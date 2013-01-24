Matson Board Of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.15

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Matson, Inc. ("Matson," or the "Company") MATX, a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today declared its first quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share.

"The strong cash flows generated from our core businesses allow us to support a solid dividend to our shareholders," said Matt Cox, Matson's President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, we have the financial capacity to maintain a strong investment grade metric balance sheet while also providing for growth investments and any future vessel replacement needs."

The dividend is payable March 7, 2013 to Matson shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2013

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the island economies of Hawaii, Guam and Micronesia and premium, expedited service from China to Southern California. The Company's fleet of 17 vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage and warehousing. Additional information about Matson, Inc. is available at www.Matson.com.

