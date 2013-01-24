ñol

BancFirst Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 4:50 PM | 180 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, up 6.1% from net income of $11.6 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2011.  Diluted earnings per share was $0.79 compared to $0.75 for the prior year's quarter.  Net income for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $51.9 million, up 13.8% from $45.6 million reported for 2011.  Diluted earnings per share for the year was $3.36 compared to $2.93 for 2011.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $42.3 million, an increase of $913,000, or 2.2%, compared to the same period of the prior year.  Average earning assets grew $351 million from the previous year to $5.45 billion for the fourth quarter of 2012.  The net interest margin decreased to 3.11% compared to 3.24% for the fourth quarter of 2011, as interest rates remained at historically low levels.  Provision for loan losses for the quarter was $2.45 million versus $829,000 a year ago primarily driven by loan growth.  Net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2012 was 0.03% versus 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2011.  Nonperforming and restructured assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.81% from 0.71% a year ago.  Noninterest income totaled $21.8 million, up 12.2% compared to the same quarter of 2011.   Noninterest expense for the quarter was $43.4 million, up 4.8% from the fourth quarter of 2011.

At December 31, 2012, total assets exceeded $6 billion due to a temporary influx of deposits at year end.  Average total assets for the quarter was $5.86 billion, up 6.7% compared to $5.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2011.  Total loans grew $229 million, or 7.6%, to end the year at $3.24 billion.  Total deposits ended the year at $5.44 billion.  Average total deposits for the quarter was $5.28 billion, up 7.4% compared to $4.92 billion for the fourth quarter of 2011.  The Company's stockholders' equity totaled $520 million at December 31, 2012, an increase of $36.5 million, or 7.6%, for the year.

David Rainbolt, BancFirst Corporation CEO stated, "Our balance sheet is well-positioned with superior levels of liquidity, asset quality and capital adequacy which puts us in an excellent position to take advantage of any opportunity that may present itself.  However, our country's fiscal dilemma and extreme monetary policy dictate that we move with caution."

BancFirst Corporation is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company.  The Company's principal subsidiary bank, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 93 banking locations serving 51 communities across Oklahoma. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.com.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters.  Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

2012

2012

2012

2012

2011

  4th Qtr 


  3rd Qtr 


  2nd Qtr 


  1st Qtr 


4th Qtr   


 Condensed Income Statements: 











 Net interest income 

$               42,297

$               40,832

$               40,869

$               40,817

$               41,384

 Provision for loan losses 

2,446

233

248

173

829

 Non-interest income:









Trust revenue

1,858

1,927

1,823

1,707

1,675

Service charges on deposits

13,419

11,896

11,031

10,607

11,096

Securities transactions

272

385

226

4,032

224

Income from sales of loans

698

737

766

572

614

Insurance commissions

3,169

3,661

2,803

2,993

2,654

Cash management

1,092

1,971

2,041

1,939

1,890

Other

1,292

1,539

1,674

1,587

1,282

Total noninterest income 

21,800

22,116

20,364

23,437

19,435











 Non-interest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

25,264

24,641

24,830

24,800

24,016

Occupancy and fixed assets expense, net

2,776

2,877

2,477

2,446

2,599

Depreciation

2,403

2,253

2,226

2,131

2,104

Amortization of intangible assets

456

457

457

457

457

Data processing services

1,173

1,208

1,158

1,283

1,222

Net expense from other real estate owned

178

200

922

247

124

Marketing and business promotion

1,995

1,998

1,679

1,655

1,811

Deposit insurance

761

745

724

719

698

Other

8,357

8,086

8,090

8,299

8,349

Total noninterest expense 

43,363

42,465

42,563

42,037

41,380

 Income before income taxes 

18,288

20,250

18,422

22,044

18,610

 Income tax expense 

5,982

6,390

6,693

8,039

7,012

 Net income 

12,306

13,860

11,729

14,005

11,598

 Per Common Share Data: 











 Net income-basic 

0.81

0.91

0.77

0.93

0.77

 Net income-diluted 

0.79

0.90

0.76

0.91

0.75

 Cash dividends declared

0.29

0.29

0.27

0.27

0.27

 Common shares outstanding 

15,242,308

15,200,468

15,153,991

15,145,280

15,117,430

 Average common shares outstanding -











   Basic

15,224,346

15,174,755

15,155,525

15,129,868

15,122,368

   Diluted

15,482,222

15,447,395

15,426,796

15,410,773

15,389,289

 Performance Ratios: 











 Return on average assets

0.83

%

0.96

%

0.83

%

1.00

%

0.84

%

 Return on average equity

9.47

10.86

9.46

11.45

9.59

 Net interest margin 

3.11

3.06

3.14

3.18

3.24

 Efficiency ratio 

67.65

67.46

69.51

65.42

68.04











 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)








Twelve months ended

December 31,



2012

2011

 Condensed Income Statements: 







 Net interest income 



$             164,815

$             156,897

 Provision for loan losses 



3,100

4,515

 Non-interest income:





