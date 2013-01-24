Bioniche Life Sciences Inc. Launches Two New Animal Health Products in Canada

-Immunocidin™ and Sin Susto™ Launched at Ontario Veterinary Medical Association Conference-

BELLEVILLE, ON, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - Bioniche Life Sciences Inc. (TSX: BNC) BNC, a research-based, technology-driven Canadian biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its Immunocidin™ canine oncology therapy and its Sin Susto™ canine calming agent are both being launched in Canada at the annual Ontario Veterinary Medical Association Conference this week. The conference takes place from January 23-26 in Toronto, Ontario.

Immunocidin™ is based on the Company's proprietary mycobacterial cell wall technology, the same platform from which its Phase III product for human bladder cancer (Urocidin™) was derived. Immunocidin™ is indicated as an immunotherapy for the intratumoral treatment of mixed mammary tumor and mammary adenocarcinoma in dogs. The product was launched in the U.S. in October, 2012.

Sin Susto™ - "without fear" - is an herbal calming product for dogs in chewable tablet form that was developed in collaboration with the University of Ottawa. The product is made from natural botanical ingredients and acts as an agonist at the Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) A receptor site. GABA is the primary inhibitory chemical messenger in the brain. Sin Susto™ has been proven safe and effective, is highly palatable, is non-habit-forming and non-psychotic, and does not act as a tranquilizer.

"We believe that both of these products represent important additions to our growing companion animal product line," said Mr. Andrew Grant, President, Bioniche Animal Health (global). "Immunocidin™ does not require special handling and can be used by veterinarians in their own clinics, either alone or in combination with other therapies. Sin Susto™ offers a safe, effective, non-habit-forming alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals that are known to have significant side effects."

About Canine Cancer

Canine cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death in dogs, with approximately one in four dying of cancer.

Where a treatment is used in dogs with cancer, it can involve surgery, radiation therapy or chemotherapy. Radiation therapy is difficult to access and chemotherapy is highly toxic, requiring handling by specially trained personnel, which many companion animal veterinary clinics do not have. These therapies have similar side effects in animals as in humans (anorexia, nausea, hair loss, anemia, major infections, etc.) and can vastly diminish the dog's quality of life. Surgery and therapy costs for dogs with cancer can range from $3,000 to $15,000 and above, depending upon type and stage of cancer, number and type of primary and supportive treatments required, the age and condition of the dog, and the location of treatment (travel costs).

Second Bioniche Canine Cancer Therapy - Oncocidin™

A second canine oncology product - Oncocidin™ - is in development. This is an I.V. therapy for canine cancer based on the same technology as Urocidin™, the Company's human bladder cancer therapy. Chemotherapy treatment commonly causes cytopenia, a deficiency in the number of cellular elements in the blood, specifically, neutrophils. Experimental studies show that a single dose of Oncocidin™ following chemotherapy treatment in healthy dogs restores the number of white blood cells in the dog to normal levels within 24 to 48 hours after treatment. The Company is undertaking dose confirmation studies prior to conducting final licensing studies. It is anticipated that this work will be completed by the end of 2013, after which regulatory approvals will be sought, first in North America, then in Australia and Europe. The Company is currently waiting for Canadian and U.S. regulatory approvals of licensing study protocols.

About Canine Behavioural Problems and Related Therapies

Many dogs experience fear, nervousness and stress, whether due to emotional triggers (e.g., separation, socialization issues) or physical triggers (loud noises (e.g., thunder), vehicle travel, visits to the veterinarian and/or groomer). Separation anxiety is noted as one of the most common canine behavior problems, diagnosed in between 20% and 40% of dogs referred to animal behavior practices in North America (AVMA). Noise aversion is another common behavioral problem in dogs. There are several treatments currently available for such conditions, including pharmacotherapy (e.g., benzodiazepines, phenothiazines, tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)), behavioural management and systematic desensitization, dog-appeasing pheromones, and homeopathic remedies (Sherman and Mills, 2008).

About Bioniche Life Sciences Inc.

Bioniche Life Sciences Inc. is a research-based, technology-driven Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary and innovative products for human and animal health markets worldwide. The fully-integrated company employs more than 200 skilled personnel and has three operating divisions: Human Health, Animal Health, and Food Safety. The Company's primary goal is to develop and commercialize products that advance human or animal health and increase shareholder value.

Bioniche Animal Health develops, manufactures and markets veterinary biopharmaceutical products worldwide. In North America, it has development, manufacturing and marketing facilities in Belleville, Ontario, Canada, Athens, Georgia, U.S.A. and Pullman, Washington, U.S.A. In Australia, business is conducted from two sites: Sydney, New South Wales, where sales and marketing, customer support and technical service are located; and Armidale, New South Wales, where research, development and manufacturing facilities are located.

For more information, please visit www.Bioniche.com.

Except for historical information, this news release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, which may cause, but are not limited to, changing market conditions, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the establishment of corporate alliances, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's ongoing quarterly and annual reporting.

SOURCE Bioniche Life Sciences Inc.