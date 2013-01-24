Arbitron Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Earnings Release Scheduled for February 25, 2013

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbitron Inc. ARB today announced that it plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial results on Monday, February 25, 2013, after the close of the market.

Due to the pending acquisition of Arbitron Inc. by Nielsen Holdings N.V., which is subject to Arbitron stockholder approval, clearances by relevant regulatory authorities, and other customary closing conditions, Arbitron will not be hosting a conference call.

About Arbitron

Arbitron Inc. ARB is an international media and marketing research firm serving the media–radio, television, cable and out-of-home; the mobile industry as well as advertising agencies and advertisers around the world. Arbitron's businesses include: measuring network and local market radio audiences across the United States; surveying the retail, media and product patterns of U.S. consumers; providing mobile audience measurement and analytics in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia, and developing application software used for analyzing media audience and marketing information data. The Company has developed the Portable People Meter ™ (PPM®) and the PPM 360™, new technologies for media and marketing research.

