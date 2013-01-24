BancFirst Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, up 6.1% from net income of $11.6 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2011. Diluted earnings per share was $0.79 compared to $0.75 for the prior year's quarter. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $51.9 million, up 13.8% from $45.6 million reported for 2011. Diluted earnings per share for the year was $3.36 compared to $2.93 for 2011.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $42.3 million, an increase of $913,000, or 2.2%, compared to the same period of the prior year. Average earning assets grew $351 million from the previous year to $5.45 billion for the fourth quarter of 2012. The net interest margin decreased to 3.11% compared to 3.24% for the fourth quarter of 2011, as interest rates remained at historically low levels. Provision for loan losses for the quarter was $2.45 million versus $829,000 a year ago primarily driven by loan growth. Net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2012 was 0.03% versus 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2011. Nonperforming and restructured assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.81% from 0.71% a year ago. Noninterest income totaled $21.8 million, up 12.2% compared to the same quarter of 2011. Noninterest expense for the quarter was $43.4 million, up 4.8% from the fourth quarter of 2011.

At December 31, 2012, total assets exceeded $6 billion due to a temporary influx of deposits at year end. Average total assets for the quarter was $5.86 billion, up 6.7% compared to $5.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2011. Total loans grew $229 million, or 7.6%, to end the year at $3.24 billion. Total deposits ended the year at $5.44 billion. Average total deposits for the quarter was $5.28 billion, up 7.4% compared to $4.92 billion for the fourth quarter of 2011. The Company's stockholders' equity totaled $520 million at December 31, 2012, an increase of $36.5 million, or 7.6%, for the year.

David Rainbolt, BancFirst Corporation CEO stated, "Our balance sheet is well-positioned with superior levels of liquidity, asset quality and capital adequacy which puts us in an excellent position to take advantage of any opportunity that may present itself. However, our country's fiscal dilemma and extreme monetary policy dictate that we move with caution."

BancFirst Corporation is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary bank, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 93 banking locations serving 51 communities across Oklahoma. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.com.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





2012

2012

2012

2012

2011



4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income $ 42,297

$ 40,832

$ 40,869

$ 40,817

$ 41,384

Provision for loan losses 2,446

233

248

173

829

Non-interest income:



















Trust revenue 1,858

1,927

1,823

1,707

1,675

Service charges on deposits 13,419

11,896

11,031

10,607

11,096

Securities transactions 272

385

226

4,032

224

Income from sales of loans 698

737

766

572

614

Insurance commissions 3,169

3,661

2,803

2,993

2,654

Cash management 1,092

1,971

2,041

1,939

1,890

Other 1,292

1,539

1,674

1,587

1,282

Total noninterest income 21,800

22,116

20,364

23,437

19,435























Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits 25,264

24,641

24,830

24,800

24,016

Occupancy and fixed assets expense, net 2,776

2,877

2,477

2,446

2,599

Depreciation 2,403

2,253

2,226

2,131

2,104

Amortization of intangible assets 456

457

457

457

457

Data processing services 1,173

1,208

1,158

1,283

1,222

Net expense from other real estate owned 178

200

922

247

124

Marketing and business promotion 1,995

1,998

1,679

1,655

1,811

Deposit insurance 761

745

724

719

698

Other 8,357

8,086

8,090

8,299

8,349

Total noninterest expense 43,363

42,465

42,563

42,037

41,380

Income before income taxes 18,288

20,250

18,422

22,044

18,610

Income tax expense 5,982

6,390

6,693

8,039

7,012

Net income 12,306

13,860

11,729

14,005

11,598

Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic 0.81

0.91

0.77

0.93

0.77

Net income-diluted 0.79

0.90

0.76

0.91

0.75

Cash dividends declared 0.29

0.29

0.27

0.27

0.27

Common shares outstanding 15,242,308

15,200,468

15,153,991

15,145,280

15,117,430

Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic 15,224,346

15,174,755

15,155,525

15,129,868

15,122,368

Diluted 15,482,222

15,447,395

15,426,796

15,410,773

15,389,289

Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets 0.83 % 0.96 % 0.83 % 1.00 % 0.84 % Return on average equity 9.47

10.86

9.46

11.45

9.59

Net interest margin 3.11

3.06

3.14

3.18

3.24

Efficiency ratio 67.65

67.46

69.51

65.42

68.04

























BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

















Twelve months ended December 31,







2012

2011

Condensed Income Statements:











Net interest income



$ 164,815

$ 156,897

Provision for loan losses



3,100

4,515

Non-interest income:











