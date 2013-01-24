Exar to Participate In Stifel Nicolaus Annual Technology Conference

Executives to Present and Host One-on-One Investor Meetings on February 6 in San Francisco

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Exar Corporation EXAR, a leading supplier of high performance analog mixed-signal components and data management solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Louis DiNardo, will present at the annual Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, February 6, at 2:05 p.m. Pacific. Mr. Ryan Benton, Exar's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will join Mr. DiNardo for the presentation and one-on-one investor meetings.

The Stifel Nicolaus conference is designed to provide institutional investors with high-level access to senior management and industry experts, showcase dynamic emerging companies and investigate critical economic trends. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available for investors unable to attend the conference on the Exar website and archived for 30 days following the conference.

About Exar

Exar Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance, analog mixed-signal integrated circuits and advanced sub-system solutions for the Networking & Storage, Industrial & Embedded Systems, and Communications Infrastructure markets. Exar's product portfolio includes power management and connectivity components, communications products, and network security and storage optimization solutions. Exar has locations worldwide providing real-time customer support. For more information about Exar, visit http://www.exar.com.

