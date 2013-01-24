Oclaro to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2013 Financial Results on Thursday, January 31, 2013

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Oclaro, Inc. OCLR, a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems, today announced that on January 31, 2013 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2013, which ended December 29, 2012.

Date: Thursday, January 31, 2013

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Dial-in: (480) 629-9665

Passcode: None required

Replay: (858) 384-5517

Passcode: 4593179

Duration: Through February 7, 2013

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors section of Oclaro's website at www.oclaro.com.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc. OCLR is one of the largest providers of lasers and optical components, modules and subsystems for the optical communications, industrial and consumer laser markets. The company is a global leader dedicated to photonics innovation, with cutting-edge research and development (R&D) and chip fabrication facilities in the U.S., U.K., Italy, Switzerland, Israel, Korea and Japan. It has in-house and contract manufacturing sites in China, Malaysia and Thailand, with design, sales and service organizations in most of the major regions around the world. For more information, visit http://www.oclaro.com.