Trust revenue



7,315

6,672

Service charges on deposits



46,953

42,683

Securities transactions



4,915

1,598

Income from sales of loans



2,773

2,015

Insurance commissions



12,626

10,457

Cash management



7,043

7,430

Other



6,092

6,106

Total noninterest income



87,717

76,961















Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits



99,535

92,231

Occupancy and fixed assets expense, net



10,576

10,128

Depreciation



9,013

8,014

Amortization of intangible assets



1,827

1,668

Data processing services



4,822

4,942

Net expense from other real estate owned



1,547

958

Marketing and business promotion



7,327

6,552

Deposit insurance



2,949

3,674

Other



32,832

30,479

Total noninterest expense



170,428

158,646

Income before income taxes



79,004

70,697

Income tax expense



27,104

25,076

Net income



$ 51,900

$ 45,621

Per Common Share Data:











Net income-basic



$ 3.42

$ 2.99

Net income-diluted



3.36

2.93

Cash dividends declared



1.12

1.04

Common shares outstanding



15,242,308

15,117,430

Average common shares outstanding -











Basic



15,172,457

15,267,357

Diluted



15,443,646

15,550,131

Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets



0.91 % 0.85 % Return on average stockholders' equity



10.32

9.65

Net interest margin



3.13

3.20

Efficiency ratio



67.49

67.84

















BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data - Unaudited)





2012

2012

2012

2012

2011



4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets $ 6,022,250

$ 5,836,751

$ 5,671,711

$ 5,737,994

$ 5,608,825

Total loans 3,242,427

3,116,096

3,065,439

3,049,376

3,013,498

Allowance for loan losses (38,725)

(37,258)

(37,436)

(37,633)

(37,656)

Securities 562,542

540,475

575,034

573,801

614,977

Deposits 5,440,830

5,253,505

5,099,648

5,152,856

5,037,735

Stockholders' equity 519,567

510,387

499,561

491,957

483,041

Book value per common share 34.09

33.58

32.97

32.48

31.95

Tangible book value per common share 30.37

29.82

29.16

28.64

28.07

Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits 60.71 % 59.99 % 60.35 % 59.99 % 60.97 % Average earning assets to total assets 92.95

92.85

92.60

92.51

92.76

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 8.81

8.83

8.77

8.73

8.73

Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans $ 539

$ 731

$ 1,403

$ 1,150

$ 798

Nonaccrual loans 20,549

22,101

20,702

20,721

21,187

Restructured loans 17,866

17,784

18,089

18,483

1,041

Total nonperforming and restructured loans 38,954

40,616

40,194

40,354

23,026

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 9,567

9,796

10,223

12,408

16,640

Total nonperforming and restructured assets 48,521

50,412

50,417

52,762

39,666

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans 1.20 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.32 % 0.76 % Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets 0.81

0.86

0.89

0.92

0.71

Allowance to total loans 1.19

1.20

1.22

1.23

1.25

Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans 99.41

91.73

93.14

93.26

163.54

Net charge-offs to average loans 0.03

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.02















































BancFirst Corporation Consolidated Average Balance Sheets And Interest Margin Analysis Taxable Equivalent Basis (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2012



December 31, 2012







Interest

Average







Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/



Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS

























Earning assets:

























Loans $ 3,205,034

$ 43,384

5.39 %

$ 3,099,888

$ 169,510

5.47 % Securities – taxable 496,700

1,511

1.21



517,103

7,686

1.49

Securities - tax exempt 46,208

545

4.69



49,701

2,392

4.81

Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,702,950

1,096

0.26



1,641,366

4,201

0.26

Total earning assets 5,450,892

46,536

3.40



5,308,058

183,789

3.46





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks 146,115











144,884









Interest receivable and other assets 304,975











308,643









Allowance for loan losses (37,714)











(37,636)









Total nonearning assets 413,376











415,891









Total assets $ 5,864,268











$ 5,723,949





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Transaction deposits $ 694,342

$ 208

0.12 %

$ 712,800

$ 966

0.14 % Savings deposits 1,817,162

1,215

0.27



1,757,331

5,571

0.32

Time deposits 843,008

1,966

0.93



864,524

8,713

1.01

Short-term borrowings 5,834

5

0.34



6,898

28

0.40

Long-term borrowings 10,807

80

2.95



12,323

360

2.92

Junior subordinated debentures 26,804

491

7.29



31,072

2,134

6.87

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,397,957

$ 3,965

0.46



$ 3,384,948

$ 17,772

0.53





























Interest-free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits 1,924,715











1,809,102









Interest payable and other liabilities 24,731











26,990









Stockholders' equity 516,865











502,909









Total interest free-funds 2,466,311











2,339,001









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,864,268











$ 5,723,949









Net interest income



$ 42,571











$ 166,017





Net interest spread







2.93 %









2.94 % Net interest margin







3.11 %









3.13 %

