KKR Financial Holdings LLC To Announce Fourth Quarter 2012 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- KKR Financial Holdings LLC KFN announced today that it plans to release results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2012 on Tuesday, February 5, 2013, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will also be hosted on Tuesday, February 5, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 303-4382 (domestic) or +1 (253) 237-1193 (international); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and may be accessed through the KFN Investor Relations section of the KKR website at http://ir.kkr.com/kfn_ir/kfn_events.cfm.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on the KKR website or by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) and +1 (404) 537-3406 (international), pass code 87026870, beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About KKR Financial Holdings LLC

KKR Financial Holdings LLC is a specialty finance company with expertise in a range of asset classes. KFN's core business strategy is to leverage the proprietary resources of its manager with the objective of generating both current income and capital appreciation. KFN executes its core business strategy through its majority-owned subsidiaries. KFN is externally managed by KKR Financial Advisors LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KKR Asset Management LLC, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Additional information regarding KFN is available at http://www.kkr.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Pam Testani

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Tel: +1 (415) 315-6597

investor-relations@kkr.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kristi Huller

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Tel: + 1 (212) 750-8300

media@kkr.com

