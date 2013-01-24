ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

United Community Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 6:00 PM | 1 min read

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- United Community Bancorp (the "Company") UCBA today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on or about February 22, 2013, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2013. 

United Community Bancorp is the holding company of United Community Bank, headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.  The Bank currently operates eight offices in Dearborn County and Ripley County, Indiana. 

SOURCE United Community Bancorp

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases