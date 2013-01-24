Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to Hold Fiscal 2013 First Quarter Results Conference Call

WHIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH, a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, announced today that it has scheduled its Fiscal 2013 First Quarter Results Conference Call for Thursday, February 7, 2013 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Analysts, investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to management's discussion of Fiscal 2013 First Quarter results and business outlook by accessing the call via the internet at www.suburbanpropane.com , or by telephone as follows:

Phone #: (800) 230-1093

Ask for: Suburban Propane Fiscal Year 2013 First Quarter Results Conference Call.

In addition, a replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 AM Thursday, February 7, 2013 until 11:59 PM, Friday, February 8, 2013 and can be accessed by dialing (800) 475-6701, Access Code 279037. The replay will also be available via Suburban's web site until Thursday, February 14, 2013.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928. The Partnership serves the energy needs of more than 1.2 million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through more than 750 locations in 41 states.

