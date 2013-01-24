Sears Holdings Announces Date For 2013 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Sears Holdings Corporation SHLD announced today that the 2013 annual meeting of stockholders will be held at the Company's headquarters in Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Wednesday, May 1, 2013.

In addition, the Company announced that March 7, 2013, has been fixed as the record date for determination of the stockholders of the Company entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting of stockholders.

About Sears Holdings Corporation

Sears Holdings Corporation is a leading integrated retailer with over 2,600 full-line and specialty retail stores in the United States and Canada and the home of SHOP YOUR WAY, a social shopping experience where members have the ability to earn points and receive benefits across a wide variety of physical and digital formats through

ShopYourWay.com. Sears Holdings is the leading home appliance retailer as well as a leader in tools, lawn and garden, fitness equipment and automotive repair and maintenance. Key proprietary brands include Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard, with a broad apparel offering, including such well-known labels as Lands' End, the Kardashian Kollection, Jaclyn Smith and Joe Boxer, as well as Sofia by Sofia Vergara and The Country Living Home Collection. We are the nation's largest provider of home services, with more than 15 million service and installation calls made annually and have a long-established commitment to those who serve in the military through initiatives like the Heroes at Home program. We have been named the 2011 Mobile Retailer of the Year, Recipient of the 2012 ENERGY STAR® "Corporate Commitment Award" for Product Retailing and Energy Management and one of the Top 20 Best Places to Work for Recent Grads. Sears Holdings Corporation operates through its subsidiaries, including Sears, Roebuck and Co. and Kmart Corporation. For more information, visit Sears Holdings' website at www.searsholdings.com. Twitter: @searsholdings | |Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SHCCareers

NEWS MEDIA CONTACT:

Sears Holdings Public Relations

(847) 286-8371

SOURCE Sears Holdings Corporation