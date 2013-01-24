ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 4:33 PM | 1 min read

MARIETTA, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --  The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. PEBO today declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per common share payable on February 19, 2013, to common shareholders of record on February 4, 2013. 

Based on 10.7 million common shares currently outstanding, the dividend declared represents a payout of approximately $1.3 million, or 33.2% of Peoples' reported fourth quarter 2012 earnings.  This quarterly dividend also produces an annualized yield of 2.31% based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $20.75 on January 23, 2013.  Including this dividend, the total dividends declared with respect to 2012 earnings were $0.46 per common share, up 12% from the $0.41 per common share declared with respect to 2011 earnings.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial products and services company with $1.9 billion in assets, 47 locations and 43 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.  Peoples makes available a complete line of banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions through its subsidiaries - Peoples Bank, National Association and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC. Peoples' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol "PEBO", and Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of US publicly traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases