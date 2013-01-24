TE Connectivity to Participate in the 2013 Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Bob Hau, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the 2013 Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference in San Francisco, on February 6, 2013 at 2:05 p.m. PST (5:05 p.m. EST).

A live audio webcast will be available on TE Connectivity's website: http://investors.te.com. The replay of the audio webcast will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event on February 6, 2013 until 11:59 p.m. EST on March 8, 2013, and can be accessed at the same website.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

