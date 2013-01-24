McClatchy To Webcast Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings Conference Call

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The McClatchy Company MNI announced today that its fourth quarter earnings conference call will be accessible live to the media and general public via internet webcast and through listen-only, dial-in conference lines.

The conference call will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2013, at noon Eastern, 9 a.m. Pacific time. McClatchy's earnings announcement will be released to newswire services before the market opens on Feb. 7. The full text of the announcement and the financial tables will also be available on McClatchy's website, www.mcclatchy.com.

The live webcast will be accessible at McClatchy's website and an archive of the webcast will be available for future reference.

In addition, McClatchy will provide access to the conference call through listen-only, dial-in conference lines. To gain access to the call, dial 1-877-278-1205 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start. The call conference ID is 92613413.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company is a leading news and information provider, offering a wide array of print and digital products in each of the markets it serves. As the third largest newspaper company in the country, McClatchy's operations include 30 daily newspapers, community newspapers, websites, mobile news and advertising, niche publications, direct marketing and direct mail services. The company's largest newspapers include The Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Kansas City Star, The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C. McClatchy is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MNI.

