Meredith Video Studios Renews The Better Show For Seventh Season

Lifestyle, Info-Talk Show The Better Show Expands With Multiple Groups

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Video Studios (MVS) announced that it has renewed and expanded its national syndicated show, The Better Show for a seventh season, beginning September 9, 2013.

Currently airing in more than 160 markets nationwide, The Better Show added an additional CBS Television Station, WWJ-TV in Detroit, to its current roster of markets, effective December 31, 2012. The national info- talk show now airs on six of the CBS Television Stations, including top markets in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas and Sacramento.

"We have seen strong year-to year audience growth and a tremendous success rate since the first season of The Better Show," said Kieran Clarke, Executive Vice President of Meredith Video Studios. "Many shows are not renewed after the first couple of seasons, which makes our success unique. We have successfully pioneered an entire new formula for syndicated TV programming."

The following broadcast groups have also committed to airing the show next year: Meredith, CBS Television Stations, Sinclair, Hearst, Gray Broadcasting, Northwest Broadcasting, New Age Media, Roberts Broadcasting, CW100 and many others.

The Better Show aired its 1200th episode at the end of last year. The show has seen a steady increase in ratings in all of the markets across the country and on its website, BetterTV.com.

Better has partnered with TVSCO (TV Syndication Co) for international distribution. The Better Show is now available in all international territories.

The Better Show is a contemporary information-talk show leveraging expertise from Meredith's expansive content portfolio, including Better Homes and Gardens, Parents, Family Circle, More and Fitness magazines. The show consistently rates No. 1 in its time-period in numerous markets. The nationwide show offers a great mix of editorial and branded entertainment segments, a favorite for food, beauty, fashion, DIY and retail brands.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) is one of the nation's leading media and marketing companies. Meredith features multiple well-known national brands – including Better Homes and Gardens, Parents, Allrecipes.com and EveryDay with Rachael Ray – and local television brands in fast-growing markets.

Meredith Local Media Group owns or operates 13 television stations that reach nearly 10 percent of U.S. television households: WGCL-TV (CBS), Atlanta; WPCH-TV (TBS), Atlanta; KPHO-TV (CBS), Phoenix; KPDX-TV (MYN), Portland, OR; KPTV (FOX), Portland, OR; WFSB-TV (CBS), Hartford-New Haven, CT; WSMV-TV (NBC) Nashville, TN; KCTV (CBS), Kansas City, MO; KSMO (MYN), Kansas City, MO; WHNS-TV (FOX), Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC-Asheville, NC; WNEM-TV (CBS), Flint-Saginaw, MI; KVVU-TV (FOX), Las Vegas, NV; and WSHM, (CBS), Springfield, MA.

