Apache Promotes Executives To Lead Worldwide Growth Initiatives

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting its expanding worldwide operations, Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) has promoted executives to lead new growth initiatives.

Since 2010, Apache has completed more than $16 billion in acquisitions across its global portfolio. In addition, Chevron recently joined the Kitimat LNG project – a move that is expected to help Apache monetize two of the largest natural gas resources in North America – Horn River and Liard in British Columbia, Canada – through a planned liquefied natural gas project on the province's northwest coast.

"These events have significantly expanded the scope and breadth of Apache's operations," said G. Steven Farris, Apache's chairman and chief executive officer. "Simply put, we are bigger, stronger and more diverse than ever as we head into 2013."

To accommodate this growth, Thomas E. Voytovich will assume the newly created position of executive vice president of international operations, with responsibility for all of Apache's regional activities outside the U.S. Lower 48, excluding the Kitimat gas monetization project.

Voytovich has served as region vice president and general manager of Apache's Egypt operations since 2009. Earlier, he was vice president of the Central Region from 2006 to 2009 and the region's exploration manager from 2004 until 2006. Prior to joining Apache in 1993, he worked in geological, engineering and management positions with Shell Oil Co., Petro-Lewis, Berexco, and Hillin-Simon Oil Co. Voytovich received a bachelor of science degree in geological engineering from Michigan Tech and is an American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) Certified Petroleum Geologist.

Thomas M. Maher, currently vice president and managing director of Apache's operations in Australia, will assume the role of vice president and general manager of Apache's Egypt operations. Prior to his promotion to vice president in Australia in 2010, Maher served in Egypt as manager of geology from 2002 to 2005 and manager of exploration from 2005 until 2010. He also was exploration manager of the Central Region from 1995 to 2002. Prior to joining Apache, he worked in various exploration and development geology assignments with Cotton Petroleum and Texaco in the Mid-continent, Rockies and China. Maher holds a bachelor of science degree in geology from the University of Massachusetts, a master's degree in geology from Miami University (Ohio), and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. He is an AAPG Certified Petroleum Geologist.

Faron J. Thibodeaux has been promoted to vice president and managing director in Australia. He joined Apache in 2008 and served most recently as director of operations in Australia. In 2011, Thibodeaux was transferred to Australia from Egypt, where he was the drilling manager. Prior to joining Apache, he worked for Chevron and Unocal in various engineering and management positions, including assignments in the Gulf of Mexico, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Thailand. He holds a bachelor of science degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

As a result of the change in operatorship of Kitimat LNG and Apache's continued focus on the upstream development of Horn River and Liard, Timothy O. Wall will lead the initiative as president of Kitimat Upstream Operations. Wall has served as region vice president and president of Apache Canada Limited since 2009. Prior to these Canadian leadership roles, Wall held several international positions for Apache Corporation. He first joined Apache in 1990 as an engineer in Houston, and moved to Midland as Permian Basin district manager in 1993. He became Gulf Coast production manager in 1996, country manager for China in 1997, Central Region operations manager in 2000, and North Sea operations manager in 2004. In 2006, he assumed the positions of Australia Region vice president and managing director of Apache Energy Ltd. Wall graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor of science degree in petroleum engineering.

Robert Spitzer will join the Kitimat Upstream Operations team as executive vice president of development. Spitzer has held leadership positions in Apache's exploration program in Canada since joining the company in 1999. Prior to joining Apache, he held geology and exploration management positions at Shell Canada. He holds degrees in geology and geography from McMaster University.

Janine J. McArdle will continue as senior vice president of gas monetization and president of Kitimat LNG. McArdle served as vice president of oil and gas marketing from 2002 to 2010, directing Apache's worldwide crude oil and natural gas marketing activities. Prior to joining Apache, she served in management positions with Aquila Europe Ltd., Aquila Energy Marketing and Hesse Gas, and was a member of the board of directors of Intercontinental Exchange, the electronic trading platform. McArdle holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Nebraska and an MBA from the University of Houston.

Timothy J. Sullivan has been promoted to region vice president and president of Apache Canada Limited, replacing Wall. Sullivan joined Apache in 1986 and has served as reservoir engineering manager of the Central Region since 1997. Prior to joining Apache, he served in various engineering roles for Cotton Petroleum and Texaco. He holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Canada, Egypt, the United Kingdom North Sea, Australia and Argentina. Apache posts announcements, updates, investor information and all recent press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects" and similar references to future periods. These include statements about the development of the Kitimat LNG project, the partnership with Chevron, and future production and exploration prospects in Western Canada. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See "Risk Factors" in our 2011 Form 10-K and in our subsequent filings that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

APA-G

SOURCE Apache Corporation