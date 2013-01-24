Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.35 per share quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock, a $.01 increase over the prior quarter's dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 20, 2013 to stockholders of record as of March 4, 2013.

"Gallagher has consistently paid dividends every quarter since our public offering in 1984," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "The Board's decision to again increase our dividend is a reflection of our continuing confidence in the future of our business and our commitment to providing value to our shareholders."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, has operations in 18 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 140 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

