Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund Portfolio Data

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund ACP, a closed-end management investment company, today announced that portfolio data as of December 31, 2012, including performance, top ten largest holdings, top five industry holdings, and certain portfolio weightings, is now available to the public on the Fund's website at www.avenuecapital.com under "Strategies – Avenue Income Credit Strategies Closed-End Fund."

For more information or to request a hard copy of this data please call:

1-888-301-3838.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the Fund.

The Fund's investment adviser is Avenue Capital Management II, L.P., part of Avenue Capital Group.

SOURCE Avenue Capital Management II, L.P.