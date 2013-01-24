Fireye InSight II Integrated Scanner: First Primary Safety Control to Receive UL SIL3 Functional Safety Certification

DERRY, N.H., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fireye InSight II is the first Primary Safety Control to be certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a leading global independent safety science company, to Safety Integrity Level 3 (SIL3), providing customers with assurance that its products meet a high level of safety. Fireye is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. UTX.

The InSight II scanners, currently installed in power plants and refineries around the world, offer a host of technical features applicable to industrial and utility fuel burners. The InSight II flame scanner determines a target flame from other flames or hot background that may be present in the combustion chamber. If the target flame goes out, the InSight II sends a signal to the burner management system to close that fuel valve to prevent unburned fuel from entering the boiler, eliminating the potential for an explosion.

UL SIL certification uses extensive safety research, scientific expertise and uncompromising focus on quality to evaluate a sample of the product and determine if it complies with the safety requirements of a published functional safety standard. The certification provides end users with a clear and trusted understanding of the safety around using the product in their overall systems.

For more information, please visit the Fireye website www.fireye.com.

About Fireye

Fireye is a leading manufacturer of flame safeguard controls and burner management systems for commercial and industrial applications throughout the world. Our products can be found in a variety of public buildings, commercial properties, power plants, pulp and paper mills, petrochemical facilities and food processing plants. Fireye is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. For information about Fireye, visit www.fireye.com.