Trust revenue

7,315

6,672

Service charges on deposits

46,953

42,683

Securities transactions

4,915

1,598

Income from sales of loans

2,773

2,015

Insurance commissions

12,626

10,457

Cash management

7,043

7,430

Other

6,092

6,106

Total noninterest income 



87,717

76,961







 Non-interest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits

99,535

92,231

Occupancy and fixed assets expense, net

10,576

10,128

Depreciation

9,013

8,014

Amortization of intangible assets

1,827

1,668

Data processing services

4,822

4,942

Net expense from other real estate owned

1,547

958

Marketing and business promotion

7,327

6,552

Deposit insurance

2,949

3,674

Other

32,832

30,479

Total noninterest expense 



170,428

158,646

 Income before income taxes 



79,004

70,697

 Income tax expense 



27,104

25,076

 Net income 



$               51,900

$               45,621

 Per Common Share Data: 







 Net income-basic 



$                   3.42

$                   2.99

 Net income-diluted 



3.36

2.93

 Cash dividends declared

1.12

1.04

 Common shares outstanding 



15,242,308

15,117,430

 Average common shares outstanding -







   Basic



15,172,457

15,267,357

   Diluted



15,443,646

15,550,131

 Performance Ratios: 







 Return on average assets

0.91

%

0.85

%

 Return on average stockholders' equity

10.32

9.65

 Net interest margin 



3.13

3.20

 Efficiency ratio 



67.49

67.84







 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data - Unaudited)

2012

2012

2012

2012

2011

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

 Balance Sheet Data:




















 Total assets

$        6,022,250

$        5,836,751

$          5,671,711

$          5,737,994

$        5,608,825

 Total loans

3,242,427

3,116,096

3,065,439

3,049,376

3,013,498

 Allowance for loan losses

(38,725)

(37,258)

(37,436)

(37,633)

(37,656)

 Securities

562,542

540,475

575,034

573,801

614,977

 Deposits

5,440,830

5,253,505

5,099,648

5,152,856

5,037,735

 Stockholders' equity

519,567

510,387

499,561

491,957

483,041

 Book value per common share

34.09

33.58

32.97

32.48

31.95

 Tangible book value per common share

30.37

29.82

29.16

28.64

28.07

 Balance Sheet Ratios:











 Average loans to deposits

60.71

%

59.99

%

60.35

%

59.99

%

60.97

%

 Average earning assets to total assets

92.95

92.85

92.60

92.51

92.76

 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

8.81

8.83

8.77

8.73

8.73

Asset Quality Data:









 Past due loans

$                  539

$                  731

$                 1,403

$                 1,150

$                  798

 Nonaccrual loans

20,549

22,101

20,702

20,721

21,187

 Restructured loans

17,866

17,784

18,089

18,483

1,041

 Total nonperforming and restructured loans

38,954

40,616

40,194

40,354

23,026

 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

9,567

9,796

10,223

12,408

16,640

 Total nonperforming and restructured assets

48,521

50,412

50,417

52,762

39,666

 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans

1.20

%

1.30

%

1.31

%

1.32

%

0.76

%

 Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets

0.81

0.86

0.89

0.92

0.71

 Allowance to total loans

1.19

1.20

1.22

1.23

1.25

 Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans

99.41

91.73

93.14

93.26

163.54

 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.02






















 

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2012

December 31, 2012



Interest

Average



Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS












Earning assets:












  Loans

$   3,205,034

$       43,384

5.39

%

$  3,099,888

$     169,510

5.47

%

  Securities – taxable

496,700

1,511

1.21

517,103

7,686

1.49

  Securities - tax exempt

46,208

545

4.69

49,701

2,392

4.81

  Interest bearing deposits with banks

1,702,950

1,096

0.26

1,641,366

4,201

0.26

     Total earning assets

5,450,892

46,536

3.40

5,308,058

183,789

3.46














Nonearning assets:












  Cash and due from banks

146,115





144,884




  Interest receivable and other assets

304,975





308,643




  Allowance for loan losses

(37,714)





(37,636)




     Total nonearning assets

413,376





415,891




     Total assets

$   5,864,268





$  5,723,949


















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Interest-bearing liabilities:












  Transaction deposits                      

$      694,342

$            208

0.12

%

$     712,800

$           966

0.14

%

  Savings deposits

1,817,162

1,215

0.27

1,757,331

5,571

0.32

  Time deposits

843,008

1,966

0.93

864,524

8,713

1.01

  Short-term borrowings

5,834

5

0.34

6,898

28

0.40

  Long-term borrowings

10,807

80

2.95

12,323

360

2.92

  Junior subordinated debentures

26,804

491

7.29

31,072

2,134

6.87

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   3,397,957

$         3,965

0.46

$  3,384,948

$      17,772

0.53














Interest-free funds:












  Noninterest bearing deposits

1,924,715





1,809,102




  Interest payable and other liabilities

24,731





26,990




  Stockholders' equity

516,865





502,909




     Total interest free-funds

2,466,311





2,339,001




     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   5,864,268





$  5,723,949




Net interest income

$       42,571





$    166,017


Net interest spread



2.93

%




2.94

%

Net interest margin



3.11

%




3.13

%

 

SOURCE BancFirst

