers, as well as his proven commitment to personal integrity, business ethics, and social responsibility in leading the MTS-China Team over the last decade.

"Our strategy, to provide customers with world-leading technologies combined with a deep understanding of their business, aligns well with the growing needs to satisfy the demands of the rapidly expanding and complex consumer population in China and other developing economies," Graves said. "We look forward to continuing to invest in these economies with innovative technology, application knowledge, and local talent and leadership."

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation is a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems and position sensors. The Company's testing hardware and software solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development, and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products, and structures. MTS's high-performance position sensors provide controls for a variety of industrial and vehicular applications. MTS had 2,147 employees and revenue of $542 million for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2012. Additional information on MTS can be found on the worldwide web at http://www.mts.com.

