IGT installs sbX® Casino Management System at SALTO Hotel & Casino in Uruguay

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology IGT, a global leader in gaming and system technology for casinos, today announced the installation of its sbX® Casino Management System at the SALTO Hotel & Casino, in Uruguay.

"We are proud to have the privilege of installing IGT's sbX® server-based experience applications on the SALTO casino floor and seeing IGT's Floor Manager go live at the property," said Esteban Corio, IGT's Sales Director for the SOLA region. "With this world-class casino management solution, SALTO Hotel & Casino will be able to deliver unique entertainment experiences to their players, directly at the slot machine."

IGT Floor Manager allows SALTO Hotel & Casino to introduce changes to its floor mix, based on market demand and demographic conditions. The property also will have access to IGT Analytics and the Company's extensive game library of IGT slot titles as well as the tools required to optimize game performance.

"We are very excited to adopt IGT's server-based applications as they will allow us to distinguish our property from other casino locations while improving our floor performance and management," said Juan Cosido, Head of Marketing at Naranpark S.A. "We now are also able to offer IGT's outstanding themes, which give our current patrons the perfect blend of technology and fun."

SALTO Casino & Hotel's players will enjoy IGT's world-famous Core games, such as Thundering Buffalo®, Coyote Moon®, Golden Goddess®, Lil' Lady®, Black Widow®, Cleopatra® and IGT's MegaJackpots® premium game line up.

About SALTO Hotel & Casino

More than 65 years after the opening of the iconic Gran Hotel Salto, SALTO Hotel & Casino today presents the communities of Salto and of the neighboring city of Concordia with a new proposal: modern infrastructure coupled with a casino that hosts 150 state-of-the-art slots, 2 electronic roulettes with 24 gaming positions, progressive jackpots and outstanding dining and entertainment offerings. Besides, SALTO Hotel & Casino also aspires to attract tourists staying at the hot spring water resorts along the river who wish to supplement their vacation time with alternative leisure activities and fun.

The hotel's 57 rooms are equipped with mini-bars, LED TVs, Wi-Fi, safety boxes and the amenities required for an unparalleled relaxing experience. In addition, the hotel offers a hall for large events, an indoor patio, solarium, fitness center facilities, indoor swimming pool and a spacious parking lot.

About IGT

International Game Technology IGT is a global leader in casino gaming entertainment and continues to transform the industry by translating casino player experiences to social, mobile and interactive environments for regulated markets around the world. IGT's recent acquisition of DoubleDown Interactive provides engaging casino style entertainment to more than 5 million players monthly. More information about IGT is available at www.IGT.com or connect with IGT at @IGTNews or www.facebook.com/IGT. Anyone can play at the DoubleDown Casino by visiting http://apps.facebook.com/doubledowncasino or www.doubledowncasino.com.

Thundering Buffalos, Golden Goddess and Black Widow were created by High 5 Games. For more information on High 5 Games, go to www.High5games.com.

