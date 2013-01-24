United Community Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- United Community Bancorp (the "Company") UCBA today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on or about February 22, 2013, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2013.

United Community Bancorp is the holding company of United Community Bank, headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. The Bank currently operates eight offices in Dearborn County and Ripley County, Indiana.

SOURCE United Community Bancorp