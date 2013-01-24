Virtus Investment Partners To Announce 2012 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on January 29

Conference Call on January 30

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. VRTS today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2012 after the market closes on Tuesday, January 29, 2013.

George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer, and Michael A. Angerthal, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, January 30 at 11 a.m. Eastern.

The webcast of the call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.virtus.com in the Investor Relations section. The call can also be accessed by telephone at 800-920-8624 if calling from within the U.S. or 617-597-5430 if calling from outside the U.S. (Passcode: 12164398). A replay of the call will be available through February 28 in the Investor Relations section of www.virtus.com, or by telephone at 888-286-8010 if calling from within the U.S. or 617-801-6888 if calling from outside the U.S. (Passcode: 82421620). The presentation that will be reviewed as part of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's Web site.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners VRTS is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

